A$AP Rocky Seen for First Time in Photo Surrounded by Police Officers Since His Release from Jail
The rapper, who is expecting his first baby with Rihanna, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday
A$AP Rocky Arrested at LAX in Connection with November 2021 Shooting
The rapper was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with a gun upon returning to L.A. from a trip to Barbados with Rihanna
Designer Amina Muaddi Slams 'Vile' Rumor She Had an Affair with A$AP Rocky amid Rihanna's Pregnancy
A Twitter user claimed on Thursday that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had broken up after the rapper cheated with Muaddi, who called the accusation an "unfounded lie" on Friday
Rihanna Says She 'Took a While' to Let A$AP Rocky 'Out of the Friend Zone'
In a new Vogue cover story, the performer spoke about the long road to romance with the rapper, whom she first met in 2012
Pregnant Rihanna Bares Baby Bump in Matching Top and Skirt After Making Forbes' Billionaire List
Rihanna made her debut on Forbes' World's Billionaires List for 2022, ranking at No. 1,729 on the list with a net worth of $1.7 billion
Pregnant Rihanna Wears a 'Baby Daddy' T-Shirt for Casual Early Dinner Date with A$AP Rocky in L.A.
A source tells PEOPLE that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky "held hands a lot and looked really happy" during the outing at Craig's