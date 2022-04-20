A$AP Rocky

Most Recent

A$AP Rocky Seen for First Time in Photo Surrounded by Police Officers Since His Release from Jail
The rapper, who is expecting his first baby with Rihanna, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday
A$AP Rocky Arrested at LAX in Connection with November 2021 Shooting
The rapper was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with a gun upon returning to L.A. from a trip to Barbados with Rihanna
Designer Amina Muaddi Slams 'Vile' Rumor She Had an Affair with A$AP Rocky amid Rihanna's Pregnancy
A Twitter user claimed on Thursday that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had broken up after the rapper cheated with Muaddi, who called the accusation an "unfounded lie" on Friday
Rihanna Says She 'Took a While' to Let A$AP Rocky 'Out of the Friend Zone'
In a new Vogue cover story, the performer spoke about the long road to romance with the rapper, whom she first met in 2012
Pregnant Rihanna Bares Baby Bump in Matching Top and Skirt After Making Forbes' Billionaire List
Rihanna made her debut on Forbes' World's Billionaires List for 2022, ranking at No. 1,729 on the list with a net worth of $1.7 billion
Pregnant Rihanna Wears a 'Baby Daddy' T-Shirt for Casual Early Dinner Date with A$AP Rocky in L.A.
A source tells PEOPLE that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky "held hands a lot and looked really happy" during the outing at Craig's
More A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Bond 'Defined by Balance, Harmony,' According to Celeb Astrologer
Trusted celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly discovers the dynamic between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky and their parenting styles in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation
One Chic Mama! All of Rihanna's Epic Fashion Week Maternity Looks
Mom-to-be Rihanna continues to show off her iconic maternity style — see all of her looks from Milan and Paris Fashion Week 2022
Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen Reunite on Off-White Runway in Paris
Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Leather Mini Dress During Off-White Fashion Show in Paris
Rihanna Bares Baby Bump in Sheer Dress While at Milan Fashion Week with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna Puts Baby Bump on Display in Purple Fur and Black Leather at Milan Fashion Week
Pregnant Rihanna Covers Her Baby Bump for Dinner Date with A$AP Rocky in N.Y.C.

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are currently expecting their first baby together

