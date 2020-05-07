Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer is an actor who rose to fame with his breakout role of Christian evangelist Billy Graham in the 2008 drama Billy: The Early Years. He also appeared on The CW's Gossip Girl and Reaper, and hit films The Social Network, J. Edgar and The Lone Ranger. His performance as Oliver in Call Me By Your Name earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actor in 2018. Hammer is named after his great-grandfather Armand Hammer, the famous oil tycoon and philanthropist.
Full Name
Armand Douglas Hammer
Hometown
Los Angeles, CA
armiehammer
Born
08/28/1986
Age
35

FAQs

Where is Armie Hammer now?

In February 2022, Hammer starred in the ensemble film 'Death on the Nile.' Its release comes in the aftermath of sexual assault allegations against Hammer, investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department in 2021. After checking into a treatment facility that same year for drug, alcohol and sex addiction, Hammer is reportedly rebuilding his relationship with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers and their two children: Harper Grace and Ford Douglas Armand.

Why was Armie Hammer asked to leave ‘Gossip Girl?’

During a 2017 appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live After Show,' Hammer revealed to host Andy Cohen that 'Gossip Girl' was a "tough show to film," and he didn't film all of the episodes he intended because someone wanted to "get him out of here." The actor did not explicitly name the costar who was "the biggest diva" on set or the crew member who asked him to leave. Hammer played con-man Gabriel Edwards over four episodes on The CW series, appearing opposite Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen.

Who did Armie Hammer play in ‘Gossip Girl?’

Hammer played con-man Gabriel Edwards over four episodes on The CW series. He appeared opposite Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen, his character's romantic interest.

