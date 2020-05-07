Armie Hammer

In February 2022, Hammer starred in the ensemble film 'Death on the Nile.' Its release comes in the aftermath of sexual assault allegations against Hammer, investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department in 2021. After checking into a treatment facility that same year for drug, alcohol and sex addiction, Hammer is reportedly rebuilding his relationship with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers and their two children: Harper Grace and Ford Douglas Armand.

During a 2017 appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live After Show,' Hammer revealed to host Andy Cohen that 'Gossip Girl' was a "tough show to film," and he didn't film all of the episodes he intended because someone wanted to "get him out of here." The actor did not explicitly name the costar who was "the biggest diva" on set or the crew member who asked him to leave. Hammer played con-man Gabriel Edwards over four episodes on The CW series, appearing opposite Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen.