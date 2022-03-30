Aretha Franklin
- Full Name
- Aretha Louise Franklin
- Hometown
- Memphis, TN
- Born
- 03/25/1942
- Died
- 08/16/2018 (Age: )
FAQs
- How did Aretha Franklin die?
Aretha Franklin passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2018. She was 76 years old.
- How many children did Aretha Franklin have?
Aretha Franklin had four sons. She gave birth to Clarence Franklin in 1955 when she was 12. Two years later, she had Edward Franklin in 1957. Franklin's other two sons are Teddy Richards (born in 1964) and Kecalf Cunningham (born in 1970).
- Who was Aretha Franklin married to?
Aretha Franklin was married to Ted White, who was also her manager, from 1961 to 1969. She was married to actor Glynn Turman from 1978 to 1984.