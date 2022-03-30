Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin
Full Name
Aretha Louise Franklin
Hometown
Memphis, TN
Born
03/25/1942
Died
08/16/2018 (Age: )

FAQs

How did Aretha Franklin die?

Aretha Franklin passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2018. She was 76 years old.

How many children did Aretha Franklin have?

Aretha Franklin had four sons. She gave birth to Clarence Franklin in 1955 when she was 12. Two years later, she had Edward Franklin in 1957. Franklin's other two sons are Teddy Richards (born in 1964) and Kecalf Cunningham (born in 1970).

Who was Aretha Franklin married to?

Aretha Franklin was married to Ted White, who was also her manager, from 1961 to 1969. She was married to actor Glynn Turman from 1978 to 1984.

Most Recent

Céline Dion, Ben Affleck, and More Celebrities Who Have Received Honorary Doctorate Degrees
While many stars have been given Oscars, Grammys, Emmys, and more prestigious awards over the years, these celebrities have been given honorary doctorate degrees. 
10 American Idol Contestants with Famous Relatives
From the famous judges to the contestants-turned-stars, American Idol has been filled with celebrities since its premiere in 2002. Some of the contestants have had famous relatives as well. Between Jim Carrey's daughter to Aretha Franklin's granddaughter, here's a roundup of competitors with famed-family ties
Aretha Franklin's Granddaughter Performs Iconic Singer's 'Ain't No Way' for American Idol Audition
"I feel like people expect me to sing exactly like her, but I am my own artist and I have my own voice," said Grace Franklin
12 Stars Who Have Spoken About Their Fear of Flying
These stars have said they're skeptical about flying the friendly skies
Jennifer Hudson Recalls Her Final Conversation with Aretha Franklin: 'She Sang to Me on That Call'
Jennifer Hudson opened up about the last phone call she had with Aretha Franklin before the singer's death in 2018
Celebrities Who Were in Sororities
These celebrity women might just be your sorority sisters! 
Jennifer Hudson Sparkles in a Purple Dolce & Gabbana Gown with Matching Veil at Respect Premiere
The glamorous look features a thigh-high slit, long train and silk chiffon veil
Respect Director Says Jennifer Hudson Had Movie Crew 'Crying' When She Sang as Aretha Franklin
"She would sing and sing and sing and sing on those days. It was astounding," Respect director Liesl Tommy says of Jennifer Hudson
PEOPLE Celebrates Aretha Franklin in a New Special Edition
Jennifer Hudson Says Aretha Franklin Is 'Still with' Her 'Almost Every Day' After Respect Role
Jennifer Hudson Says She Related to Aretha Franklin as a 'Person Who Has Suffered a Lot of Loss'
Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Aretha Franklin's 'Spirit' with New 'Here I Am' Visualizer
Jennifer Hudson Talks Playing Aretha Franklin as Trailer for Respect Drops: 'A Dream Come True'

"I can't even begin to put it into words," Jennifer Hudson said Wednesday on Good Morning America of playing Aretha Franklin in Respect. "I do not take it lightly"

