Anya Taylor-Joy
- Full Name
- Anya-Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy
- Hometown
- Buenos Aires, Argentina
- anyataylorjoy
- anyataylorjoy
- Born
- 04/16/1996
- Age
- 25
FAQs
- Where is Anya Taylor-Joy from?
Anya Taylor-Joy was born in Miami while her parents were on vacation, but she was raised in Buenos Aires, Argentina and London. Her father is Scottish Argentine and her mother is Zambian Spanish English, according to her interview with Elle.
- Who is Anya Taylor-Joy dating?
Anya Taylor-Joy is dating actor and musician Malcolm McRae. "I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading," Taylor-Joy told British Vogue, adding that they act like they're 80 years old.
- What languages does Anya Taylor-Joy speak?
Anya Taylor-Joy's first language is Spanish. She learned English after her family left Buenos Aires, Argentina and moved to London.