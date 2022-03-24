Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy is an Argentine British American actress. She got her big break in Robert Eggers's The Witch in 2015 and then played Casey Cooke in M. Night Shyamalan's Split in 2016 and Glass in 2019. In 2020, Taylor-Joy saw her profile rise thanks to her Golden Globe-winning performance in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit.
Anya-Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy
Buenos Aires, Argentina
anyataylorjoy
anyataylorjoy
04/16/1996
25

Where is Anya Taylor-Joy from?

Anya Taylor-Joy was born in Miami while her parents were on vacation, but she was raised in Buenos Aires, Argentina and London. Her father is Scottish Argentine and her mother is Zambian Spanish English, according to her interview with Elle.

Who is Anya Taylor-Joy dating?

Anya Taylor-Joy is dating actor and musician Malcolm McRae. "I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading," Taylor-Joy told British Vogue, adding that they act like they're 80 years old.

What languages does Anya Taylor-Joy speak?

Anya Taylor-Joy's first language is Spanish. She learned English after her family left Buenos Aires, Argentina and moved to London.

Anya Taylor-Joy on Telling Sarah Jessica Parker About How Sex and the City Gave Her 'Hope' After a Breakup
TV // March 24, 2022
Queen Elizabeth, Anya Taylor-Joy Grace Twin Covers of British Vogue — the Queen's First
Royals // March 24, 2022
Chris Hemsworth Will 'Play Totally Against Type' as 'Lead Baddie' in Mad Max Prequel, Producer Says
Movies // March 01, 2022
Anya Taylor-Joy Says 101 Dalmatians Inspired Oscar de la Renta Look at 2021 CFDA Awards 
Style // November 11, 2021
What to Know About the 2021 CFDA Awards, from Emily Blunt's Hosting Gig to Zendaya's Big Honor
Style // November 09, 2021
Last Night in Soho Director-Writer Says Baby Driver 2 Script Is Complete
Movies // November 08, 2021
Anya Taylor-Joy Says She 'Grew Up a Real Tomboy' Before Becoming a Red Carpet Style Star
Style // October 26, 2021
Watch Anya Taylor-Joy Sing 'Downtown' for Her New Film Last Night in Soho
Movies // October 20, 2021
Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black and More Join Animated Super Mario Bros. Movie
Movies // September 23, 2021
'Orphan Girl Chess Drama' Queen's Gambit Wins Outstanding Limited Series at 2021 Emmy Awards
TV // September 20, 2021
All the Celebratory Photos from Inside the 2021 Emmy Awards
TV // September 19, 2021
Kate Winslet Wins Lead Actress in a Limited Series at 2021 Emmys: 'Mom, They're Standing Up'
TV // September 19, 2021
Cutest Cast Reunions on the Red Carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards
TV // September 19, 2021
PEOPLE's Best Dressed Stars of 2021
Style // September 15, 2021
Stars Arriving at the 2021 Venice Film Festival [PHOTOS]
Movies // September 09, 2021
Anya Taylor-Joy Says Paparazzi Attention 'Can Be Very Frightening' — 'I Am Not Prey' 
TV // August 27, 2021
Anya Taylor-Joy Thought She'd 'Never Work Again' After Watching Debut Performance in The Witch
Movies // June 22, 2021
Anya Taylor-Joy, Tracee Ellis Ross and Eileen Gu Are Tiffany & Co.'s New Brand Ambassadors
Style // June 14, 2021
Taylor Swift Joins Star-Studded Cast of David O. Russell's New Untitled Film
Music // June 01, 2021
Anya Taylor-Joy Mesmerizes in Teaser for Baby Driver Director's New Thriller Last Night in Soho
Movies // May 24, 2021
SNL: Anya Taylor-Joy Hosts Season 46 Finale with First Full Audience Since COVID Pandemic
TV // May 23, 2021
Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X Say Their SNL Episode Will Be 'Best One' of the Season in New Promo
TV // May 21, 2021
Chris Hemsworth Says Filming Mad Max Prequel Furiosa Is His 'Biggest Pinch-Myself Moment'
Movies // April 19, 2021
Congratulations! All of the First-Time Winners at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Awards // April 04, 2021
The Queen's Gambit Star Anya Taylor-Joy Adds SAG Award Win to Tally After Globes Victory
TV // April 04, 2021
