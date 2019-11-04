Skip to content
People.com
Antonio Banderas
Antonio Banderas
Antonio Banderas
Antonio Banderas
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Indiana Jones 5
Goes 'Heavily Back' to First Two Films, Teases Mads Mikkelsen: 'Dense and Epic'
Like the first two
Indiana Jones
movies, Mads Mikkelsen says the upcoming fifth film taps into "that golden period of serials from the 1940s"
Read More
See Penélope Cruz Raise the Tension for Antonio Banderas in Hilarious
Official Competition
Trailer
Official Competition
is in theaters June 17
Read More
See Antonio Banderas Sing
A Chorus Line
Tune 'What I Did For Love' in Spanish with Laura Benanti
Antonio Banderas and his costars perform
A Chorus Line
for an all-new original cast recording of his Spanish-language adaptation
Read More
Antonio Banderas'
Shrek
Character Returns for a Quest in
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Trailer
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
, in theaters Sept. 23, also stars Salma Hayek, Florence Pugh, John Mulaney and Olivia Colman
Read More
Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg Take on Booby Traps and Art Heists in New
Uncharted
Trailer: WATCH
Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg play treasure hunters in
Uncharted
, premiering Feb. 8 in theaters
Read More
Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas' Daughter Stella Files to Drop Griffith from Last Name
The daughter of Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas said she doesn’t “typically” use the last name “Griffith” when referring to herself
Read More
More Antonio Banderas
Melanie Griffith Celebrates 64th Birthday with 'Mama' Balloons from Daughters: 'I Love' Them
Melanie Griffith received an early birthday gift from her daughters before she turned 64 on Monday
Antonio Banderas Joins
Indiana Jones 5
with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Indiana Jones 5
already stars Harrison Ford as the titular archaeologist, as well as Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen
Salma Hayek Says Filming Sex Scene in
Desperado
Was Very Upsetting: 'I Started to Sob'
Daughter of Original Darth Vader, David Prowse, Thanks Fans for 'Incredibly Touching' Support
Melanie Griffith Thanks Kids and Ex-Husbands for Making Her 63rd Birthday Special: 'I Am So Grateful'
Antonio Banderas Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19 on 60th Birthday: 'I'm Relatively Fine'
Spy Kids
Director Reveals He Fought Studio to Feature a Latin Family: 'They Are American'
The 2001 movie
Spy Kids
featured a Latin family as the lead characters
Antonio Banderas Makes a Surprise Appearance at the GALECA Dorian Awards Winners Toast
Joaquin Phoenix Recites Late Brother River's Song Lyrics in Emotional Oscars Speech for
Joker
Antonio Banderas Reveals the
Pain and Glory
Scene That Overwhelmed Director Pedro Almodóvar
Antonio Banderas Shows Off Dancing Skills as He Teaches Conan O'Brien
A Chorus Line
Choreography
Antonio Banderas and Girlfriend Nicole Kimpel Walk the Golden Globes Red Carpet
All Antonio Banderas
Dakota Johnson Says Stepdad Antonio Banderas Changed Her Family 'Forever' with His Love
Movies
//
November 04, 2019
Antonio Banderas Says He Had 'No Idea' Madonna Was Pursuing Him in the '90s
Movies
//
November 01, 2019
Two Years After His Heart Attack, Antonio Banderas Is Back — and Earning Oscar Buzz
Movies
//
October 17, 2019
Antonio Banderas Says Ex-Wife Melanie Griffith Is Still His Best Friend: 'I'll Always Love Her'
Movies
//
October 16, 2019
Antonio Banderas Says Ex-Wife Melanie Griffith Is 'One of My Best Friends': 'She Is My Family'
Movies
//
September 18, 2019
People Now: Exclusive: Jenelle Evans and David Eason Give Marriage Update - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
September 10, 2019
Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman Battle for Millions in the New Trailer for
The Laundromat
Movies
//
August 28, 2019
Antonio Banderas Defends Quentin Tarantino Amid
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Backlash
Movies
//
August 26, 2019
Darren Criss Wanted to 'Create a Positive Change' by Recreating Gianni Versace's Murder
Awards
//
January 27, 2019
Darren Criss Gives Loving Shout-Out to His Fiancée as He Wins 2019 Golden Globe Award
TV
//
January 06, 2019
The 2018 Emmys' Awkward Awards Show Clapper Is… Antonio Banderas
TV
//
September 18, 2018
Darren Criss Gives Loving Shout-Out to His Fiancée as He Wins Emmy Award: 'My Darling'
TV
//
September 17, 2018
Melanie Griffith Doesn't Want to Get Married Again: It's Not 'Relevant for Anyone Anymore'
Movies
//
August 14, 2018
This Is Us
Creator Brings More Tears in New Movie
Life Itself
with Olivia Wilde and Oscar Isaac
Movies
//
July 10, 2018
Antonio Banderas Reveals How His Puss In Boots Character Follows Him Everywhere
TV
//
April 23, 2018
Antonio Banderas Says He Will 'Love' Ex-Wife Melanie Griffith 'Until the Day I Die'
Movies
//
April 23, 2018
FULL EPISODE | People Now Monday April 23, 2018
Celebrity
//
April 23, 2018
Family Time! Melanie Griffith Posts Sweet Photo with Ex Antonio Banderas and Daughter Stella
Movies
//
April 17, 2018
This Is What Antonio Banderas Looks Like With a Fully Shaved Head and Eyebrows
Chica
//
March 22, 2018
Gael Garcia Bernal Will Perform 'Remember Me' from
Coco
at the Oscars
Chica
//
February 28, 2018
WATCH: Trailer for the Second Season
Genius
, Starring Antonio Banderas as Pablo Picasso
Chica
//
January 16, 2018
These Latinos Deserve a Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award Too
Chica
//
January 11, 2018
Antonio Banderas Announces That His Mother Ana Has Died
Movies
//
November 06, 2017
Melanie Griffith Reveals Epilepsy Diagnosis, Jokes Antonio Banderas Split Was 'a Real Healer'
Health
//
October 20, 2017
Antonio Banderas Enjoys Sweet Italian Vacation with Girlfriend Nicole Kimpel After Recovering from Heart Attack
Celebrity
//
July 13, 2017
Load More
Antonio Banderas
