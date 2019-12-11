Anthony Ramos

Most Recent

Love Hamilton? Here Are 25 Other Things to Stream After Watching the Hit Musical on Disney+

Love Hamilton? Here Are 25 Other Things to Stream After Watching the Hit Musical on Disney+

From Broadway cast recordings written by Lin-Manuel Miranda to shows and films starring the show's stellar cast, here is everything you should stream after you're done falling in love with Hamilton
Read More
Hamilton's Anthony Ramos Says Disney+ Movie Is 'Dope': 'Everybody's Got the Same Seat'

Hamilton's Anthony Ramos Says Disney+ Movie Is 'Dope': 'Everybody's Got the Same Seat'

Hamilton the movie starts streaming on Disney+ Friday
Read More
Anthony Ramos on Trolls 2's Success and Life in Isolation: 'I'm Still Being Creative'

Anthony Ramos on Trolls 2's Success and Life in Isolation: 'I'm Still Being Creative'

Read More
Hamilton Movie with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Original Broadway Cast Coming to Disney+ in July

Hamilton Movie with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Original Broadway Cast Coming to Disney+ in July

"It's a thrilling experience," said creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda of the film which was recorded in June 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City
Read More
From Justin Timberlake and SZA to Mary J. Blige: The Trolls: World Tour Soundtrack Has Dropped

From Justin Timberlake and SZA to Mary J. Blige: The Trolls: World Tour Soundtrack Has Dropped

Kelly Clarkson, Kenan Thompson and James Corden also make appearances on the Trolls: World Tour soundtrack
Read More
In the Heights' Antony Ramos on the 'Huge Responsibility' of Playing Lin-Manuel Miranda's Role

In the Heights' Antony Ramos on the 'Huge Responsibility' of Playing Lin-Manuel Miranda's Role

Anthony Ramos plays Usnavi in the film adaptation of In the Heights, a role Lin-Manuel Miranda originated on Broadway
Read More

All Anthony Ramos

Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights Teaser: See the Big Screen Musical Adaptation Burst to Life

Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights Teaser: See the Big Screen Musical Adaptation Burst to Life

Movies // December 11, 2019
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com