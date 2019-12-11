Love Hamilton? Here Are 25 Other Things to Stream After Watching the Hit Musical on Disney+
From Broadway cast recordings written by Lin-Manuel Miranda to shows and films starring the show's stellar cast, here is everything you should stream after you're done falling in love with HamiltonRead More
Hamilton's Anthony Ramos Says Disney+ Movie Is 'Dope': 'Everybody's Got the Same Seat'
Hamilton the movie starts streaming on Disney+ FridayRead More
Hamilton Movie with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Original Broadway Cast Coming to Disney+ in July
"It's a thrilling experience," said creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda of the film which was recorded in June 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York CityRead More
From Justin Timberlake and SZA to Mary J. Blige: The Trolls: World Tour Soundtrack Has Dropped
Kelly Clarkson, Kenan Thompson and James Corden also make appearances on the Trolls: World Tour soundtrackRead More
In the Heights' Antony Ramos on the 'Huge Responsibility' of Playing Lin-Manuel Miranda's Role
Anthony Ramos plays Usnavi in the film adaptation of In the Heights, a role Lin-Manuel Miranda originated on BroadwayRead More