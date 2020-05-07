Most Recent
Anthony Michael Hall Apologizes for Yelling at Hotel Pool Guests
"I am deeply sorry for my words and actions," Anthony Michael Hall said Read More
Anthony Michael Hall Is Engaged to Actress Lucia Oskerova: 'Love Conquers All'
Anthony Michael Hall announced his engagement to Lucia Oskerova on Instagram over the weekend, sharing photos from their trip to Italy where he proposed Read More
Brat Packer Anthony Michael Hall's Greatest Roles of all Time
From Sixteen Candles to The Breakfast Club, the beloved star has amassed an enduring body of work Read More
Catching Up with The Brat Pack: Where Are They Now?
With The Breakfast Club celebrating 37 years, we're looking back on the lives of the '80s favorites Read More
Anthony Michael Hall Sued for Assault and Battery by Neighbor After Alleged Confrontation
The Breakfast Club star is now being sued by Richard Samson, the actor's neighbor, who claims Hall physically assaulted him in the courtyard of their condominium
Anthony Michael Hall Appears in Court for Battery Charges: Judge Warns Actor Not to Contact Alleged Victim
The judge warned Anthony Michael Hall not to contact his neighbor Richard Samson, or Samon's family or girlfriend by any means
Don't You Forget About Me: The Brat Pack Then and Now
Celebrate the 30th birthday of Sixteen Candles by checking in on your favorite '80s teen stars
