Anthony Bourdain
Stanley Tucci Says He'd 'Never' Try to Take Anthony Bourdain's Place with His Food-Travel Series
"He made us all a lot happier," Searching for Italy host Stanley Tucci said of the late Anthony Bourdain
Anthony Bourdain Doc Director Defends Decision to Not Interview Asia Argento: 'People Can Disagree'
Director Morgan Neville is speaking out about his decision to not include Asia Argento in his documentary about the late chef
What to Know About the Controversy Surrounding Anthony Bourdain's A.I. Voice Used in Roadrunner
Roadrunner, directed by Morgan Neville, features a digitally produced version of Anthony Bourdain's voice
Anthony Bourdain's Ex-Wife Ottavia Speaks Out in New Doc: 'I Should Have Kept an Eye on Him'
MMA fighter Ottavia Busia-Bourdain appears in the new documentary Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
Asia Argento Honors Late Boyfriend Anthony Bourdain for His 65th Birthday: 'Missing You Every Day'
"Cherishing each moment we shared in our life together," Asia Argento wrote
Anthony Bourdain's Director Pens Book About Their Travels After Being 'Lost in Grief' for 2 Years
In the Weeds by Tom Vitale will be published by Hachette Books on Oct. 12
See the Emotional Trailer for New Anthony Bourdain Documentary Roadrunner: 'There's No Happy Ending'
Roadrunner, directed by Morgan Neville, will be released July 16
Anthony Bourdain's 'Brilliance' and 'Vulnerability' Remembered By His Daughter and More in New Book
Get a first look at the cover of Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography by Laurie Woolever, on sale Sept. 28
Anderson Cooper Reflects on Making Gravy with Late Friend Anthony Bourdain: 'He Is So, So Missed'
Chef David Chang On Regret Since Anthony Bourdain's Suicide: 'I Never Asked, Is Everything Okay?'
Asia Argento Says Harvey Weinstein's Guilty Verdict 'Goes Out to' Anthony Bourdain
Anthony Bourdain's Mother Gladys Dies 19 Months After Chef's Suicide
Get a First Look at the Travel Guide Anthony Bourdain Started Writing Before His Death

World Travel by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever will go on sale Oct. 13

Anthony Bourdain's Wife Ottavia Posts Sweet Throwback Video with Daughter Ariane on His Birthday
Food // June 25, 2019
Anthony Bourdain's Close Friend Roy Choi Says He 'Still Can't Believe' Chef's Death 1 Year Later
Food // June 08, 2019
See the Intimate Photos and Tributes Anthony Bourdain's Close Friends Shared in New Book
Food // May 29, 2019
Ottavia Busia Shares Sweet Mother's Day Card from Her Daughter with the Late Anthony Bourdain
Food // May 13, 2019
Anthony Bourdain Book That Was Originally a 'Keepsake' for His Daughter Will Be Published
Food // March 22, 2019
Anthony Bourdain's N.Y.C. Condo That He Owned With Ex Ottavia Busia Has Price Slashed by $400K
Home // January 17, 2019
Anthony Bourdain's Close Friend Reveals How His Daughter Reacted to News of Her Dad's Death
Food // December 04, 2018
Eric Ripert, Who Was with Anthony Bourdain in France When He Died, Speaks Out for the First Time
Food // November 30, 2018
Anthony Bourdain Eats 'the Perfect Food' on His Final Episode of Parts Unknown
Food // November 12, 2018
CNN Won't Air the Parts Unknown Episode Anthony Bourdain Was Shooting at the Time of His Death
Food // October 31, 2018
How Anthony Bourdain's Friends are Mourning and Honoring Him: 'We Must Go Forward,' Says Director
Food // October 26, 2018
Anthony Bourdain's Longtime Assistant Remembers Him: 'He Wasn't Perfect But He Was the Best'
Food // October 25, 2018
Get a First Look at the Anthony Bourdain Special Dedicated to the Late Chef's Impact
Food // October 05, 2018
This College Is Offering a Class on Anthony Bourdain (But You Don't Have to Go There to Take It)
Food // October 03, 2018
Asia Argento Admits She and Anthony Bourdain 'Cheated' on Each Other: 'It Wasn't a Problem'
Movies // September 24, 2018
Why Anthony Bourdain's Final Narration in Parts Unknown Is So 'Uncanny', According to Director
Food // September 24, 2018
Asia Argento Tearfully Admits She 'Was Angry' at Anthony Bourdain for 'Abandoning Me, My Kids'
Movies // September 24, 2018
Andrew Zimmern Reflects on His Last Conversation with Anthony Bourdain
Food // September 19, 2018
PEOPLE Now: All the Emmys Moments We Can't Stop Talking About — Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // September 18, 2018
Burt Reynolds, Anthony Bourdain & Aretha Franklin Honored in Touching Emmys in Memoriam
TV // September 17, 2018
Watch the Emotional First Clip From the Season Premiere of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Food // September 14, 2018
Vivica A. Fox Shares Her Best Advice for Feuding Celebs on PEOPLE Now — Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // September 10, 2018
Anthony Bourdain Wins Posthumous Emmys: He 'Always Coveted' This Award, Producer Says
Food // September 10, 2018
The Final Season of Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown Premieres Sept. 23—See the Emotional Trailer
Food // September 07, 2018
Asia Argento Accused of 'Victim-Shaming' by Jimmy Bennett After She Denies Sexual Assault Claims
Movies // September 07, 2018
