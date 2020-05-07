Annabelle Wallis
- Full Name
- Annabelle Wallis
- Hometown
- Oxford, England
- annabellewallis
- wallisannabelle
- Born
- 09/05/1984
- Age
- 37
FAQs
- How many seasons was Annabelle Wallis on 'Peaky Blinders?'
Annabelle Wallis starred in the first three seasons of 'Pesky Blinders.' She departed the show in 2016.
- Who is Annabelle Wallis married to?
Annabelle Wallis is not currently married.
- How long were Annabelle Wallis and Chris Pine together?
Annabelle Wallis was previously in a four-year relationship with actor Chris Pine. The two began dating in 2018 and split in 2022.