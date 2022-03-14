How did Anna Nicole Smith pass away?

Anna Nicole Smith was found dead on Feb. 8, 2007 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. In her autopsy report, Smith's death was determined to be the result of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs and sleeping medication.

How tall was Anna Nicole Smith?

According to PEOPLE, Anna Nicole Smith was 5 foot, 11 inches tall.

Where is Anna Nicole Smith buried?

Anna Nicole Smith's gravesite is located in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Nassau, The Bahamas. Her grave is next to the grave of her son Daniel Wayne Smith, who died five months before his mother.

How did Anna Nicole Smith's son die?

Daniel Wayne Smith died on Sept. 10, 2006 while visiting his mother, Anna Nicole Smith, in the hospital after she gave birth to daughter Dannielynn Birkhead. In his autopsy report, his death was determined to be the result of an accidental drug overdose.

Who inherited Anna Nicole Smith's money?

Anna Nicole Smith's estate was inherited by her daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead.

How much money did Anna Nicole Smith get from J. Howard Marshall?

According to NBC News, billionaire J. Howard Marshall did not leave wife Anna Nicole Smith any inheritance when he died in 1994. Over 20 years later, Smith's estate lost its final court case for a portion of Marshall's estate.

Who was Anna Nicole Smith married to?

Anna Nicole Smith was married twice. She was first married to Billy Wayne Smith from 1985 to 1993. Her second husband was billionaire J. Howard Marshall, who was 62 years older than her. They were married in 1994 until Marshall's death the following year.

How many kids did Anna Nicole Smith have?

Anna Nicole Smith had two children, son Daniel Wayne Smith (born 1986, died 2006) and daughter Dannielynn Birkhead (born 2006).

