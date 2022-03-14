Anna Nicole Smith

Anna Nicole Smith (née Vickie Lynn Hogan) was an American model and actress. She rose to fame after posing for Playboy and being named 1993 Playmate of the Year. She is best known for marrying 89-year-old billionaire J. Howard Marshall when she was 26 years old and the resulting court cases over his estate in the aftermath of Marshall's death. The litigation continued even after Smith died of an accidental drug overdose in February 2007. Smith also starred in her own reality television series on E!, The Anna Nicole Show, from 2002 to 2004.
Anna Nicole Smith
Full Name
Vickie Lynn Hogan
Hometown
Houston, Texas
Born
11/28/1967
Died
02/08/2007 (Age: )

FAQs

How did Anna Nicole Smith pass away?

Anna Nicole Smith was found dead on Feb. 8, 2007 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. In her autopsy report, Smith's death was determined to be the result of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs and sleeping medication.

How tall was Anna Nicole Smith?

According to PEOPLE, Anna Nicole Smith was 5 foot, 11 inches tall.

Where is Anna Nicole Smith buried?

Anna Nicole Smith's gravesite is located in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Nassau, The Bahamas. Her grave is next to the grave of her son Daniel Wayne Smith, who died five months before his mother.

How did Anna Nicole Smith's son die?

Daniel Wayne Smith died on Sept. 10, 2006 while visiting his mother, Anna Nicole Smith, in the hospital after she gave birth to daughter Dannielynn Birkhead. In his autopsy report, his death was determined to be the result of an accidental drug overdose.

Who inherited Anna Nicole Smith's money?

Anna Nicole Smith's estate was inherited by her daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead.

How much money did Anna Nicole Smith get from J. Howard Marshall?

According to NBC News, billionaire J. Howard Marshall did not leave wife Anna Nicole Smith any inheritance when he died in 1994. Over 20 years later, Smith's estate lost its final court case for a portion of Marshall's estate.

Who was Anna Nicole Smith married to?

Anna Nicole Smith was married twice. She was first married to Billy Wayne Smith from 1985 to 1993. Her second husband was billionaire J. Howard Marshall, who was 62 years older than her. They were married in 1994 until Marshall's death the following year.

How many kids did Anna Nicole Smith have?

Anna Nicole Smith had two children, son Daniel Wayne Smith (born 1986, died 2006) and daughter Dannielynn Birkhead (born 2006).

When did Anna Nicole Smith meet J. Howard Marshall?

According to PEOPLE, Anna Nicole Smith met her future husband J. Howard Marshall in 1991 while she was working at a Houston, Texas strip club named Gigi's.

Inside Playboy's Alleged 'Underground' Sex Ring — Including the Man Who Was 'the Love of Hugh Hefner's Life'
A&E's Secrets of Playboy docuseries reports on a network of "shadow mansions" where Dr. Mark Saginor and more of Hefner's closest friends allegedly housed and sexually exploited aspiring Playmates
The Moment Hugh Hefner Chose to 'Phase Out' Anna Nicole Smith from Playboy
In PEOPLE's Secrets of Playboy sneak peek, close associates of Hugh Hefner claim Anna Nicole Smith, the 1993 Playmate of the Year, was allegedly "up for grabs" for the men at a party
Larry Birkhead Remembers Anna Nicole Smith 15 Years After Her Death: 'Your Love Is Still Alive'
“Today, I remember your heart, your soul and your beauty, both inside and out,” Larry Birkhead wrote in a heartfelt post on Instagram on Tuesday
Anna Nicole Smith Documentary Coming to Netflix with Never-Before-Seen Footage of Late Star
"I approached Anna Nicole's story as an epic mystery tale," director Ursula Macfarlane said of her upcoming Netflix documentary about Anna Nicole Smith, who died of an accidental overdose in 2007
Sydney Sweeney Channels Anna Nicole Smith in New GUESS Originals Campaign
GUESS Originals is dropping an Anna Nicole Smith collection inspired by the late star's '90s style
Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 14, Attends Kentucky Derby with Her Dad Larry
Dannielynn is the daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith
