Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
News
All News
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
All Lifestyle
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
All Podcasts
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Shopping
See All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
People.com
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Share
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph Square Off in
Disenchanted
First Look as Release Date Is Revealed
The much-anticipated
Enchanted
sequel,
Disenchanted
, is set to premiere this Thanksgiving on Disney+
Read More
Everything to Know About Disney's
Enchanted
Sequel,
Disenchanted
From the plot to the release date, here's everything to know about Disney's
Enchanted
sequel starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey
Read More
James Marsden Reveals How
Enchanted
Sequel
Disenchanted
'Raises the Bar' 15 Years After Original
PEOPLE spoke with James Marsden at the premiere of
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
about what to expect from
Disenchanted
, the upcoming sequel to 2007's
Enchanted
Read More
Celebrities Who Waited to Marry Their Longtime Loves: 'Wait 28 Years ... Do Not Rush Into Things'
Josh Hartnett, Don Cheadle, Amy Adams and more celebrities who weren't in a rush to walk down the aisle with their longtime loves
Read More
LeBron James, Bruce Willis and Jared Leto Score 2022 Razzie Nominations for 'Worst' Performances
Netflix's
Diana: The Musical
led with the most nominations among the worst-of-the-year awards show
Read More
Why Has 'Fancy Like' Blown Up? Walker Hayes Is Still Trying to Figure It Out: 'Wasn't Supposed to Happen!'
Powered by a homemade TikTok dance video, the irresistible song has turned into a national craze, leaving the singer-songwriter baffled — and delighted
Read More
Advertisement
More Amy Adams
Amy Adams Tears Up as She Describes Playing a Grieving Mother in
Dear Evan Hansen
: 'Makes Me So Sad'
Amy Adams grew emotional at a mental health panel hosted by PEOPLE while discussing her role as a mom who grieves after her son dies by suicide
Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Amy Adams and
Dear Evan Hansen
Cast Discuss Mental Health with PEOPLE
The panel discussion streams exclusively on
PEOPLE.com
,
EW.com
,
PeopleTV
, and PEOPLE's social platforms on Thursday, September 23 at 5pm PT/8pm ET
Dear Evan Hansen
's Julianne Moore and Amy Adams Recall Their Own High School Experiences
Disney's
Enchanted
Sequel,
Disenchanted
, Wraps Filming in Ireland: 'Coming to You in 2022'
Maya Rudolph Cast as Villain in
Enchanted
Sequel
Disenchanted
: 'I'll See You in Andalasia'
Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever Star in the First Trailer for Movie Adaptation of
Dear Evan Hansen
Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo Share Rare Photos of Their Daughter Aviana for Sweet Birthday Tribute
"You are such an incredible human," Darren Le Gallo wrote alongside photos of 11-year-old Aviana
The Woman in the Window
: Inside the Controversy Surrounding the Book and Its Long Journey to Netflix
Amy Adams Jokes Daughter Aviana, 10, Quit Ballet After She Told Her She Had 'Beautiful Feet'
Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown & Jayma Mays Set to Star in
Enchanted
Sequel
Disenchanted
Patrick Dempsey Says He'll Be 'Singing for the First Time' in Upcoming
Enchanted
Sequel with Amy Adams
Amy Adams Plays a Recluse Who Witnesses Something Horrible in Trailer for Netflix's
The Woman in the Window
All Amy Adams
Viola Davis Thanks 'Beautiful' Chadwick Boseman and August Wilson as She Wins SAG Award for Best Actress
Movies
//
April 04, 2021
Isla Fisher Says She Hasn't Been Mistaken for Celeb Lookalike Amy Adams in 'a While,' Blames COVID
Movies
//
April 02, 2021
Amy Adams' Husband Says He Was Her 'Hair Muse' for
Hillbilly Elegy
Transformation
Style
//
February 06, 2021
Patrick Dempsey Confirms He Will Return for
Enchanted
Sequel with Amy Adams: It's 'Exciting'
Movies
//
January 14, 2021
Watch Netflix Enlist Its A-List Stars to Announce Premiere of One Movie a Week in 2021
Movies
//
January 12, 2021
Amy Adams'
The Woman in the Window
to Get Netflix Release After Multiple Delays
Movies
//
January 08, 2021
How Amy Adams and Glenn Close Surprised Everybody with Their
Hillbilly Elegy
Transformations
Movies
//
December 17, 2020
Amy Adams Set to Star in
Enchanted
Sequel,
Disenchanted
Movies
//
December 10, 2020
Hillbilly Elegy
, Starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close, Divides Critics as It Hits Netflix
Movies
//
November 24, 2020
Amy Adams Watched
The Godfather
for the First Time — and Now Has a Crush on Robert De Niro
Movies
//
November 24, 2020
Can You Tell Which of These Stars Are Natural Redheads?
Style
//
November 05, 2020
Amy Adams and Glenn Close Are Unrecognizable in Thrilling First Trailer for Netflix's
Hillbilly Elegy
Movies
//
October 14, 2020
Amy Adams Joins the Cast of the Upcoming
Dear Evan Hansen
Movie Musical Adaptation
Movies
//
August 28, 2020
Amy Adams to Play a Woman Who Believes She's Turning Into a Dog in
Nightbitch
Movies
//
July 31, 2020
Invite-Only Zoom Party Quarantunes Goes Live From the Hollywood Bowl with Seal, Billie Eilish
Music
//
May 24, 2020
How Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams Got Dozens of A-Listers to Read Children's Books on Social Media
Movies
//
April 01, 2020
Gal Gadot Sings 'Imagine' on Instagram with Help from Natalie Portman, Zoë Kravitz and More
Movies
//
March 19, 2020
Amy Adams Joins Instagram for a Good Cause — with Help from Pal Jennifer Garner!
Movies
//
March 16, 2020
Leap Year 2020: What Is a Leap Year, Who Is a Leapling and More Fun Facts About February 29
Lifestyle
//
February 29, 2020
Multiple Oscar Nominees Who Have Yet to Take Home the Prize
Movies
//
April 22, 2021
From Tense Run-Ins to Surprise Smooches: Stars' Most Awkward and Hilarious Awards Show Stories
Movies
//
February 06, 2020
The Comfy Sneakers Hollywood Moms Are Obsessed with Got an Upgrade for Spring
Style
//
February 06, 2020
Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo Have Family Night Out with Daughter Aviana, 9, at His L.A. Exhibit
Parents
//
January 12, 2020
Amy Adams Stars as Julianne Moore's Terrified Agoraphobic Neighbor in Thrilling Woman in the Window First Trailer
Movies
//
December 19, 2019
This Celeb-Loved Brand's Flats Sold Out Almost Instantly — and They're Back in New Colors
Style
//
October 17, 2019
Load More
Amy Adams
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
PEOPLE.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://people.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.