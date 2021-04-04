Amy Adams

Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph Square Off in Disenchanted First Look as Release Date Is Revealed
The much-anticipated Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, is set to premiere this Thanksgiving on Disney+
Everything to Know About Disney's Enchanted Sequel, Disenchanted
From the plot to the release date, here's everything to know about Disney's Enchanted sequel starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey
James Marsden Reveals How Enchanted Sequel Disenchanted 'Raises the Bar' 15 Years After Original
PEOPLE spoke with James Marsden at the premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 about what to expect from Disenchanted, the upcoming sequel to 2007's Enchanted
Celebrities Who Waited to Marry Their Longtime Loves: 'Wait 28 Years ... Do Not Rush Into Things'
Josh Hartnett, Don Cheadle, Amy Adams and more celebrities who weren't in a rush to walk down the aisle with their longtime loves
LeBron James, Bruce Willis and Jared Leto Score 2022 Razzie Nominations for 'Worst' Performances
Netflix's Diana: The Musical led with the most nominations among the worst-of-the-year awards show
Why Has 'Fancy Like' Blown Up? Walker Hayes Is Still Trying to Figure It Out: 'Wasn't Supposed to Happen!'
Powered by a homemade TikTok dance video, the irresistible song has turned into a national craze, leaving the singer-songwriter baffled — and delighted
Amy Adams Tears Up as She Describes Playing a Grieving Mother in Dear Evan Hansen: 'Makes Me So Sad'
Amy Adams grew emotional at a mental health panel hosted by PEOPLE while discussing her role as a mom who grieves after her son dies by suicide
Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Amy Adams and Dear Evan Hansen Cast Discuss Mental Health with PEOPLE
The panel discussion streams exclusively on PEOPLE.comEW.comPeopleTV, and PEOPLE's social platforms on Thursday, September 23 at 5pm PT/8pm ET
Dear Evan Hansen's Julianne Moore and Amy Adams Recall Their Own High School Experiences
Disney's Enchanted Sequel, Disenchanted, Wraps Filming in Ireland: 'Coming to You in 2022'
Maya Rudolph Cast as Villain in Enchanted Sequel Disenchanted: 'I'll See You in Andalasia'
Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever Star in the First Trailer for Movie Adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen 
Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo Share Rare Photos of Their Daughter Aviana for Sweet Birthday Tribute

"You are such an incredible human," Darren Le Gallo wrote alongside photos of 11-year-old Aviana

Viola Davis Thanks 'Beautiful' Chadwick Boseman and August Wilson as She Wins SAG Award for Best Actress
Movies // April 04, 2021
Isla Fisher Says She Hasn't Been Mistaken for Celeb Lookalike Amy Adams in 'a While,' Blames COVID
Movies // April 02, 2021
Amy Adams' Husband Says He Was Her 'Hair Muse' for Hillbilly Elegy Transformation
Style // February 06, 2021
Patrick Dempsey Confirms He Will Return for Enchanted Sequel with Amy Adams: It's 'Exciting'
Movies // January 14, 2021
Watch Netflix Enlist Its A-List Stars to Announce Premiere of One Movie a Week in 2021
Movies // January 12, 2021
Amy Adams' The Woman in the Window to Get Netflix Release After Multiple Delays
Movies // January 08, 2021
How Amy Adams and Glenn Close Surprised Everybody with Their Hillbilly Elegy Transformations
Movies // December 17, 2020
Amy Adams Set to Star in Enchanted Sequel, Disenchanted
Movies // December 10, 2020
Hillbilly Elegy, Starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close, Divides Critics as It Hits Netflix
Movies // November 24, 2020
Amy Adams Watched The Godfather for the First Time — and Now Has a Crush on Robert De Niro
Movies // November 24, 2020
Can You Tell Which of These Stars Are Natural Redheads?
Style // November 05, 2020
Amy Adams and Glenn Close Are Unrecognizable in Thrilling First Trailer for Netflix's Hillbilly Elegy
Movies // October 14, 2020
Amy Adams Joins the Cast of the Upcoming Dear Evan Hansen Movie Musical Adaptation
Movies // August 28, 2020
Amy Adams to Play a Woman Who Believes She's Turning Into a Dog in Nightbitch
Movies // July 31, 2020
Invite-Only Zoom Party Quarantunes Goes Live From the Hollywood Bowl with Seal, Billie Eilish
Music // May 24, 2020
How Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams Got Dozens of A-Listers to Read Children's Books on Social Media
Movies // April 01, 2020
Gal Gadot Sings 'Imagine' on Instagram with Help from Natalie Portman, Zoë Kravitz and More
Movies // March 19, 2020
Amy Adams Joins Instagram for a Good Cause — with Help from Pal Jennifer Garner!
Movies // March 16, 2020
Leap Year 2020: What Is a Leap Year, Who Is a Leapling and More Fun Facts About February 29
Lifestyle // February 29, 2020
Multiple Oscar Nominees Who Have Yet to Take Home the Prize
Movies // April 22, 2021
From Tense Run-Ins to Surprise Smooches: Stars' Most Awkward and Hilarious Awards Show Stories
Movies // February 06, 2020
The Comfy Sneakers Hollywood Moms Are Obsessed with Got an Upgrade for Spring
Style // February 06, 2020
Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo Have Family Night Out with Daughter Aviana, 9, at His L.A. Exhibit
Parents // January 12, 2020
Amy Adams Stars as Julianne Moore's Terrified Agoraphobic Neighbor in Thrilling Woman in the Window First Trailer
Movies // December 19, 2019
This Celeb-Loved Brand's Flats Sold Out Almost Instantly — and They're Back in New Colors
Style // October 17, 2019
