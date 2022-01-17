Amber Rose

Amber Rose (née Amber Levonchuck) is an American model, author and TV Personality. Around 2008, Rose began appearing as a model in Def Jam music videos. In 2009, she signed a contract with Ford Models. In 2016, she launched and hosted The Amber Rose Show on VH1. Rose is also a published author of the book How to Be a Bad Bitch and is a known advocate for women's rights and empowerment. She has been in two high-profile relationships throughout her career with Kanye West (2008-2010) and Wiz Khalifa (m. 2013-2014).
Amber Rose
Full Name
Hometown

Most Recent

Amber Rose Calls 2015 Tweet About Kanye West 'Immature,' Says Kardashians Didn't 'Deserve That'
"Life is hard enough right now for a lot of ppl. I just wanna spread love and positivity," Amber Rose wrote Sunday on her Instagram Story
Amber Rose Is Getting Liposuction on Her Stomach: 'I Have a Lot of Scar Tissue From My C-Sections'
"My stomach is going to be really flat," the model and actress said in a video with her surgeon
50 Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Libra
The seventh sign of the zodiac, symbolized by a scale, runs from Sept. 23 through Oct. 22. Libras are known for being compassionate, diplomatic, social and visionary, always seeking peace and balance – traits that have surely helped propel these stars to where they are today
Amber Rose's Partner Alexander 'AE' Edwards Admits to Cheating on Her with 12 Women
When asked what he thought when he saw Amber Rose's post, Alexander Edwards said, "I thought, 'S---, I got caught.' I got caught before, you know what I'm saying? And she's just had enough, obviously"
Amber Rose Accuses Partner Alexander 'AE' Edwards of Cheating: 'I've Been Suffering in Silence'
"The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I'm done," Amber Rose wrote
A Timeline of Kanye West's Dating History
From his six-year marriage with Kim Kardashian to his rumored new romance with Irina Shayk, we're breaking down the rapper's relationship history
Advertisement

More Amber Rose

Kourtney Kardashian, Pink & 6 Other Celebrity Parents Who Let Their Kids Color Their Hair
They're not regular moms, they're cool moms. And they're not afraid to clap back when mom shamers come after them for a little hair dye. 
A Look Back at Machine Gun Kelly's Dating History, from Amber Rose to Megan Fox
The rapper and actor has most recently been linked to actress Megan Fox following her split from husband of 10 years, Brian Austin Green
Anwar, Presley, Post and Beyond: 12 Celebs Who Made the Very Bold Move of Getting Face Tattoos
Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa Celebrate Son Sebastian's 7th Birthday Together — with a Pennywise Cake!
Amber Rose's Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards Also Has Face Tattoos in Tribute to Their Kids
Amber Rose Claps Back at Trolls for Judging Her New Face Tattoos: 'Beauty Is Not on the Outside'
Wendy Williams Criticizes Amber Rose's Face Tattoo: 'Why Would You Ruin Your Forehead?'

"I just don't understand why she would do that," Wendy Williams said

All Amber Rose

Amber Rose Calls 2015 Tweet About Kanye West 'Immature,' Says Kardashians Didn't 'Deserve That'
TV // January 17, 2022
Amber Rose Is Getting Liposuction on Her Stomach: 'I Have a Lot of Scar Tissue From My C-Sections'
Health // November 04, 2021
50 Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Libra
Celebrity // October 05, 2021
Amber Rose's Partner Alexander 'AE' Edwards Admits to Cheating on Her with 12 Women
Music // August 19, 2021
Amber Rose Accuses Partner Alexander 'AE' Edwards of Cheating: 'I've Been Suffering in Silence'
Music // August 18, 2021
A Timeline of Kanye West's Dating History
Music // June 10, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian, Pink & 6 Other Celebrity Parents Who Let Their Kids Color Their Hair
Parents // August 31, 2021
A Look Back at Machine Gun Kelly's Dating History, from Amber Rose to Megan Fox
Music // May 19, 2020
Anwar, Presley, Post and Beyond: 12 Celebs Who Made the Very Bold Move of Getting Face Tattoos
Style // March 04, 2020
Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa Celebrate Son Sebastian's 7th Birthday Together — with a Pennywise Cake!
Parents // February 17, 2020
Amber Rose's Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards Also Has Face Tattoos in Tribute to Their Kids
Style // February 17, 2020
Amber Rose Claps Back at Trolls for Judging Her New Face Tattoos: 'Beauty Is Not on the Outside'
Style // February 12, 2020
Wendy Williams Criticizes Amber Rose's Face Tattoo: 'Why Would You Ruin Your Forehead?'
TV // February 11, 2020
Celebrities Who Share the Same Birthday
Celebrity // September 25, 2021
Amber Rose Debuts 'Slash' and 'Bash' Face Tattoos in Honor of Her Two Children
Style // February 09, 2020
Nikkie 'NikkieTutorials' de Jager Supported by Celebrities After Revealing She's Transgender
Style // January 14, 2020
Amber Rose Undergoes Liposuction 6 Weeks After Giving Birth to Second Child
Health // November 28, 2019
Amber Rose and Alexander 'AE' Edwards Welcome Son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards
Parents // October 11, 2019
Here Are All of the Things Celebs at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Looked Like
Music // August 26, 2019
The Most Stylish VMA Couples of All Time
Style // August 26, 2019
Amber Rose Cancels Annual SlutWalk to Protect Her Energy After Being Surrounded by 'Toxic' People
TV // August 13, 2019
Jameela Jamil Calls Out Amber Rose for Promoting Flat Tummy Pregnancy Tea: 'Is This FDA Approved?'
Health // June 20, 2019
Pregnant Amber Rose Says She Has Hyperemesis — But the 'Not Fun' Condition Is 'Totally Worth It'
Parents // May 28, 2019
Pregnant Amber Rose Smiles as She Shows Off Her Baby Bump: 'I'm Getting Bigger'
Parents // April 15, 2019
Surprise! Amber Rose Expecting a Baby Boy with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Parents // April 03, 2019
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com