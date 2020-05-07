Amber Heard

Amber Heard is an American actress. She rose to fame in 2008 with roles in Pineapple Express and Never Back Down. Heard's biggest film to date is 2018's Aquaman, which made over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. She married her The Rum Diary co-star Johnny Depp in 2015 and then filed for divorce the next year.
Amber Heard
Full Name
Amber Laura Heard
Hometown
Austin, Texas
twitter
realamberheard
instagram
amberheard
Notable Projects
aquaman, Justice League
Born
04/22/1986
Age
35

FAQs

Who is the father of Amber Heard's baby?

Amber Heard has not publicly revealed the father of the daughter she welcomed via surrogate.

What happened with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp in 2016 after 15 months of marriage. She accused Depp of physical abuse, which he denies. Depp claims it was Heard who was abusive and is suing her for defamation.

Who is Amber Heard in Justice League?

Amber Heard plays her Aquaman character, Mera, in Zack Snyder's Justice League cut.

