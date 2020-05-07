Amber Heard
- Full Name
- Amber Laura Heard
- Hometown
- Austin, Texas
- realamberheard
- amberheard
- Notable Projects
- aquaman, Justice League
- Born
- 04/22/1986
- Age
- 35
FAQs
- Who is the father of Amber Heard's baby?
Amber Heard has not publicly revealed the father of the daughter she welcomed via surrogate.
- What happened with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?
Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp in 2016 after 15 months of marriage. She accused Depp of physical abuse, which he denies. Depp claims it was Heard who was abusive and is suing her for defamation.
- Who is Amber Heard in Justice League?
Amber Heard plays her Aquaman character, Mera, in Zack Snyder's Justice League cut.