Attention, shoppers! Amazon Prime Day 2020 is October 13 and 14. There are serious discounts on Amazon Devices like the Kindle, Fire, and Echo, plus popular kitchen gadgets (Instant Pot, anyone?) and smart home devices from beloved brands like Roomba and Dyson. You can also find tons of sales on big-ticket items, from mattresses marked way down to Nintendo Switch and 4K TV deals for all your gaming needs. One caveat: The very best Prime Day deals sell out fast, so make sure to "add to cart" quickly or you just might miss out.

Tons of Smart Home Devices Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day — Including the Popular Ring Doorbell

You can get a Ring Doorbell and Echo Dot bundle for just $70 right now
This Wildly Popular Dyson Hair Tool Is on Sale for Amazon Prime Day (and at Risk of Selling Out Fast)

If you’ve been eyeing the Airwrap Styler, now’s your big chance to save
Amazon Discounted Its Brand New 2020 Echo Dot for Prime Day Before It Even Launched

Shop Echo Dot deals and bundle offers before Prime Day ends
PSA: The Instant Pot is Just $50 on Amazon for Prime Day

Grab it before the deal is gone!
The Comfy Sneakers Kate Middleton, Emily Ratajkowski, and More Stars Love Are on Major Sale Today

Score a pair of New Balance kicks starting at just $45 during Amazon Prime Day
This Is Not a Drill — You Can Snag an Apple Watch for Under $170 This Prime Day

The Series 3 is on sale and it’s bound to sell out

Bose’s Ultra Popular Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are Majorly Marked Down on Amazon for the Next 24 Hours

Only Prime members can take advantage of the deal
The Best Nintendo Switch Deals You’ll Find This Prime Day — Including an Epic Animal Crossing Bundle

It's time to do some early holiday shopping!
Levi’s Popular Reusable Face Masks Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day — Plus 10 More Mask Deals

The 10 Best Vacuums Deals Out of Hundreds of Amazon Prime Day Discounts

Deal Alert! You Can Get an Amazon Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot Bundle for $90 This Prime Day

The 4 Apple iPad Deals That Are Likely to Sell Out Day One of Prime Day

These Popular Dyson Vacuums Are Up to $110 Off for Amazon Prime Day

You can score discounts on Dyson’s super lightweight and cordless stick vacuums while supplies last

Walmart’s Big Save Sale Is Here — Shop Dyson Vacuums, HD TVs, and Face Masks at Huge Discounts

Home // 18 hours ago
These Ultra-Comfortable and Flattering Jeggings Are on Sale for Just $16 Today Only

Style // 18 hours ago
The Underwear Brand Jennifer Aniston Loves Is Up to 44% Off on Amazon — Today Only!

Style // 20 hours ago
This Is Not a Drill: Apple AirPods Pro Are at Their Lowest Price Ever One Day Before Amazon Prime Day

Tech // a day ago
These Under-$40 Clothing and Shoe Deals Are a Glimpse at What Amazon Has in Store for Prime Day

Style // October 11, 2020
Amazon Secretly Dropped a Bunch of Early Prime Day Deals — Here Are the Best 45 to Shop

Lifestyle // 14 hours ago
Amazon Prime Day Kicks Off This Week — Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Lifestyle // October 12, 2020
Amazon to Delay Prime Day Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, No New Date Set

Tech // July 21, 2020
Apple AirPods Are Officially at Their Lowest Price Ever on Amazon Right Now

Lifestyle // January 15, 2020
Amazon Extended This 23andMe Deal for Cyber Week — but You’ll Have to Hurry

Health // December 05, 2019
Amazon’s One-Day Sneaker Sale Features Classic Kicks Starting at Just $22

Style // December 02, 2019
PSA: You Can Get a Queen-Size Mattress from Casper for Under $500 Today

Home // December 02, 2019
Over 2,400 Pet Owners Love This Treat-Tossing Camera — and It’s Nearly Half Off Right Now

Pets // November 30, 2019
Deal Alert! The Wildly Popular Buffy Comforter Is 30% Off on Amazon — Today Only

Home // November 18, 2019
Deal Alert! This Wildly Popular Egg Cooker Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Food // November 12, 2019
Amazon's Sale on Audible Memberships Is One of the Cheapest We’ve Ever Seen

Books // November 08, 2019
Freebie Alert! Amazon Just Launched an Epic Nintendo Switch Deal That Includes a Free $25 Gift Card

Entertainment // October 08, 2019
Oprah’s Favorite Lasagna Pan Is Only $17 Right Now on Amazon

Food // October 07, 2019
Lil Nas X Jokes He ‘Stole Katy Perry’s Dog’ as the Two Pose with Jeff Bezos at Amazon Concert

Music // August 21, 2019
Amazon Shoppers Bought Over 60,000 Sets of These Super Soft $25 Sheets on Prime Day

Home // July 23, 2019
You Can Still Get This Smart TV for Way Less on Amazon

Tech // July 18, 2019
Amazon Shoppers Call This Sleek WiFi System ‘One of the Best Purchases Ever’

Tech // July 18, 2019
These Amazon Leggings Look Identical to the Celeb-Loved Alo Moto Leggings — but Cost Way Less

Style // July 18, 2019
Hurry! There Are Still Tons of Prime Day Sales for Under $25

Style // July 17, 2019
Today’s the Last Day You Can Shop These Amazon Prime Day 2019 Deals — Hurry Before They’re Gone!

Style // July 16, 2019
