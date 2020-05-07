What happened to Amanda Bynes?

In 2013, Amanda Bynes was hospitalized and placed on a 72-hour mental lockdown after sheriff's deputies found her with a gas can near a fire on a household driveway in California. Bynes' mother was granted conservatorship in August 2013 and regained it in October 2014. However, Bynes successfully terminated the conservatorship in March 2022.

Where is Amanda Bynes now?

Bynes is sober and prioritizing her health and well-being while living in California. In 2018, the 'Easy A' actress opened up about her past substance abuse issues and social media meltdowns from 2010 to 2014. She graduated with an associate degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise in Los Angeles in 2019 and is currently working on a fragrance line.

Who is Amanda Bynes dating?