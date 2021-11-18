Aly Raisman

Aly Raisman is a retired American gymnast. She was the captain of the U.S. women's gymnastics team at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and won six Olympic medals in all, including three gold medals. In 2017, Raisman was one of the many gymnasts who accused U.S. gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse. Raisman made a cameo the following year in Maroon 5's "Girls Like You" music video wearing an "Always speak your truth" T-shirt.
Aly Raisman
Full Name
Alexandra Rose Raisman
Hometown
Needham, Massachusetts
twitter
Aly_Raisman
instagram
alyraisman
Notable Projects
olympics
Born
05/25/1994
Age
27

FAQs

Why isn't Aly Raisman in the Olympics?

Aly Raisman announced her retirement from gymnastics via Instagram in 2020. "When I was writing the post, I felt at peace," Raisman told E!'s Pop of the Morning, adding that it "felt like the right time for me." She last competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

What is Aly Raisman doing now?

Aly Raisman partnered with Lifetime to release the documentary, Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light, in 2021. In 2022, she teamed up with gymnastics wear brand Sylvia P to release a line of leotards. Raisman has also kept busy with speaking engagements.

Most Recent

Aly Raisman Didn't Recognize Her Migraine Symptoms: 'As an Athlete, I Always Powered Through'
"When we're struggling with something, we often diminish how we feel," says the Olympic gold medalist, who urges other women to advocate for their health
Aly Raisman Talks Healing from 'Triggering' Senate Testimony: 'This Is What Survival Looks Like'
“They don't realize when the door closes and we're back home, this is something that we still live with every single day,” the Olympic gold medalist tells PEOPLE
Aly Raisman Says It's 'Important' for Athletes to Speak 'Their Truth' as She Praises Simone Biles
"I think it's really important that we continue to amplify people's voices," Aly Raisman says of people speaking more candidly about mental health struggles
Aly Raisman Says Meeting Angelina Jolie Was 'Light Moment' on Difficult Day of Senate Testimony
The Olympic gold medalist tells PEOPLE (The TV Show!) that she hopes to team up with the Academy Award-winning actress to combat violence against women
Aly Raisman on the 'Power' of Supporting Those Who've Been Abused: 'Most Survivors Don't Get That'
Aly Raisman opened up about how she's healing after publicly revealing she was sexually assaulted by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar
Aly Raisman Says She's 'Been Trying to Process, Recover' After Testimony About FBI's Nassar Failures
Aly Raisman recalled the sexual abuse she suffered for years when she was a teenager during a Sept. 15 testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee
Advertisement

More Aly Raisman

Angelina Jolie Says She Was 'Honored' to Meet McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman: 'I'm in Awe of Their Courage'
McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman were among those who testified on Wednesday's Senate hearing on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation
McKayla Maroney Shares Photos with Aly Raisman, Maggie Nichols and Simone Biles After Testimony
"Have you ever seen friendship radiate out of a picture," McKayla Maroney wrote of an image with her fellow gymnasts
Aly Raisman Recounts FBI Agent 'Diminishing My Abuse' During Larry Nassar Investigation
Aly Raisman Says Simone Biles 'Has More Pressure on Her Than Any Other Gymnast' After She Withdraws
Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez and More Gymnasts React to Simone Biles Bowing Out of Team Final
Aly Raisman Praises 2 Rescuers Who Saved Missing Dog Mylo: 'Such Good People'
Aly Raisman's Rescue Dog Mylo Found Safe Nearly a Week After Going Missing: 'My Everything'

The retired gymnast previously revealed that her dog Mylo had run away after being spooked by fireworks

All Aly Raisman

Aly Raisman Didn't Recognize Her Migraine Symptoms: 'As an Athlete, I Always Powered Through'
Health // November 18, 2021
Aly Raisman Talks Healing from 'Triggering' Senate Testimony: 'This Is What Survival Looks Like'
Sports // November 02, 2021
Aly Raisman Says It's 'Important' for Athletes to Speak 'Their Truth' as She Praises Simone Biles
Sports // October 07, 2021
Aly Raisman Says Meeting Angelina Jolie Was 'Light Moment' on Difficult Day of Senate Testimony
Sports // September 24, 2021
Aly Raisman on the 'Power' of Supporting Those Who've Been Abused: 'Most Survivors Don't Get That'
Sports // September 21, 2021
Aly Raisman Says She's 'Been Trying to Process, Recover' After Testimony About FBI's Nassar Failures
Sports // September 20, 2021
Angelina Jolie Says She Was 'Honored' to Meet McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman: 'I'm in Awe of Their Courage'
Movies // September 17, 2021
McKayla Maroney Shares Photos with Aly Raisman, Maggie Nichols and Simone Biles After Testimony
Sports // September 16, 2021
Aly Raisman Recounts FBI Agent 'Diminishing My Abuse' During Larry Nassar Investigation
Sports // September 16, 2021
Aly Raisman Says Simone Biles 'Has More Pressure on Her Than Any Other Gymnast' After She Withdraws
Sports // July 27, 2021
Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez and More Gymnasts React to Simone Biles Bowing Out of Team Final
Sports // July 27, 2021
Aly Raisman Praises 2 Rescuers Who Saved Missing Dog Mylo: 'Such Good People'
Pets // July 11, 2021
Aly Raisman's Rescue Dog Mylo Found Safe Nearly a Week After Going Missing: 'My Everything'
Pets // July 09, 2021
Aly Raisman Offers Reward for Safe Return of Missing Rescue Dog Mylo: 'Completely Heartbroken'
Pets // July 06, 2021
Aly Raisman's Dog Mylo Goes Missing After Getting Spooked By Fireworks: 'He Is Terrified'
Pets // July 05, 2021
Rebel Girls Lead Book Celebrates Women Trailblazers Like Kamala Harris, Lady Gaga and Stacey Abrams
Parents // January 26, 2021
Aly Raisman on Adjusting to New Workouts After Her Olympic Gymnastics Career: 'I Was Really Struggling'
Sports // January 19, 2021
Knits Out! Did Chris Evans Just Wear the Viral Knives Out Sweater on Dog Date with Aly Raisman?
Style // November 16, 2020
Chris Evans and Aly Raisman Have a 'Play Date' for Their Adorable Rescue Dogs: 'Best Buds'
Pets // November 15, 2020
Aly Raisman Opens Up About Having OCD: 'I Think It's More Common Than We Realize'
Health // October 01, 2020
Watch First Trailer for Defying Gravity, New Docuseries About What It Takes to Be an Elite Gymnast
Sports // September 09, 2020
Star Gardeners! Jonathan Van Ness, Tori Spelling and More Celebrities Who Have Green Thumbs
Home // October 13, 2020
Kristen Bell, Kesha, Sarah Paulson and More Commit to Calling Out Racism in New NAACP Campaign
TV // June 11, 2020
8 Female Athletes Who've Defined Their Own Beauty Standards
Sports // April 21, 2020
Colton Underwood Reveals in Book The First Time That He 'Still Struggles' with His Sexuality
TV // April 01, 2020
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com