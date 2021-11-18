Aly Raisman
- Full Name
- Alexandra Rose Raisman
- Hometown
- Needham, Massachusetts
- Aly_Raisman
- alyraisman
- Notable Projects
- olympics
- Born
- 05/25/1994
- Age
- 27
FAQs
- Why isn't Aly Raisman in the Olympics?
Aly Raisman announced her retirement from gymnastics via Instagram in 2020. "When I was writing the post, I felt at peace," Raisman told E!'s Pop of the Morning, adding that it "felt like the right time for me." She last competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
- What is Aly Raisman doing now?
Aly Raisman partnered with Lifetime to release the documentary, Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light, in 2021. In 2022, she teamed up with gymnastics wear brand Sylvia P to release a line of leotards. Raisman has also kept busy with speaking engagements.