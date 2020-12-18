Allison Janney

After Jessica Chastain's Best Actress Oscars win on Sunday night, many on Twitter were quick to point out she's the fifth female member of The Help's star-studded cast to win an Academy Award for acting since the film premiered in 2011 (and the eighth overall)
As an oft-misunderstood eighth sign of the zodiac, Scorpios are known for being passionate and powerful, as well as ambitious and alluring. Born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21, those under the water sign crave power, strong connections and control