Allison Janney

Allison Janney
Full Name
Hometown

Most Recent

Four Pairs of Celebrities Who Show the Beauty of Friendship
Sharing life's biggest moments, these women prove that friendship is most definitely a beautiful thing
Allison Janney and Octavia Spencer Went from Crushing on the 'Same Guy' to BFFs: 'We Liked Each Other Better!'
The award-winning stars open up about their long-lasting friendship in PEOPLE's The Beautiful Issue
All the Stars of The Help Who've Won an Oscar Since the 2011 Film
After Jessica Chastain's Best Actress Oscars win on Sunday night, many on Twitter were quick to point out she's the fifth female member of The Help's star-studded cast to win an Academy Award for acting since the film premiered in 2011 (and the eighth overall)
Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Scorpio
As an oft-misunderstood eighth sign of the zodiac, Scorpios are known for being passionate and powerful, as well as ambitious and alluring. Born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21, those under the water sign crave power, strong connections and control 
Mom Series Finale: Cast and Fans React as Show Ends After 8 Seasons — 'I'm An Absolute Mess'
Mom ran for eight seasons on CBS beginning in 2013
Allison Janney and Mom Cast Reveal Who Cried the Most Leading Up to the Show's Series Finale
The series finale of Mom airs Thursday on CBS
Advertisement

More Allison Janney

Allison Janney Says Mom Getting Canceled After 8 Seasons Was 'a Shock': 'I Have My Own Theories'
"I hate change," said Allison Janney ahead of the series finale of Mom, which airs May 13
Allison Janney Says She Doesn't Regret Not Getting Married or Having Kids: 'I Think I'll Be Just Fine'
"I really am at this time in my life getting to know who I am and what I want," the Mom actress, 61, said during an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show
Olivia Wilde Reacts to Hilarious Meme of Harry Styles and Allison Janney Wearing Fur Coats
CBS Sets May Series Finale Dates for Mom and NCIS: New Orleans
Allison Janney Says She Thinks 'Most of' the Reasons Mom Is Ending Are 'Probably Money'-Related
Allison Janney Reacts to News Mom Is Ending: 'One of the Great Honors of My Life'
CBS Announces Sitcom Mom Will End with Season 8 Following Anna Faris' Exit

The series was just nominated for three Critics' Choice Awards last month

All Allison Janney

Allison Janney Surprises Assistant of 20 Years with Home Reno — Thanks to the Property Brothers
Home // December 18, 2020
How CBS' Mom Addressed Anna Faris' Exit in the Season 8 Premiere
TV // November 05, 2020
Allison Janney and Jaime Pressly on Anna Faris' Exit from Mom: 'It's a Huge Loss'
TV // November 03, 2020
The West Wing Special Episode Trailer Reunites the Cast for the First Time in Nearly 2 Decades
TV // October 08, 2020
Sterling K. Brown Joins The West Wing Cast for Special Episode Reunion — See the Photos
TV // October 05, 2020
Allison Janney Back on Set to Film Mom Season 8 After Anna Faris Exit: 'We're Excited'
TV // September 15, 2020
Anna Faris Leaves CBS Comedy Mom After 7 Seasons
TV // September 04, 2020
The West Wing Cast to Reunite for HBO Max Special to Encourage Voting in 2020 Election
TV // August 25, 2020
Before They Were Famous: Stars Who Got Their Starts on Soap Operas
TV // May 18, 2020
George Clooney, Michael Douglas & More Headline Fundraiser for Hollywood's Behind-the-Scenes Workers
Movies // May 08, 2020
Charlize Theron, Reese Witherspoon and More Fight Against Gender-Based Violence amid COVID-19
Movies // May 07, 2020
Allison Janney Forgot She Was in 10 Things I Hate About You: 'What Is This?'
Movies // April 24, 2020
Sean Hayes on Playing a Woman in His New Movie Lazy Susan: 'This Isn't Drag'
TV // April 10, 2020
Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney Play Notorious Long Island School Scammers in Bad Education Trailer
Movies // March 27, 2020
Anna Faris and Fiancé Michael Barrett Step Out After Allison Janney Confirms Their Engagement
Movies // January 15, 2020
Allison Janney Confirms Anna Faris Is Engaged to Michael Barrett: 'I Saw the Ring One Day'
Movies // January 14, 2020
Charlize Theron on Working With Women Versus Men: 'You Never Have to Wait for Women'
Movies // December 18, 2019
The West Wing Cast: Where Are They Now?
TV // September 22, 2020
Drop Dead Gorgeous Is 20 Years Old - See What the Cast Is Up To Now!
Movies // July 22, 2019
Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Ashley Greene as Abby Huntsman: Roger Ailes Movie's A-List Cast
Movies // November 20, 2018
Rachel Brosnahan Tears Up While Accepting Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy
TV // September 17, 2018
Allison Janney, 58, Poses in Red-Hot Swimsuit and Declares Mr. Right 'Has to Find Me'
Style // September 06, 2018
Celebs Open Up About About Their Random Encounters with the Royal Family
Royals // February 16, 2022
I, Tonya's Allison Janney Supports an Emotional Tonya Harding at DWTS: Athletes Premiere
TV // April 30, 2018
It's Raining Men! Ellen DeGeneres Gifts Allison Janney Shirtless Hunks to Celebrate Oscar Win
Movies // March 19, 2018
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com