Alicia Silverstone is an American actress who had her breakout role as a teen in the 1993 film, The Crush. Her other notable film roles include 1995's Clueless, 1997's Batman & Robin, 2005's Beauty Shop and 2017's Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul. She has also starred in several TV shows, including Miss Match, American Woman and The Baby-Sitters Club.
Full Name
Hometown
San Francisco, CA
Born
10/04/1976
Age
45

FAQs

How old was Alicia Silverstone in 'Clueless?'

Alicia Silverstone was 18 when she starred in 'Clueless.' The movie was released in 1995.

Who is Alicia Silverstone married to?

Alicia Silverstone was previously married to musician Christopher Jarecki. The couple tied the knot in 2005 and divorced in 2018.

How many kids does Alicia Silverstone have?

Alicia Silverstone has one child. She shares son Bear with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki.

