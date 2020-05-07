Alicia Silverstone
- Full Name
- Alicia Silverstone
- Hometown
- San Francisco, CA
- AliciaSilv
- aliciasilverstone
- Born
- 10/04/1976
- Age
- 45
FAQs
- How old was Alicia Silverstone in 'Clueless?'
Alicia Silverstone was 18 when she starred in 'Clueless.' The movie was released in 1995.
- Who is Alicia Silverstone married to?
Alicia Silverstone was previously married to musician Christopher Jarecki. The couple tied the knot in 2005 and divorced in 2018.
- How many kids does Alicia Silverstone have?
Alicia Silverstone has one child. She shares son Bear with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki.