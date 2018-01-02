Alexis Bledel
- Full Name
- Kimberly Alexis Bledel
- Hometown
- Houston, Texas
- alexisbledel
- Notable Projects
- Gilmore Girls , The Handmaid's Tale
- Born
- 09/16/1981
- Age
- 40
FAQs
- How old was Alexis Bledel in 'Gilmore Girls'?
The television series 'Gilmore Girls' premiered on Oct. 5, 2000 when star Alexis Bledel was 19 years old. The series finale aired on May 15, 2007 when Bledel was 25 years old.
- Who is Alexis Bledel married to?
Alexis Bledel married actor Vincent Kartheiser in June 2014.
- Who has Alexis Bledel dated?
Before her marriage to actor Vincent Kartheiser, Alexis Bledel dated her 'Gilmore Girls' co-star Milo Ventimiglia from 2002 to 2006.
- What did Alexis Bledel drink instead of coffee in 'Gilmore Girls'?
During the production of 'Gilmore Girls,' Alexis Bledel drank soda from her coffee cup. Though Bledel's character Rory Gilmore drinks coffee on the series, in real life Bledel does not drink coffee.