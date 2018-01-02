Alexis Bledel

Alexis Bledel is an American actress. She rose to fame and is best known for portraying Rory Gilmore in the television series Gilmore Girls (2000-2007) and its sequel Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (2016). Bledel is also known for appearing in the television dramas Mad Men in 2012 and The Handmaid's Tale (2017-Present), for which she won an Emmy Award for outstanding guest actress in a drama series. She has also appeared in films like 2002's Tuck Everlasting, 2005's Sin City, 2005's The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and 2008's The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2.
Alexis Bledel
Full Name
Kimberly Alexis Bledel
Hometown
Houston, Texas
twitter
alexisbledel
Notable Projects
Gilmore Girls , The Handmaid's Tale
Born
09/16/1981
Age
40

FAQs

How old was Alexis Bledel in 'Gilmore Girls'?

The television series 'Gilmore Girls' premiered on Oct. 5, 2000 when star Alexis Bledel was 19 years old. The series finale aired on May 15, 2007 when Bledel was 25 years old.

Who is Alexis Bledel married to?

Alexis Bledel married actor Vincent Kartheiser in June 2014.

Who has Alexis Bledel dated?

Before her marriage to actor Vincent Kartheiser, Alexis Bledel dated her 'Gilmore Girls' co-star Milo Ventimiglia from 2002 to 2006.

What did Alexis Bledel drink instead of coffee in 'Gilmore Girls'?

During the production of 'Gilmore Girls,' Alexis Bledel drank soda from her coffee cup. Though Bledel's character Rory Gilmore drinks coffee on the series, in real life Bledel does not drink coffee.

