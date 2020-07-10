Alexa PenaVega

Spy Kids Forever! Daryl Sabara and Alexa PenaVega Have Virtual Reunion on Instagram Live

The Spy Kids reunion was staged by Daryl Sabara's wife, Meghan Trainor
Bindi Irwin's Dancing with the Stars Family Congratulates Her After Engagement: 'Tears of Joy'

Bindi Irwin took home the show's coveted Mirrorball Trophy in 2015
Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega Welcome Son Kingston James: 'It's Official!'

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are already parents to son Ocean, 2
Why Carlos and Pregnant Alexa PenaVega Felt 'Relief' After Learning They Are Having a Second Boy

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are already parents to son Ocean King, 2½
Carlos PenaVega Shares Glimpse of ‘Dad Life’: ‘When Your Kid' Decides He's 'Done Walking'

Sometimes walking is hard
WATCH: Spy Kids' Alexa PenaVega and Husband Carlos Reveal the Sex of Their Second Child

The couple, who already shares 2-year-old son Ocean King, announced they were expecting their second child earlier this year
Spy Kids' Alexa PenaVega Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Husband Carlos: 'We're Having Another Baby!'

"Holy Moly!!! Guys!!! We are having another baby!!!!" Alexa PenaVega announced on Thursday
Alexa PenaVega Talks 'Amazing' Life as a New Mom — and Cleaning Out for Her Move to Hawaii

"For me, the most important thing is disinfecting everything," new mom Alexa PenaVega tells PEOPLE of how her cleaning strategies prioritize son Ocean
Inside Alexa and Carlos PenaVega's 'Rustic' Chic Nursery for Son Ocean - See the Photos!

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega Welcome Son Ocean King — See His First Photo!

Hairspray's Famous Alums! 28 of the Biggest Stars to Ever Wig Out in the Hit Musical

Alexa PenaVega Felt 'Guilty' Over Difficulty Conceiving: I Thought I Had 'Long-Term Damage' from Past Eating Disorder

