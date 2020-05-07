Most Recent
Netflix's Virgin River Season 4 Will Premiere in 2022 Summer with Returning and New Characters
Last September, Netflix announced they had renewed seasons 4 and 5 of the TV series based on Robyn Carr's Virgin River novels Read More
This Is Us' Alexandra Breckenridge on Sophie and Kevin's 'Satisfying' Reunion: 'A Pivotal Moment'
"I think that they have this magnetic pull toward each other, and they have that kind of love at first sight thing that's never left either of them," Breckenridge tells PEOPLE of Sophie and Kevin Read More
Virgin River Returning to Netflix Summer 2021 for Season 3
Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence and Tim Matheson are among the stars returning for the show's third season Read More
Virgin River Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix
Zibby Allen and Stacey Farber are set to join the popular drama series in new roles
Alexandra Breckenridge Celebrates This Is Us Win with Infant Daughter: 'My Tiny Princess'
"I just won an award with my peers from my peers and I have a newborn baby. I don't think it can get any better," said Alexandra Breckenridge
This Is Us Predicted the Kardashian-Jenner Baby Boom: 'Next Week, There'll Be a Bazillion More of Them'
The season 2 premiere of the NBC series predicted a Kardashian-Jenner baby boom, just hours after news broke that Khloé Kardashian is pregnant
