Alexandra Breckenridge

Alexandra Breckenridge
Full Name
Hometown

Most Recent

Netflix's Virgin River Season 4 Will Premiere in 2022 Summer with Returning and New Characters
Last September, Netflix announced they had renewed seasons 4 and 5 of the TV series based on Robyn Carr's Virgin River novels
This Is Us Writer Reveals Kevin's Chosen Love Interest Was 'Always the Endgame'
Tuesday night's episode gave viewers the answer to who Kevin will end up with
This Is Us' Alexandra Breckenridge on Sophie and Kevin's 'Satisfying' Reunion: 'A Pivotal Moment'
"I think that they have this magnetic pull toward each other, and they have that kind of love at first sight thing that's never left either of them," Breckenridge tells PEOPLE of Sophie and Kevin
Virgin River Season 3 Trailer Teases What's Next for Mel and Jack After His Near-Fatal Shooting
The Netflix drama returns for season 3 on July 9
Virgin River Returning to Netflix Summer 2021 for Season 3
Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence and Tim Matheson are among the stars returning for the show's third season
Alexandra Breckenridge Recalls Feeling 'Lied to' About Water Births: It Didn't 'Make a Difference'
The Virgin River star opted against another water birth when she welcomed her second child in 2017
Advertisement

More Alexandra Breckenridge

Virgin River Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix
Zibby Allen and Stacey Farber are set to join the popular drama series in new roles
Alexandra Breckenridge Celebrates This Is Us Win with Infant Daughter: 'My Tiny Princess'
"I just won an award with my peers from my peers and I have a newborn baby. I don't think it can get any better," said Alexandra Breckenridge
Alexandra Breckenridge Says Her Post-Baby Body Is 'Genetic': 'I Can't Take Credit'
Alexandra Breckenridge Welcomes Daughter Billie
Pregnant This Is Us Star Alexandra Breckenridge Opens Up About Expecting a Baby Girl
Mom-to-Be Alexandra Breckenridge Reveals How This Is Us Will Handle Her Pregnancy While Shooting Season 2
This Is Us Predicted the Kardashian-Jenner Baby Boom: 'Next Week, There'll Be a Bazillion More of Them'

The season 2 premiere of the NBC series predicted a Kardashian-Jenner baby boom, just hours after news broke that Khloé Kardashian is pregnant

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com