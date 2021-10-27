Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin is an American actor, writer, comedian, and film producer – and the oldest of brothers Stephen Baldwin, William Baldwin and Daniel Baldwin who are also in the acting business. The New York native is widely known for his roles in 30 Rock, The Hunt for Red October, Glengarry Glen Ross and The Cooler. Baldwin first gained recognition from his appearances on the CBS soap opera Knots Landing in the 1980s.

The Emmy-award-winning comedian received critical acclaim for his Donald Trump impression on Saturday Night Live, surrounding the 2016 presidential election campaign and inauguration. Baldwin received seven consecutive Screen Actors Guild Awards for Best Actor in a Comedy Series — the most of any actor in history.

Outside of screen work, he starred in the 1992 Broadway revival of A Streetcar Named Desire, and the 1998 Off-Broadway production of Macbeth. The actor is married to Hilaria Baldwin and they have five children together.

Attorneys for Rust Armorer Investigating Possibility of Sabotage by 'Disgruntled' Employee
Attorneys for armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed say they're investigating the possibility the Rust set could have been intentionally sabotaged by an employee who mixed a live round in with prop ammunition
Brandon Lee's Sister Shannon Calls for 'Mandatory Gun Safety Training' on Film Sets After Rust Death
Shannon Lee's 28-year-old brother Brandon Lee was killed in an accidental on-set shooting in 1993 while making The Crow
Alec Baldwin Shares Post from Rust Staffer Claiming Crew Members Were Not Overworked
Other crew members have claimed there were "red flags" on the New Mexico set before cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's Cat Has Been Found as Family Says They've Been 'Harassed' by Media
Hilaria Baldwin revealed earlier Tuesday that their cat Emilio had gone missing amid an "intense" time at home following husband Alec Baldwin's accidental shooting on the set of his film Rust
Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Family Cat Emilio Is Missing amid Rust Shooting Fallout: 'So Upset'
The mom of six shared that she's looking for her family's lost cat amid an 'intense' time at home following husband Alec Baldwin's accidental shooting on the set of his film Rust
Hilaria Baldwin Is 'Very Worried' About Husband Alec After Rust Shooting: Source
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed last month after Alec Baldwin discharged a gun that should not have contained a real bullet
Rust Assistant Director Breaks Silence Over Shooting, Doesn't Address Details of Fatal Incident
Dave Halls, the assistant director of Rust, is speaking out after the death of Halyna Hutchins on set
Rust Production Staffer Made Custom Shirts Mocking Camera Crew's On-Set Complaints: Report
After Rust crew members were denied hotel rooms near the film's set, a production staffer reportedly crafted shirts with messages including "Error 404: Housing Not Found" and "ABQ is an hour away"
Alec Baldwin Dresses Up for Halloween with Kids as Hilaria Calls Parenting 'Intense' Since Shooting
Hilaria Baldwin Holds Alec's Hand in Solidarity amid Rust Shooting Fallout: 'I Love You and I'm Here'
Alec Baldwin Speaks Out After Fatal Shooting of Halyna Hutchins on Rust Set: 'She Was My Friend'
'Devastated' Armorer Breaks Silence After Rust Death: 'No Idea Where the Live Rounds Came From'

Alec Baldwin Shares Articles Saying Gun He Fired on Rust Set Wasn't Properly Checked 

Alec Baldwin re-shared two articles on his Twitter, both of which report that the gun he fired was not properly checked before he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

