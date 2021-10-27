Attorneys for Rust Armorer Investigating Possibility of Sabotage by 'Disgruntled' Employee
Attorneys for armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed say they're investigating the possibility the Rust set could have been intentionally sabotaged by an employee who mixed a live round in with prop ammunition
Brandon Lee's Sister Shannon Calls for 'Mandatory Gun Safety Training' on Film Sets After Rust Death
Shannon Lee's 28-year-old brother Brandon Lee was killed in an accidental on-set shooting in 1993 while making The Crow
Alec Baldwin Shares Post from Rust Staffer Claiming Crew Members Were Not Overworked
Other crew members have claimed there were "red flags" on the New Mexico set before cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's Cat Has Been Found as Family Says They've Been 'Harassed' by Media
Hilaria Baldwin revealed earlier Tuesday that their cat Emilio had gone missing amid an "intense" time at home following husband Alec Baldwin's accidental shooting on the set of his film Rust
Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Family Cat Emilio Is Missing amid Rust Shooting Fallout: 'So Upset'
The mom of six shared that she's looking for her family's lost cat amid an 'intense' time at home following husband Alec Baldwin's accidental shooting on the set of his film Rust
Hilaria Baldwin Is 'Very Worried' About Husband Alec After Rust Shooting: Source
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed last month after Alec Baldwin discharged a gun that should not have contained a real bullet