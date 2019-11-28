Alanis Morissette

Most Recent

Alanis Morissette Performs Bridgerton Cover of Her Iconic Song 'You Oughta Know'
Bridgerton season 2 features instrumental versions of many contemporary pop and rock songs
Vanessa Lachey Jokes That Husband Nick Ruined Her Chances with Ryan Reynolds
Vanessa Lachey admitted she once had "the biggest crush" on Ryan Reynolds
Olivia Rodrigo Says She Doesn't Read About Herself on the Internet: 'That's Not Real Life'
Olivia Rodrigo talked with Alanis Morissette about keeping the negative energy at bay in a chat for Rolling Stone
Peter Gallagher Accompanies Daughter Kathryn Gallagher to Her First Tony Awards as a Nominee
Jagged Little Pill actress Kathryn Gallagher celebrated her first Tony Award nomination with dad Peter Gallagher, who was previously nominated in 1986
Jagged Little Pill Star Antonio Cipriano Exits Show After Producers Were Accused of Transphobia
"Broadway should be a safe space for everyone," Antonio Cipriano wrote as he announced that his performance with the cast at Sunday's 74th Tony Awards would be his last
Jagged Little Pill Broadway Stars Accuse Producers of Harm 'to the Trans and Non-Binary Community'
"I cannot ignore the harm Jagged has done," wrote actress Celia Rose Gooding, accusing the Jagged Little Pill Broadway producers of causing harm to trans and non-binary people
More Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette Slams 'Salacious' New Documentary Jagged: It's 'Not the Story I Agreed to Tell'
"I ultimately won't be supporting someone else's reductive take on a story much too nuanced for them to ever grasp or tell," the Canadian singer said in a statement
Alanis Morissette Makes Statutory Rape Allegations in New Doc as She Refuses to Attend Premiere
"It took me years in therapy to even admit there had been any kind of victimization on my part," Alanis Morissette reportedly said in the Jagged documentary
Alanis Morissette Celebrates 11th Wedding Anniversary with Husband: 'Just Keeps Getting Deeper'
Alanis Morissette Says She's 'Unschooling' Her Kids but 'Respects Conventional Schooling'
Alanis Morissette Talks New Album, Reflects on Jagged Little Pill's 25th Anniversary
Alanis Morissette Reveals Heartbreaking Struggles to Become a Mom: I Had a 'Bunch of Miscarriages'
Alanis Morissette Reveals Why She Chose to Breastfeed on Magazine Cover: 'Women Are Killing It'

The singer welcomed her third child, son Winter Mercy, with husband Mario "Souleye" Treadway in August

All Alanis Morissette

First Listen: Stream Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill Broadway Musical Cast Recording
Music // November 28, 2019
People Now:  Breaking Down the Shake-Up in the Swedish Royal Family - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // October 07, 2019
Alanis Morissette Opens Up About Struggling with Postpartum Depression for the Third Time
Parents // October 07, 2019
Alanis Morissette Breastfeeds Her Son in New Photo as Singer's Husband Gives Baby a Smooch
Parents // September 03, 2019
Alanis Morissette Shares Breastfeeding Photo of Her Newborn Son: It's 'Not Always Easy Peasy'
Parents // August 17, 2019
Alanis Morisette's Husband Shows Off Newborn Son In Sweet Instagram Video
Parents // August 14, 2019
'He's Here!' Alanis Morissette Welcomes Son Winter Mercy — See His First Photo
Parents // August 12, 2019
Pregnant Alanis Morissette Reflects on 'Grief and Fear' She Felt After Multiple Miscarriages
Parents // June 26, 2019
Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill Musical Sets Broadway Dates — Listen to 'You Learn'
Theater // May 03, 2019
You Oughta Know — Alanis Morissette Is Pregnant! Singer, 44, Expecting Third Child
Parents // March 25, 2019
Alanis Morissette Is 'Inconsolable' After Dog Leelee Dies
Pets // November 05, 2018
Alanis Morissette Shares Photo of Herself Breastfeeding Her Daughter Surrounded by Her Family
Parents // August 06, 2018
Inside Alanis Morissette's 'Gnarly' Home Birth: It Looked Like The 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre'
Parents // September 13, 2017
Alanis Morissette Reveals Battle with Crippling Postpartum Depression That Took Hold Seconds After Daughter's Birth
Parents // September 06, 2017
Alanis Morissette's Ex-Manager Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Embezzling Millions from the Singer
Music // May 04, 2017
Alanis Morissette Loses $2 Million in Jewelry After Robbery at Her California Home: Report
Music // February 14, 2017
Alanis Morissette's Ex Manager Admits to Embezzling More Than $5 Million from the Singer
Music // January 19, 2017
Watch Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Sing Alanis Morissette at Karaoke Birthday Party
Music // December 20, 2016
WATCH: Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Can't Keep a Straight Face While Sing Alanis Morissettet
Music // October 27, 2016
'You Oughta Know' Who Joined Taylor Swift Onstage Last Night (Alanis Morissette and a Tutu-Clad Ellen DeGeneres)
Celebrity // August 25, 2015
Alanis Morissette Reflects On Jagged Little Pill – 20 Years After Its Release
Celebrity // December 01, 2020
Alanis Morissette on How to Have a Happy Marriage: 'Flirting Is Nice!'
Celebrity // December 01, 2020
Alanis Morissette Shares Her Personal History with Bob Dylan's Music
Celebrity // January 31, 2015
The Teen Kanye Raps About Alanis Morissette, Time Travel (VIDEO)
Celebrity // July 18, 2014
You Oughta Know: Dave Coulier Says Alanis Morissette's Iconic Anthem Wasn't About Him
Celebrity // June 05, 2014
