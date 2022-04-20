- Full Name
- Adriana Lima
- Hometown
- Bahia, Brazil
- adrianalima
- Notable Projects
- Victoria's Secret , Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
- Born
- 06/12/1981
- Age
- 40
FAQs
- How tall is Adriana Lima?
Adriana Lima is 5 feet, 10 inches, according to her portfolio on Elite Model Management.
- Why did Adriana Lima retire?
Adriana Lima retired from Victoria's Secret in 2018 to focus on other projects related to women's empowerment. "I'm looking forward to support women and being connected to different projects which support women around the world," she told PEOPLE at the time.
- Who is Adriana Lima dating?
Adriana Lima is dating producer Andre Lemmers. The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in September 2021 and is currently expecting their first child together.
- When did Adriana Lima start modeling?
Adriana Lima entered her first modeling competition at the age of 13 and signed with Elite Model Management when she was 16.