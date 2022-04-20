Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima is a Brazilian model. She is best known for her work as a Victoria's Secret Angel. Lima spent nearly 20 years with the lingerie brand and walked in 18 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show catwalks before announcing her retirement from the company in 2018.
Adriana Lima
Full Name
Adriana Lima
Hometown
Bahia, Brazil
Notable Projects
Victoria's Secret , Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Born
06/12/1981
Age
40

FAQs

How tall is Adriana Lima?

Adriana Lima is 5 feet, 10 inches, according to her portfolio on Elite Model Management.

Why did Adriana Lima retire?

Adriana Lima retired from Victoria's Secret in 2018 to focus on other projects related to women's empowerment. "I'm looking forward to support women and being connected to different projects which support women around the world," she told PEOPLE at the time.

Who is Adriana Lima dating?

Adriana Lima is dating producer Andre Lemmers. The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in September 2021 and is currently expecting their first child together.

When did Adriana Lima start modeling?

Adriana Lima entered her first modeling competition at the age of 13 and signed with Elite Model Management when she was 16.

Pregnant Adriana Lima Returns to the Runway and Bares Baby Bump in Cut Out Dress
The former Victoria's Secret model is getting ready to welcome her third child
Adriana Lima Reveals the Sex of Her Baby with Boyfriend Andre Lemmers Watch the Clip!
Adriana Lima announced in February that she is expecting her third baby
Pregnant Adriana Lima Puts Baby Bump on Display at Paris Fashion Week with Boyfriend
Adriana Lima is already mom to daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9
Adriana Lima Is Pregnant! Model Reveals She's Expecting Her Third Baby in Sweet TikTok
The model is already mom to daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9
Megan Fox Cheekily Asks Model Adriana Lima on a Date to Nobu: 'What If I Need a Girlfriend?'
"It's a date see you tonight at Nobu," Adriana Lima replied to Megan Fox's invitation, alongside two flame emojis
Adriana Lima on Her Style Evolution and Why She's Done Following Trends: 'Now I Make My Own'
The former Victoria's Secret model and mother-of-two talks about her latest modeling gig with BCBGMAXAZRIA
Adriana Lima on Modeling After Victoria's Secret Retirement: 'Life Is Just as Busy and I Love It'
The supermodel stars in the new campaign video for the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
Super Bowl Outfit Inspiration from Players' Supermodel Fans
These supermodels dating Super Bowl-bound football players know how to celebrate their team in style. See how Gisele Bündchen, Camille Kostek and more score outfit touchdowns
Adriana Lima and Turkish Writer Boyfriend Metin Hara Split
Adriana Lima Steps Out for First Gig After Announcing Victoria's Secret Retirement
Adriana Lima Celebrates Her Final Victoria's Secret Fashion Show with Her Daughters
PEOPLE Now: Highlights From the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show — Watch the Full Episode
Adriana Lima Is Retiring from Victoria's Secret After 20 Years: 'Thank You for Teaching Me to Fly'

The veteran Angel revealed this will be her last Victoria's Secret Fashion Show as she leaves the brand for new opportunities

