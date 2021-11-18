Adoption

November is National Adoption Month. PEOPLE is featuring the powerful, heartwarming and sometimes painful stories of celebrities and everyday people who have undertaken adoption journeys, whether as parents or adoptees, and is sharing resources for those who are considering the journey themselves

Jillian Michaels Gets Emotional Talking About Leaving Daughter in Haiti Before Adoption Was Final
On a new episode of PEOPLE's podcast, Me Becoming Mom, Jillian Michaels discusses her emotional experience adopting her daughter Lukensia
Jillian Michaels on Adopting Daughter from Haiti: I Had 'This Gift I Could Give ... Citizenship'
On a new episode of PEOPLE's podcast, Me Becoming Mom, Jillian Michaels recounts her experience adopting her daughter Lukensia from Haiti in 2012
Jillian Michaels Explains How She Found Out She Was Becoming a Mom Twice in 24 Hours
Jillian Michaels adopted daughter Lukensia from Haiti in 2012, the same month her former fiancée Heidi Rhoades gave birth to their son Phoenix
Kimberly Schlapman on Having the Family She Dreamed of After Loss, Infertility: 'There Were Miracles for Me'
After losing her first husband and being unable to get pregnant for years, Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman thought she might never be a mom. Now she tells her story to help others considering adoption
Jen Lilley and Husband Jason Wayne Share Their Moving Foster-to-Adopt Journey: 'You Have to Get Too Attached'
The actress and her husband open up about their journey to becoming foster parents, and the surprise of adopting their foster kids: "I would get my heart broken in 1,000 pieces, 1,000 times if it meant saving his"
Sutton Foster on 'Letting Go and Trusting' the Adoption Process: Our Daughter 'Was Cannonballing Towards Us'
The actress tells PEOPLE that relinquishing control of the situation doesn't come easily to her, but it brought her the family she has today: 'With perspective and clarity ... we just needed to get out of our own way'
Hamilton's Miguel Cervantes' Family Suffered a Devastating Loss. How They're Finding 'Joy' in Adoption
Kelly and Miguel Cervantes and their son Jackson, 9, faced the unimaginable when daughter Adelaide died in 2019. Now, they're working through an international adoption — and all the emotions that come with it
How to Prepare When Adopted Children Are Ready to Meet Their Birth Parents
For people who were welcomed into a family via a closed or international adoption, finding their birth family can be an important — but also an emotionally fraught and unpredictable — journey
I Put My Unused Embryos from IVF Up for Adoption on Facebook — and It Turned Out Better Than I Imagined
Want to Adopt an Older Foster Child? Here's What to Know, from People Who Have Been There
A Woman Left Outside an Orphanage in India Still Searches for Answers: 'How Do You Make Sense of Who You Are?'
The Voice Winner Todd Tilghman, Dad of 8, Opens Up About His 'Miracle' Adoption Stories: 'It Was Meant to Be'

This Couple Welcomed Kids Via IVF and Adoption within Weeks of Each Other: 'They're Unique and Equally Loved'

Jennifer Gokhman was told she couldn't get pregnant, but she was two months along with a baby when a birth mother chose her family. Now she’s raising her kids mere weeks apart

This Family Adopted Kids from Foster Care, Internationally and with Special Needs — All in One Year
Human Interest // November 18, 2021
A Man Found an Abandoned Baby In The N.Y.C. Subway — and That Baby Became His Son
Human Interest // November 18, 2021
The Boy Adopted by the Police Officer Who Responded to His 'Horrific' Child Abuse Is Now a Straight-A Student
Human Interest // November 18, 2021
Ohio Dad Who Adopted 5 Siblings from Foster Care Celebrates 1 Year as a Family: 'It Warms My Heart'
Human Interest // November 18, 2021
Foster Mom Who Adopted 3 Kids After Realizing They Were Siblings Says Journey 'Changed My Life'
Human Interest // November 18, 2021
Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Recalls 'Anxiety and Being Very Scared' When Expecting Her First Baby
Parents // November 09, 2021
Rosario Dawson Reveals 18-Year-Old Daughter's Real Name After Years of People Calling Her Lola
Parents // November 09, 2021
15 Kids Get Adopted While Wearing Halloween Costumes in Adorable Courthouse Ceremony
Human Interest // November 02, 2021
Sheryl Crow Opens Up About Her Decision to Adopt: 'Families Look Like All Different Things'
Parents // October 26, 2021
Hoda Kotb on When She Realized She Had to Become a Mom: 'Everyday Moment Turned Into an Epiphany'
Parents // October 18, 2021
Hoda Kotb Worried If Fiancé Hadn't Been Open to Adoption It Would Have Been 'End of a Relationship'
Parents // October 15, 2021
Hoda Kotb Says It Was Sandra Bullock Who Told Her 'Don't Be Scared' to Adopt a Baby in Her 50s
Parents // October 14, 2021
Hoda Kotb on Telling Daughters Haley, 4, and Hope, 2, About Their Adoption: 'You Came from My Heart'
Parents // October 14, 2021
Catelynn Lowell Reveals Teen Mom OG Will Feature a Recent Reunion with 12-Year-Old Daughter Carly
Parents // October 12, 2021
N.J. Parents with 6 Biological Children Adopt 7 Orphaned Siblings from Ukraine: 'A Gift'
Human Interest // October 11, 2021
Hoda Kotb Clarifies Why Daughters Haley and Hope Were Seen Wearing Matching 'Big Sister' Shirts
Parents // October 05, 2021
Sadie Robertson Says She Wants 3 or 4 Kids and Adoption Is Likely: 'I've Seen the Beauty of It'
Parents // October 05, 2021
Wayne Brady to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Partner's Newborn Baby Boy: 'Honored to Be in His Life'
Parents // October 05, 2021
Willie Garson's Son Nathen Shares Throwback Dancing with His Dad: 'Love You to the Moon and Back'
TV // October 01, 2021
Willie Garson Recalled the 'Greatest' Memory with Son Nathen in One of His Final Interviews
Parents // September 24, 2021
Jeena Wilder Opens Up About Transracial Adoption, Raising White Daughter: 'Don't Hide Differences'
Parents // September 23, 2021
Willie Garson Opened Up About His 'Close' Relationship with Son Nathen 10 Months Before His Death
Parents // September 22, 2021
Willie Garson's Photos with His Son, Nathen
Parents // September 22, 2021
Melissa Rivers Has Been Considering Adoption for Years: It's 'Not Something I'm Taking Lightly'
Parents // August 25, 2021
10-Year-Old Afghanistan Boy Waiting to Be Adopted by Fla. Couple Leaves Country amid Chaos
Human Interest // August 20, 2021
