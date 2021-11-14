Adele

Adele is a British singer-songwriter and best-selling musical artist born in London, England. Known for her powerful vocals and emotional ballads, she is internationally recognized as one of the most popular performers of her generation – with over 120 million record sales worldwide.

She released her debut album, 19, in 2008 which was certified triple platinum in the US and 8x platinum in the UK. Her second studio album, 21, broke records as the world's best-selling album of the 21st century. Following its success was her diamond-status third album, 25, in 2015. She will release her fourth album, 30, in November 2021 – which contains her chart-topping single "Easy on Me."

Adele has received a number of accolades to date, including 15 Grammy Awards and nine Brit Awards. She won an Oscar for "Skyfall" in the James Bond film in 2013. Billboard named her Artist of the Year in 2011, 2012, and 2016. She was named one of the most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2012 and 2016. Adele also became the first female artist to have three simultaneous top-ten singles as a lead artist on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, with "Rolling in the Deep," "Someone Like You," and "Set Fire to the Rain."

