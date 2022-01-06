Adam Levine

Adam Levine is an American singer, songwriter, and musician. He is best known for being lead vocalist and frontman for rock band Maroon 5. He is also known for serving as one of the original coaches on the competition show The Voice from 2011 to 2019. As a member of Maroon 5, he has won three Grammy awards: Best New Artist in 2005, Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for the song "This Love" (Live – Friday the 13th) in 2006, and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for the song "Makes Me Wonder" in 2008. He has also been named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2013.
Adam Levine
Full Name
Adam Noah Levine
Hometown
Los Angeles
instagram
adamlevine
twitter
adamlevine
Notable Projects
The Voice
Born
03/18/1979
Age
43

FAQs

Why did Adam Levine leave 'The Voice'?

A source told PEOPLE that Adam Levine decided to leave 'The Voice' after sixteen seasons after some format changes to the show that he disliked (most notably the Live Cross Battles) and to spend more time with his family.

Who is Adam Levine married to?

Adam Levine married Namibian Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo in 2014.

Where does Adam Levine live?

In August 2021, PEOPLE reported that Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo live with their daughters in a Los Angeles home that was formerly owned by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. The couple owns several other properities.

Why did Adam Levine cut his hair?

Adam Levine has had several short hairstyles over his career. In 2012, he posted on Twitter that shaving his head "Sometimes [is] just necessary. Like an emotional reboot."

What year did Adam Levine perform at the Super Bowl?

Adam Levine performed with his band Maroon 5 during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019.

How many kids does Adam Levine have?

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have two daughters, Dusty Rose (born 2016) and Gio Grace (born 2018).

Why wasn't Adam Levine at Blake Shelton's wedding?

Though they were longtime 'The Voice' co-stars and are real-life friends, Adam Levine was not invited to country musician Blake Shelton's 2021 wedding to pop singer Gwen Stefani. Shelton told PEOPLE that the wedding was limited to 40 family members.

How many tattoos does Adam Levine have?

PEOPLE reported that Adam Levine has over 30 tattoos as of 2021.

Who has Adam Levine dated?

Prior to marrying Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo in 2014, Levine dated 'Sports Illustrated' model Anne Vyalitsyna.

How many times did Adam Levine win 'The Voice'?

Adam Levine was the winning coach on three seasons of 'The Voice'. He coached the winner in season 1, 5 and 9.

Most Recent

Photographer Shares Throwback of Young Adam Levine During High School Days
New York City-based photographer, Brian Moghadam, shared a throwback photo of the 42-year-old Maroon 5 singer from high school on Instagram Monday
Adam Levine Says His Black Rose Face Tattoo Was Fake: I'm 'Too Vain' for That
"The face has got to stay the same," the Maroon 5 singer said
Adam Levine Debuts New Face Tattoo on Red Carpet with Wife Behati Prinsloo
The rocker's new ink could be a nod to his rose-hued tequila, Calirosa
Adam Levine Reveals His Favorite Holiday Gift Ideas — from Workout Gear to Barware
The Grammy-winning musician, The Voice coach and father of two shares his finds exclusively with PEOPLE
Inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Star-Studded Calirosa Tequila Launch Party
The couple, who are co-founders of the company, celebrated with Channing Tatum, Stella Maxwell, and more
Behati Prinsloo Says She Wants a 'Big Family' with Husband Adam Levine: 'There's No Limits to It'
The couple are parents to daughters Gio Grace, 3, and Dusty Rose, 5
More Adam Levine

The 'Sexy' Degrees of Separation: How We Connected Every Single Past Sexiest Man Alive
Like the Six Degrees of Separation, but sexy and with many more degrees 
Adam Levine Addresses Fan Grabbing Him During Maroon 5 Performance: 'I Was Really Startled'
While Maroon 5 was performing "Sunday Morning" at the Audacy's 8th Annual We Can Survive concert, a female fan rushed the stage and grabbed onto Adam Levine's arm mid-song
Adam Levine Is Unimpressed After Fan Rushes at Him During Maroon 5 Performance: Watch
Adam Levine Dyes Hair Blue, Debuts New Butterfly Neck Tattoo
Adam Levine Shows Off Tattoos and Muscles in Instagram Photo He Deems 'Inappropriate'
See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2021: Rachael Ray, All-Star Recipes, Top Celebrity Liquors, Best Snacks & More!
Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Family Photo with Adam Levine and Their 2 Daughters: 'My Whole Heart'

The couple are parents to daughters Gio Grace, 3, and Dusty Rose, 4

