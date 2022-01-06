Why did Adam Levine leave 'The Voice'?

A source told PEOPLE that Adam Levine decided to leave 'The Voice' after sixteen seasons after some format changes to the show that he disliked (most notably the Live Cross Battles) and to spend more time with his family.

Who is Adam Levine married to?

Adam Levine married Namibian Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo in 2014.

Where does Adam Levine live?

In August 2021, PEOPLE reported that Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo live with their daughters in a Los Angeles home that was formerly owned by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. The couple owns several other properities.

Why did Adam Levine cut his hair?

Adam Levine has had several short hairstyles over his career. In 2012, he posted on Twitter that shaving his head "Sometimes [is] just necessary. Like an emotional reboot."

What year did Adam Levine perform at the Super Bowl?

Adam Levine performed with his band Maroon 5 during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019.

How many kids does Adam Levine have?

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have two daughters, Dusty Rose (born 2016) and Gio Grace (born 2018).

Why wasn't Adam Levine at Blake Shelton's wedding?

Though they were longtime 'The Voice' co-stars and are real-life friends, Adam Levine was not invited to country musician Blake Shelton's 2021 wedding to pop singer Gwen Stefani. Shelton told PEOPLE that the wedding was limited to 40 family members.

How many tattoos does Adam Levine have?

PEOPLE reported that Adam Levine has over 30 tattoos as of 2021.

Who has Adam Levine dated?

Prior to marrying Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo in 2014, Levine dated 'Sports Illustrated' model Anne Vyalitsyna.

How many times did Adam Levine win 'The Voice'?