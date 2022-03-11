Where does Adam Driver’s “Good soup” meme originate?

The viral "good soup" meme is from a clip that originally appeared in the HBO series 'Girls.' The scene is featured in episode 8 of season 6, titled "What Will We Do This Time About Adam."

Who is Adam Driver’s wife?

Driver is married to actress Joanne Tucker. The 'Star Wars' actor co-starred with his wife in 'The Report' in 2019, and Tucker also appeared in 'Girls.' The couple married in a secret ceremony in 2013.

Does Adam Driver have a kid?