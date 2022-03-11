- Full Name
- Adam Douglas Driver
- Hometown
- San Diego, CA
- Notable Projects
- Girls
- Born
- 11/19/1983
- Age
- 38
FAQs
- Where does Adam Driver’s “Good soup” meme originate?
The viral "good soup" meme is from a clip that originally appeared in the HBO series 'Girls.' The scene is featured in episode 8 of season 6, titled "What Will We Do This Time About Adam."
- Who is Adam Driver’s wife?
Driver is married to actress Joanne Tucker. The 'Star Wars' actor co-starred with his wife in 'The Report' in 2019, and Tucker also appeared in 'Girls.' The couple married in a secret ceremony in 2013.
- Does Adam Driver have a kid?
Yes, Driver has one child with his wife. In 2016, they welcomed their son, keeping the details of his birth and name private. Driver later mentioned he had a son in a 2017 interview with W Magazine and a profile for the New Yorker in 2019.