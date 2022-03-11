Adam Driver

Adam Driver is an American actor. He rose to fame in 2012 with a recurring role in HBO's Girls. Driver earned three Primetime Emmy Award nominations in 2013, 2014 and 2015 for his performance as Adam Sackler in the comedy series. His most notable films include Lincoln (2012), Frances Ha (2012), What If (2013), Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015), Logan Lucky (2017), BlacKkKlansman (2018), The Report (2019), Marriage Story (2019) and House of Gucci (2021).

Driver is a two-time Academy Award nominee. He earned an Oscar nod in 2019 for Best Supporting Actor for BlacKkKlansman and in 2020 for Best Actor for Marriage Story. Along with film and TV, Driver has also appeared on Broadway. In 2019, he earned a Tony Award nomination for best performance by an actor in a leading role for Burn This.
Full Name
Adam Douglas Driver
Hometown
San Diego, CA
Notable Projects
Girls
Born
11/19/1983
Age
38

FAQs

Where does Adam Driver’s “Good soup” meme originate?

The viral "good soup" meme is from a clip that originally appeared in the HBO series 'Girls.' The scene is featured in episode 8 of season 6, titled "What Will We Do This Time About Adam."

Who is Adam Driver’s wife?

Driver is married to actress Joanne Tucker. The 'Star Wars' actor co-starred with his wife in 'The Report' in 2019, and Tucker also appeared in 'Girls.' The couple married in a secret ceremony in 2013.

Does Adam Driver have a kid?

Yes, Driver has one child with his wife. In 2016, they welcomed their son, keeping the details of his birth and name private. Driver later mentioned he had a son in a 2017 interview with W Magazine and a profile for the New Yorker in 2019.

