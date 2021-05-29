Accessories

This Convertible Backpack Purse with 10,000 Five-Star Ratings and 45 Color Options Is on Sale Now
It has several clever features, including a travel-loved anti-theft pocket
Reese Witherspoon Ate Ice Cream Wearing the Beach-Inspired Staple Celebs Love
Shop similar straw hats starting at $22
Jada Pinkett Smith Wears $46,250 Diamond Head Piece to the Critics Choice Awards
Jada Pinkett Smith looked stunning at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, posing on the red carpet while donning a nearly $50,000 accessory on her head
Sale Alert! Anthropologie Clothing, Accessories, and Home Decor Are Up to 75% Off Right Now
And we found 17 deals you don't want to miss
The 30 Best Black Friday Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals to Shop at Amazon Before It's Too Late
Score discounts from Levi's, Columbia, Adidas, and more
The 24 Best Early Black Friday Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend
Score discounts from Levi's, Reebok, Calvin Klein, and more starting at $13
Blake Lively Secretly Wore Taylor Swift's Ring from 'I Bet You Think About Me' Ahead of Video Premiere
Plus, see more must-see style moments from Taylor Swift in the Blake Lively-directed music video
Elton John Designs Affordable Eyewear Line Inspired by His Signature Frames: 'Walk Down Memory Lane'
The icon tells PEOPLE his glasses have always been a "symbolic" reflection of "how I feel and what I want to portray creatively in that moment"
Bethenny Frankel Just Made Her Birkin Bag Even More Valuable: See the 'Sweet' Customization
Teachers, Nurses, and Office Workers Love This Roomy Backpack for Commuting — and It's on Sale
This Celeb-Loved Brand Dropped the Cutest NFL Jewelry So You Can Rep Your Favorite Team on Game Day
Kate Spade Just Dropped the Sale That's Going to Help You Build Your Fall Wardrobe
Kate Spade Is Offering an Extra 30% Off Sale Items This Weekend Only — Shop Handbags, Shoes, and More

The savings are huge

30 Best Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals from Amazon's Memorial Day Weekend Sale
Style // May 29, 2021
Amazon Just Named the Biggest Summer Fashion Trends, and We Found 30 Incredible Deals Under $50
Style // May 22, 2021
New Apple Watch Band Expands the Pride Rainbow to Include Black, Latinx, Trans and Nonbinary LGBTQs
Style // May 17, 2021
This Amazon Shopper-Loved Bag with 2,600 Five-Star Ratings Is Incredibly Roomy (and Comes in 17 Gorgeous Colors)
Style // May 13, 2021
Amazon's Summer Style Guide Is Here, and It's Full of Trendy Clothes, Shoes, and Accessories Starting at $8
Style // May 06, 2021
The Mini Version of the Rings Julia Roberts Made Famous Are on Sale for $12
Style // May 03, 2021
Katy Perry Just Launched an Amazon Shop Full of Summer-Ready Shoes and Handbags
Style // April 30, 2021
Jennifer Garner Rewore This Necklace from 13 Going on 30 for Her Yes Day Wedding: See It Now!
Style // April 28, 2021
Amazon Just Dropped a New Spring Fashion Storefront, and We Found the Best Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories
Style // April 17, 2021
These Strappy Sandals Make Shoppers Feel Like They're 'Walking on Air'
Style // March 27, 2021
Those Julia Roberts-Loved Stackable Rings Just Got the Prettiest Makeover for Spring
Style // March 26, 2021
These Chunky Hoop Earrings Have Gone Viral on TikTok — and They're Just $13 at Amazon
Style // March 11, 2021
Why Meghan Markle Wore Princess Diana's Bracelet for Interview with Oprah Winfrey
Royals // March 08, 2021
This Hilariously Weird TikTok Find Is Actually Perfect for All Your Time Spent at Home
Style // January 26, 2021
Kate Middleton Once Again Proves That a Floral-Printed Face Mask Is a Must-Have Accessory
Style // January 12, 2021
The Spanx Pants Oprah Winfrey Loves Are 30% Off This Weekend — Plus 3 More Celeb-Loved Styles on Sale 
Style // February 26, 2021
The Absolute Best Cyber Monday Sales on Fashion and Beauty Today
Lifestyle // November 30, 2020
All 3 Apple Watches Are Included in Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale
Tech // November 27, 2020
'Emily in Paris' Fans Want to Know Where to Get Emily's Phone Case, and We Found 11 Dupes Starting at $7
Lifestyle // October 05, 2020
Lauren Conrad Launched an Amazon Handmade Storefront with Home Goods That Start at $14
Lifestyle // August 18, 2020
The Best Under-$30 Clothing and Shoe Deals Hiding in Amazon's Big Summer Sale
Style // August 08, 2020
This Stylish Vegan Handbag With 3,000+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews Has So Many Pockets to Keep You Organized
Style // August 02, 2020
This $13 Keychain Is Going Viral on TikTok — and It's a Must-Have for Germaphobes
Lifestyle // July 20, 2020
Amazon's Best-Selling Huggie Earrings Have Earned 4,200 Perfect Reviews — and They Cost Just $14
Style // July 09, 2020
Lilly Pulitzer Is Having One of Its Biggest Sales Ever — but It Ends Tonight
Style // June 30, 2020
