Abigail Breslin

Abigail Breslin in an American actress and singer. She rose to fame for her role in the 2006 film Little Miss Sunshine, for which she earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress at age 10. In addition to appearing in many films, she also starred in the TV show, Scream Queens, from 2015 to 2016., and is currently releasing music under the stage name, SOPHOMORE.
Abigail Breslin
Full Name
Abigail Kathleen Breslin
Hometown
New York City, New York
twitter
yoabbaabba
instagram
abbienormal9
Notable Projects
Scream Queens
Born
04/14/1996
Age
25

FAQs

How old was Abigail Breslin in Little Miss Sunshine?

Abigail Breslin was 9 when she filmed Little Miss Sunshine. She earned an Academy Award nomination for her supporting role at age 10.

Who is Abigail Breslin dating?

Abigail Breslin is engaged to boyfriend Ira Kunyansky. The two have been dating since at least 2017 and announced their engagement in 2022.

What movies has Abigail Breslin been in?

Abigail Breslin is best known for her role in 2006's Little Miss Sunshine, 2009's My Sister's Keeper and 2009's Zombieland. She also starred in the 2019 sequel Zombieland: Double Tap and 2021's Stillwater.

Most Recent

Abigail Breslin Reveals She's Engaged to 'Perfect Angel' Ira Kunyansky — See the Ring!
"She said YES!" Ira Kunyansky wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from the proposal
Celebrities Who Were Girl Scouts
From politicians to Academy Award-winning actresses, the Girl Scouts have a history of some pretty awesome alumna 
Abigail Breslin Slams Commenter for Calling Her 'Pathetic' for Wearing Mask After Dad Died from COVID
“You can kindly go f--- off now,” Abigail Breslin responded in part to an Instagram user who made fun of her for wearing a face covering in Las Vegas
Abigail Breslin Spends First Christmas Without Her Father, Who Died from COVID-19: 'Some Days Are Harder'
"It's hard to know I can't call my daddy and wish him a merry Christmas or send him a gift certificate to a good steakhouse," Abigail Breslin shared on Christmas Eve
Abigail Breslin Reflects on Little Miss Sunshine Role: 'People Forget' I'm 'Not 9 Anymore'
"I'll always have a bit of Olive in me, but I want to try new things" Abigail Breslin said about her childhood performance in 2006's Little Miss Sunshine
Matt Damon on Relocating Family from California to New York City: 'We Can't Wait to Move Back Here'
Abigail Breslin, who plays Matt Damon's daughter in Stillwater, also tells PEOPLE a funny story from the set of the new film
Advertisement

More Abigail Breslin

Abigail Breslin's Father Michael Dies of COVID: 'I'm in Shock and Devastation'
"It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy's life too short," Breslin wrote in a statement
Abigail Breslin Urges Fans to 'Wear Your Damn Mask' as Her Father Battles COVID-19: 'Please'
Abigail Breslin said her father was placed "on a ventilator" after testing positive for the coronavirus
Abigail Breslin's Father Michael Placed 'on a Ventilator' After Testing Positive for COVID-19
Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson Battle the Undead at the White House in Zombieland 2 Trailer
Sounding Off on Physical, Emotional & Sexual Assault: 20 Stars Who Gave a Voice to the Voiceless
Colt Prattes Reveals Why He Was 'Terrified' Taking on Patrick Swayze's Beloved Role in the Dirty Dancing Remake
REVIEW: ABC's Dirty Dancing Remake Lacks the Subtlety, Charm and Chemistry of Original

Abigail Breslin and newcomer Colt Prattes dance like nobody's watching and kiss like strangers trying not to get mono

All Abigail Breslin

Abigail Breslin Reveals She's Engaged to 'Perfect Angel' Ira Kunyansky — See the Ring!
Movies // February 23, 2022
Celebrities Who Were Girl Scouts
Celebrity // January 14, 2022
Abigail Breslin Slams Commenter for Calling Her 'Pathetic' for Wearing Mask After Dad Died from COVID
Movies // January 04, 2022
Abigail Breslin Spends First Christmas Without Her Father, Who Died from COVID-19: 'Some Days Are Harder'
Movies // December 26, 2021
Abigail Breslin Reflects on Little Miss Sunshine Role: 'People Forget' I'm 'Not 9 Anymore'
Movies // July 31, 2021
Matt Damon on Relocating Family from California to New York City: 'We Can't Wait to Move Back Here'
Parents // July 27, 2021
Abigail Breslin's Father Michael Dies of COVID: 'I'm in Shock and Devastation'
Movies // February 27, 2021
Abigail Breslin Urges Fans to 'Wear Your Damn Mask' as Her Father Battles COVID-19: 'Please'
Movies // February 13, 2021
Abigail Breslin's Father Michael Placed 'on a Ventilator' After Testing Positive for COVID-19
Movies // February 10, 2021
Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson Battle the Undead at the White House in Zombieland 2 Trailer
Movies // July 25, 2019
Sounding Off on Physical, Emotional & Sexual Assault: 20 Stars Who Gave a Voice to the Voiceless
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
Colt Prattes Reveals Why He Was 'Terrified' Taking on Patrick Swayze's Beloved Role in the Dirty Dancing Remake
TV // May 24, 2017
REVIEW: ABC's Dirty Dancing Remake Lacks the Subtlety, Charm and Chemistry of Original
TV // May 24, 2017
Why Rehearsals for Baby's Soaring Dirty Dancing Lift Made Abigail Breslin Feel Like a 'Toddler'
TV // May 24, 2017
Dirty Dancing's Most Iconic Moments Celebrated in Special PEOPLE Commemorative Issue
Movies // May 12, 2017
FIRST LOOK: Dirty Dancing Recreates Baby and Johnny's Iconic Finale Lift
TV // May 01, 2017
Abigail Breslin Reveals Why She Stayed Quiet About Her Sexual Assault: I 'Feared Not Being Believed'
Celebrity // April 25, 2017
'Nobody Puts Baby in a Corner': Watch Dirty Dancing the TV Musical's First Promo — Starring Abigail Breslin!
TV // April 24, 2017
Abigail Breslin Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted: 'I Knew My Assailant'
Celebrity // April 12, 2017
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com