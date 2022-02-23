Abigail Breslin
- Full Name
- Abigail Kathleen Breslin
- Hometown
- New York City, New York
- yoabbaabba
- abbienormal9
- Notable Projects
- Scream Queens
- Born
- 04/14/1996
- Age
- 25
FAQs
- How old was Abigail Breslin in Little Miss Sunshine?
Abigail Breslin was 9 when she filmed Little Miss Sunshine. She earned an Academy Award nomination for her supporting role at age 10.
- Who is Abigail Breslin dating?
Abigail Breslin is engaged to boyfriend Ira Kunyansky. The two have been dating since at least 2017 and announced their engagement in 2022.
- What movies has Abigail Breslin been in?
Abigail Breslin is best known for her role in 2006's Little Miss Sunshine, 2009's My Sister's Keeper and 2009's Zombieland. She also starred in the 2019 sequel Zombieland: Double Tap and 2021's Stillwater.