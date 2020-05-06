Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Spotted with Stunt Double in First Photos from Set of Kraven the Hunter
Kraven the Hunter is scheduled for a theatrical release on Jan. 13, 2023
Watch Brad Pitt Fight Star-Studded Cast (Including Bad Bunny) in Action-Packed Bullet Train Trailer
Brad Pitt's Bullet Train also stars Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon and more
Why Did Aaron Taylor-Johnson Feel 'Relief' When He Wasn't Nominated For An Oscar?
The Nocturnal Animals star won the Golden Globe for his turn as Ray, but wasn't nominated in the best supporting actor category at the Oscars
Golden Globes 2017: Aaron-Taylor Johnson Wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Aaron-Taylor Johnson won best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for his role in Nocturnal Animals
Aaron Taylor-Johnson on His 'Psychologically Grueling' Nocturnal Animals Role
"[It] stayed with me after the shoot," he said of the role. "It's sort of like PTSD"
Aaron Johnson Marries Sam Taylor-Wood
The parents of two young daughters wed Thursday in Somerset
Aaron Johnson, Sam Taylor-Wood Welcome Daughter Romy Hero
Kick Ass star Aaron Johnson and his artist fiancée Sam Taylor-Wood are celebrating the birth of their second daughter.
Aaron Johnson, Sam Taylor-Wood Expecting Second Child
The couple, already parents to an infant daughter, made headlines last year because of their 23-year age gap
