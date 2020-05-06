Most Recent
Watch Brad Pitt Fight Star-Studded Cast (Including Bad Bunny) in Action-Packed Bullet Train Trailer
Brad Pitt's Bullet Train also stars Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon and more Read More
Why Did Aaron Taylor-Johnson Feel 'Relief' When He Wasn't Nominated For An Oscar?
The Nocturnal Animals star won the Golden Globe for his turn as Ray, but wasn't nominated in the best supporting actor category at the Oscars Read More
Golden Globes 2017: Aaron-Taylor Johnson Wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Aaron-Taylor Johnson won best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for his role in Nocturnal Animals Read More
Aaron Taylor-Johnson on His 'Psychologically Grueling' Nocturnal Animals Role
"[It] stayed with me after the shoot," he said of the role. "It's sort of like PTSD" Read More
Aaron Johnson Marries Sam Taylor-Wood
The parents of two young daughters wed Thursday in Somerset Read More
Aaron Johnson, Sam Taylor-Wood Welcome Daughter Romy Hero
Kick Ass star Aaron Johnson and his artist fiancée Sam Taylor-Wood are celebrating the birth of their second daughter.
Aaron Johnson, Sam Taylor-Wood Expecting Second Child
The couple, already parents to an infant daughter, made headlines last year because of their 23-year age gap
