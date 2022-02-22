Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Spotted Together at Airport in Florida
The Green Bay Packers quarterback and actress were photographed in Palm Beach, Florida, after a source told PEOPLE they've been spending time together after their split
Aaron Rodgers Calls Shailene Woodley His 'Partner,' an 'Incredible Woman' After Split News
The Green Bay Packers quarterback also said he has "remorse" for how his COVID-19 comments impacted Shailene Woodley and his loved ones
Aaron Rodgers Says He's 'Grateful' for Shailene Woodley After Breakup: 'I Love You'
The Green Bay Packers quarterback and actress split just over one year after announcing their surprise engagement
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Were a 'Mismatch from the Start,' Says Source
"In the bubble of the pandemic, it was easy for them to fall in love and focus only on their relationship but that's not real life," a source tells PEOPLE
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley: Everything They Said About Their Super-Private Relationship
The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed his engagement to the actress in February 2021, though PEOPLE confirmed their split one year later
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Break Up, Call Off Engagement
Aaron Rodgers announced his surprise engagement to Shailene Woodley in his acceptance speech when he was named NFL's MVP in February 2021
More Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers Sells California Mansion for $5 Million as NFL Future Remains Unclear
The quarterback, who has played with the Green Bay Packers since 2005, is 38 years old
Aaron Rodgers Claims Viewers Were 'Rooting Against' Packers Due to His Vaccination Status
The Green Bay Packers quarterback claimed people tuned in to Saturday's game to "revel in the fact that my vaccination status was ... why we haven't had success in the playoffs"
Aaron Rodgers Is Assessing His Future, Thinking About Life After Football, Source Says
Aaron and Jordan Rodgers Have 'Started Talking' Again After Years-Long Rift: Source
Aaron Rodgers Blasted Biden Administration in Vaccine Rant Ahead of Packers' Playoffs Loss
Aaron Rodgers Says He Won't Take Long to Decide What's Next for His Career: 'It Will Be a Quick Decision'
Aaron Rodgers Wants COVID Debates 'Without Calling Someone Anti-Vaxxer': 'Freedom of Speech'

“When did we lose the ability to respect somebody’s opinion?” Aaron Rodgers said of the criticism he received after his comments about the COVID vaccine

