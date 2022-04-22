Aaron Paul
- Full Name
- Aaron Paul Sturtevant
- Hometown
- Emmet, ID
- aaronpaul_8
- aaronpaul
- Notable Projects
- Breaking Bad
- Born
- 08/27/1979
- Age
- 42
FAQs
- Who is Aaron Paul married to?
Aaron Paul is married to Lauren Parsekian. The couple tied the knot in 2013.
- How old was Aaron Paul in 'Breaking Bad' Season 1?
Aaron Paul was 29 years old when the first season of 'Breaking Bad' debuted.
- Who does Aaron Paul play in 'Bojack Horseman?'
Aaron Paul voiced the character of Todd Chavez in the Netflix's 'BoJack Horseman.' He also served as an executive producer on the series.