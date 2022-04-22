Aaron Paul

Aaron Paul is an American actor. He is best known for playing Jesse Pinkman in AMC's Breaking Bad, a role for which he earned three Emmys for outstanding supporting actor. He also starred in Hulu's The Path from 2016 to 2018 and HBO's Westworld in 2020. His notable films include Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014), Eye in the Sky (2015) and Central Intelligence (2016).
Aaron Paul
Full Name
Aaron Paul Sturtevant
Hometown
Emmet, ID
twitter
aaronpaul_8
instagram
aaronpaul
Notable Projects
Breaking Bad
Born
08/27/1979
Age
42

FAQs

Who is Aaron Paul married to?

Aaron Paul is married to Lauren Parsekian. The couple tied the knot in 2013.

How old was Aaron Paul in 'Breaking Bad' Season 1?

Aaron Paul was 29 years old when the first season of 'Breaking Bad' debuted.

Who does Aaron Paul play in 'Bojack Horseman?'

Aaron Paul voiced the character of Todd Chavez in the Netflix's 'BoJack Horseman.' He also served as an executive producer on the series.

