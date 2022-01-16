Aaliyah

Aaliyah (née Aaliyah Dana Haughton) was an American singer and actress. She rose to fame after the release of her 1994 album Age Ain't Nothing but a Number, which included the Top 10 singles "Back & Forth" and "At Your Best (You Are Love)." Her most famous songs also include the Top 20 singles "If Your Girl Only Knew," "The One I Gave My Heart To," "Try Again," "Rock the Boat," "Miss You" and "I Care 4 U." She also was an actress and starred in the films Romeo Must Die (2000) and Queen of the Damned (2002). Aaliyah died in August 2001 at the age of 22 in an airplane crash.
Aaliyah's Family Marks Late Singer's 43rd Birthday: 'We Will See You Again'
"Today, we celebrate your life, legacy, and beautiful soul," Aaliyah's family wrote on her official Instagram account, paying tribute to the late artist on what would have been her 43rd birthday
Missy Elliott Reveals Why Aaliyah Sang 'Turn My Music Up' in '4 Page Letter'
Aaliyah's second studio album, One in a Million, dropped on Spotify last month before the 20th anniversary of her death
Aaliyah Unofficial Biographer Denies Promoting Book at Cemetery After Singer's Mom Slams 'Individual'
"This is absurd. Seriously," author Kathy Iandoli wrote on Instagram
Aaliyah's Life in Photos
The rising star died in a plane crash at the age of 22 on Aug. 25, 2001
Aaliyah's One in a Million Now Available on Spotify Ahead of 20th Anniversary of Her Death
Aaliyah’s estate and her former manager had previously been embroiled in a lengthy battle over the release of her music on streaming services
Aaliyah's Estate Slams 'Unscrupulous' Effort to Release Her Music 'Without Transparency'
"We want to preempt the inevitable attacks on our character by all the individuals who have emerged from the shadows to leech off of Aaliyah's life's work," the statement read
The 2001 Oscars' Most Memorable Moments (Yep, the Swan Dress Is in There)
It was the year of Bjork's infamous swan dress ... need we say more? 
Aaliyah's Mom Shares Tribute to DMX in the Wake of His Death: 'You & Baby Girl Will Meet Again'
DMX, born Earl Simmons, died at White Plains Hospital in New York on Friday morning
DMX Dead at 50: Gabrielle Union, Eve, Missy Elliott and More Honor Late Star — 'You Are 1 of 1'
Aaliyah's Estate Shares Update About Bringing Her Music to Streaming Services on Late Singer's Birthday
Missy Elliott, Fans Remember Aaliyah 19 Years After Her Tragic Death: 'The World's Forever Muse'
Missy Elliott Honors Aaliyah on What Would Have Been Her 41st Birthday: 'RIP Babygal 4Ever Loved'
Aaliyah's Ex-Boyfriend Damon Dash Says It's 'Disgusting' R. Kelly Would Marry a Child

Damon Dash spoke out about Aaliyah's relationship with R. Kelly in a clip from the upcoming series, Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning

