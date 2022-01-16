Aaliyah (née Aaliyah Dana Haughton) was an American singer and actress. She rose to fame after the release of her 1994 album Age Ain't Nothing but a Number, which included the Top 10 singles "Back & Forth" and "At Your Best (You Are Love)." Her most famous songs also include the Top 20 singles "If Your Girl Only Knew," "The One I Gave My Heart To," "Try Again," "Rock the Boat," "Miss You" and "I Care 4 U." She also was an actress and starred in the films Romeo Must Die (2000) and Queen of the Damned (2002). Aaliyah died in August 2001 at the age of 22 in an airplane crash.