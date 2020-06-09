Who shot 50 Cent?

Darryl Baum was the alleged gunman who shot 50 Cent nine times on May 24, 2000. However, Baum was killed in a shooting three weeks later and no one else was ever arrested for the crime.

Who is 50 Cent dating?

50 Cent has been in a relationship with Jamira "Cuban Link" Haines since at least 2019.

How many kids does 50 Cent have?

50 Cent has two children: a son, Marquise Jackson, with former girlfriend Shaniqua Tompkins and a son, Sire Jackson, with former girlfriend and model Daphne Joy.

Where does 50 Cent live?

50 Cent has a residence in Houston, Texas.

Why was 50 Cent upside down in his 2022 Super Bowl halftime performance?

50 Cent performed his song "In da Club" while hanging upside down during his 2022 Super Bowl halftime performance as a tribute to the 2003 music video for the song which features 50 Cent hanging upside down.

Who discovered 50 Cent?

50 Cent was discovered by Run-DMC musician Jam Master Jay, who helped teach 50 Cent how to write and record music. Later, 50 Cent was signed to Interscope Records after rapper Eminem heard his debut mixtape 'Guess Who's Back?' in 2002 and decided to work with him.

How did 50 Cent get his name?

50 Cent adopted his nickname from Brooklyn criminal Kelvin "50 Cent" Martin.

What movie did 50 Cent lose weight for?