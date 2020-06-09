50 Cent

50 Cent (né Curtis James Jackson III) is an American rapper and actor. He rose to fame after the release of his 2003 debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin', which included two number one U.S. singles, "In da Club" and "21 Questions." 50 Cent had another number one single, "Candy Shop," on his second album, 2005's The Massacre, and was also featured on Eminem's 2009 number one single "Crack a Bottle," for which he won a Grammy Award for best rap performance by a duo or group. He transitioned to acting and made his film debut in the semi-autobiographical movie Get Rich or Die Tryin' (2005). His other films include 2013's Escape Plan, 2015's Southpaw and 2018's Den of Thieves. He is also known for starring in and producing the television dramas Power (2014-2020) and For Life (2020-2021). 50 Cent is also known for being a member of the hip hop group G-Unit.
50 Cent
Full Name
Curtis James Jackson III
Hometown
Queens, New York
instagram
50cent
twitter
50cent
Born
07/06/1975
Age
46

FAQs

Who shot 50 Cent?

Darryl Baum was the alleged gunman who shot 50 Cent nine times on May 24, 2000. However, Baum was killed in a shooting three weeks later and no one else was ever arrested for the crime.

Who is 50 Cent dating?

50 Cent has been in a relationship with Jamira "Cuban Link" Haines since at least 2019.

How many kids does 50 Cent have?

50 Cent has two children: a son, Marquise Jackson, with former girlfriend Shaniqua Tompkins and a son, Sire Jackson, with former girlfriend and model Daphne Joy.

Where does 50 Cent live?

50 Cent has a residence in Houston, Texas.

Why was 50 Cent upside down in his 2022 Super Bowl halftime performance?

50 Cent performed his song "In da Club" while hanging upside down during his 2022 Super Bowl halftime performance as a tribute to the 2003 music video for the song which features 50 Cent hanging upside down.

Who discovered 50 Cent?

50 Cent was discovered by Run-DMC musician Jam Master Jay, who helped teach 50 Cent how to write and record music. Later, 50 Cent was signed to Interscope Records after rapper Eminem heard his debut mixtape 'Guess Who's Back?' in 2002 and decided to work with him.

How did 50 Cent get his name?

50 Cent adopted his nickname from Brooklyn criminal Kelvin "50 Cent" Martin.

What movie did 50 Cent lose weight for?

50 Cent lost over 50 pounds to portray a football player with cancer in the 2011 film 'All Things Fall Apart.'

Most Recent

Usher Says He Played 50 Cent's 'In Da Club' During Son Sire's Birth: 'It Was Great'
Usher recalled playing the hit song in the delivery room while his fourth child, son Sire, was being delivered in September
50 Cent Apologizes to Madonna After Mocking Her Photos: 'I Don't Benefit from This'
50 Cent apologized to Madonna on Twitter after he made fun of the pictures she posted of herself in lingerie on Instagram
DaBaby Returns to Rolling Loud Stage with 50 Cent Following Homophobic Rant
DaBaby apologized after making derogatory comments about members of the LGBTQ community and those living with HIV and AIDS during Rolling Loud Miami in July
Megan Fox to Join Expendables Franchise in Fourth Film Alongside Returning Cast
Megan Fox is joining the fourth film in the action franchise alongside Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Tony Jaa
Black Mafia Family: See Trailer for 50 Cent's New Crime Drama, Inspired by True Story of 2 Brothers
Eminem was recently cast in the Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson-produced series as White Boy Rick
Eminem Set to Make Cameo Appearance in Longtime Friend 50 Cent's New Starz Show, BMF
Eminem will make a brief cameo as Richard Wershe Jr., a.k.a. White Boy Rick, in 50 Cent's upcoming drama series, BMF (Black Mafia Family)
Advertisement

More 50 Cent

Lil' Kim Claps Back at 50 Cent After He Roasts Her BET Awards Look: 'All Y'all Can Go to Hell'
"50 Cent, I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down," she wrote. "Let it go"
Florida Mayor Slams 50 Cent for Super Bowl Party: 'This Isn't How We Should Be Celebrating'
Mayor Rick Kriseman warned there would fines for the event
Quincy Brown's Sexy Song 'Enough About Me' Will Get 'Your Mind Racing!' — Watch the Steamy Video
Formerly Incarcerated Lawyer Who Inspired the ABC Drama For Life Announces Run for Mayor of New York
Chelsea Handler Reacts to 50 Cent's Support of Donald Trump as He Says It's 'Affecting My Love Life'
50 Cent Says 'Vote for Trump' While Also Claiming President 'Doesn't Like Black People'
50 Cent Gives Away More Than $30,000 in Cash Tips to Employees at Burger King Drive-Thru

The Power producer teamed up with Instagram influencer Jay Mazini to surprise those working at the fast food restaurant.

All 50 Cent

Vanderpump Rules Reunion: Lala Kent Explains Why Her Feud with 50 Cent Wasn't on the Show
TV // June 09, 2020
People Now: The True Meaning Behind Grimes and Elon Musk's Unique Baby Name - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // May 07, 2020
50 Cent Opens Up About His Relationship with Jamira Haines (They Make Vision Boards!)
Music // May 07, 2020
50 Cent Reveals Gayle King Helped Him End His Years-Long Feud with Oprah
Music // May 06, 2020
Rapper 50 Cent Urges Spring Breakers to 'Go Home' amid Coronavirus Outbreak: 'It's Not Safe'
Music // March 23, 2020
Rapper Pop Smoke Dead at 20 — Chance the Rapper, Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg and More Pay Tribute
Music // February 19, 2020
The Incredible True Story Behind For Life, 50 Cent's New Show About a Falsely Accused Inmate
TV // February 11, 2020
People Now:  K-Pop Sensation Stray Kids Answers Fans' Burning Questions, Including Their Fave Song to Perform- Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // January 31, 2020
Eminem Honors 50 Cent at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony: He Is 'the Whole Package'
Music // January 31, 2020
50 Cent 'Shuts Down' Toys 'R' Us Store for 7-Year-Old Son Sire Before Christmas
Parents // December 22, 2019
Nick Cannon Accuses Eminem of Voting for Trump and Getting Facelifts in Yet Another Diss Track
Music // December 11, 2019
50 Cent Weighs in on Nick Cannon and Eminem Feud After New Diss Track
Music // December 10, 2019
Ja Rule Talks Ongoing 50 Cent Feud: 'When You Entertain Clowns You Become Part of the Circus'
Music // October 07, 2019
People Now: Alex Trebek Says He Is Undergoing Chemotherapy Again - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // September 17, 2019
Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Claps Back After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Using Cocaine
TV // September 17, 2019
Power's Lela Loren Opens Up About Her Character's Tragic Death, Shoots Down Spinoff Appearance
TV // August 26, 2019
50 Cent Says He Doesn't Regret His Feud with Randall Emmett and Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent
TV // August 19, 2019
Ed Sheeran Explains Everything You Need to Know from Each Song on No. 6 Collaborations Project
Music // July 12, 2019
Sylvester Stallone Slams Escape Plan 2 as the 'Most Horribly Produced Movie' of His Career
Movies // July 03, 2019
50 Cent Announces Power Will Not End After Season 6: 'I Changed My Mind'
TV // June 25, 2019
50 Cent Confirms Power Will End After Season 6 — But Promises 'Spinoff Shows'
TV // May 10, 2019
Stassi Schroeder Defends Lala Kent and Randall Emmett After 50 Cent Feud: 'I'm Grossed Out'
TV // April 30, 2019
'I'm Sorry Fofty': All About the Short-Lived Feud Between 50 Cent, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett
Music // April 29, 2019
50 Cent Sells Massive Connecticut Mansion After 12 Years for an 84 Percent Loss
Home // April 02, 2019
Christina Milian Loves Working With 50 Cent on The Oath
TV // March 21, 2019
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com