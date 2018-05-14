21 Savage

Future and 21 Savage Rent Out Six Flags Water Park for Local Atlanta Kids

The stars reportedly spent upwards of $300,000 on the event, which included free food and drinks for all
21 Savage Says He's 'Not Leaving Atlanta Without a Fight' After ICE Arrest

The rapper says he’ll fight “all the way to the last day” to stay in his adopted hometown of Atlanta in the wake of his arrest by immigration officials
21 Savage Breaks His Silence on ICE Arrest: 'It Was Definitely Targeted'

Speaking on GMA, 21 Savage claimed, "I didn't even know what a visa was"
21 Savage Released on Bond Following ICE Incarceration: 'He Won His Freedom,' Say Lawyers

"21 Savage asked us to send a special message to his fans and supporters," his lawyers say in a statement shared to Facebook
Childish Gambino Wins Record of the Year, Collaborators Shout Out 21 Savage: 'He Should Be Here'

A total of eight different songs were up for the prestigious award during Sunday evening's 61st annual ceremony
21 Savage's Mom Got Grammy Tickets in His Place — Following ICE Arrest — but Didn't Attend

Though Post Malone upset some fans by not mentioning 21 Savage at Sunday's show, he did wear a shirt with the rapper’s stage name on it underneath his jacket during his performance

Chris Brown Tells Offset to 'Fight Me' in Explicit Rant After Rapper Slams Him for Posting a 21 Savage Meme

Offset called Chris Brown "lame" for sharing a meme that poked fun at 21 Savage's recent ICE arrest
21 Savage's Lawyers Say He Is a Dreamer and Address If Rapper Was 'Targeted' for Being Critical of ICE in His Songs

21 Savage's lawyer says the rapper recently released music with lyrics 'condemning the behavior of immigration officials'
21 Savage's Lawyer Slams His Arrest as 'Based Upon Incorrect Information' and Demands His Release

Bebe Rexha Defends Demi Lovato After 21 Savage Fans Make Fun of Her Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato Deletes Twitter After Sharing 21 Savage Meme, Says She’s Being Attacked About Overdose

Rapper 21 Savage Arrested by ICE, Accused of Actually Being U.K. Citizen Who Overstayed Visa: Reports

Are Amber Rose and 21 Savage Back Together? 'He Is My Heart and Soul,' Says Rose

Music // May 14, 2018
Rapper 21 Savage Pays for Funeral of 3-Year-Old Shooting Victim: Report

Music // April 06, 2018
