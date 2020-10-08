2020 Presidential Election

Most Recent

Savannah Guthrie Presses Trump at Town Hall on His Coronavirus Diagnosis and Last Negative Test

Savannah Guthrie Presses Trump at Town Hall on His Coronavirus Diagnosis and Last Negative Test

Trump told Guthrie he wasn't sure he was tested at all before the first presidential debate, despite organizers saying that all attendees would have to test negative
Squad Up! Faith Hill Accepts Michelle Obama's Challenge and Votes with Husband Tim McGraw

Squad Up! Faith Hill Accepts Michelle Obama's Challenge and Votes with Husband Tim McGraw

"Challenge accepted @michelleobama! My #VotingSquad and I voted together today," Faith Hill wrote
Lady Gaga Jokes She's Releasing 'New Single' but Is Actually Encouraging Fans to Vote: 'Don't Give Up, It's Important!'

Lady Gaga Jokes She's Releasing 'New Single' but Actually Encourages Fans to Vote: 'It's Important!'

"I know this is cheesy ... but ladygaga.turbovote.org is easy," she playfully sang
How to Watch the Dueling Town Halls with Joe Biden and Donald Trump After Trump Balked at a Debate

How to Watch the Dueling Town Halls with Joe Biden and Donald Trump After Trump Balked at a Debate

Both events begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, with Biden speaking to voters on ABC and Trump appearing on NBC and its related cable channels
How Celebs Are Helping Get Out the Vote for the 2020 Election

How Celebs Are Helping Get Out the Vote for the 2020 Election

These stars are doing everything they can to make sure your vote is counted on (or before!) Election Day, coming up on Nov. 3
Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Backs Biden in Stinging Essay: 'None of Us Can Afford to Be Silent'

Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Backs Biden in Stinging Essay: 'None of Us Can Afford to Be Silent'

"I may not be able to change my father’s mind," Caroline Giuliani writes, "but together, we can vote this toxic administration out of office"

More 2020 Presidential Election

See Which Celebrities Are Voting Early in the 2020 Election

See Which Celebrities Are Voting Early in the 2020 Election

Kerry Washington, Madonna, Joe Jonas & more celebrities are leading by example and encouraging fans to get out and vote ahead of the upcoming Nov. 3 election
Demi Lovato Encourages Fans to Vote with New Political Ballad ‘Commander in Chief'

Demi Lovato Encourages Fans to Vote with New Political Ballad ‘Commander in Chief'

“I'm calling on all of you, please join me in voting for this year's election,” Demi Lovato wrote
Trump Will Participate in Election Town Hall Set to Air at Same Time as Biden's Own Town Hall

Trump Will Participate in Election Town Hall Set to Air at Same Time as Biden's Own Town Hall

Kamala Harris Wishes Husband Doug Happy Birthday on the Campaign Trail as He Jokes 'VOTE EARLY!'

Kamala Harris Wishes Husband Doug Happy Birthday on the Campaign Trail as He Jokes 'VOTE EARLY!'

Where to Buy Your 2020 Voting Merch - from Designer Tees to Statement-Making Jewelry

Where to Buy Your 2020 Voting Merch - from Designer Tees to Statement-Making Jewelry

Dr. Anthony Fauci Slams Trump Campaign for Using His Comments 'Out of Context' in New Ad

Dr. Anthony Fauci Slams Trump Campaign for Using His Comments 'Out of Context' in New Ad

GLOW Cast Has Virtual Reunion Following Cancellation News and Encourages Fans to Vote

"Right now, I think the most powerful thing you can do is vote," said Betty Gilpin

All 2020 Presidential Election

New England Journal of Medicine Denounces Trump in Scathing (and Historic) Editorial

New England Journal of Medicine Denounces Trump in Scathing (and Historic) Editorial

Politics // October 08, 2020
Strippers Urge People to ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ in New Voting PSA

Strippers Urge People to ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ in New Voting PSA

Politics // October 08, 2020
The Viral Fly from Mike Pence's Hair at the VP Debate Has Now Landed on a Halloween Wig

The Viral Fly from Mike Pence's Hair at the VP Debate Has Now Landed on a Halloween Wig

Style // October 08, 2020
Team Biden or Team Trump? Find Out Which Presidential Candidate These Celebrities Are Supporting

Find Out Which Presidential Candidate These Celebrities Are Supporting

Politics // October 08, 2020
Debates Up in the Air as Trump Rejects Virtual Format amid COVID-19 Recovery and Asks to Postpone the Dates

Debates Up in the Air as Trump Rejects Virtual Format amid COVID-19 Recovery and Asks to Postpone the Dates

Politics // October 08, 2020
Trump Says He Won't Participate in Second Presidential Debate After It's Changed to Virtual Format

Trump Says He Won't Participate in Second Presidential Debate After It's Changed to Virtual Format

Politics // October 08, 2020
Mark Ruffalo, Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, More Stars Strip Down to Explain 'Naked Ballots' in PSA

Mark Ruffalo, Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, More Stars Strip Down to Explain 'Naked Ballots' in PSA

Politics // October 08, 2020
Dwayne Johnson Tops 200 Million Instagram Followers After Endorsing Joe Biden: 'Speak Your Truth'

Dwayne Johnson Tops 200 Million Instagram Followers After Endorsing Joe Biden: 'Speak Your Truth'

Movies // October 08, 2020
Jennifer Lawrence Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris: Trump 'Does Not Represent My Values as an American'

Jennifer Lawrence Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris: Trump 'Does Not Represent My Values'

Movies // October 08, 2020
Though Kamala Harris Reminds Mike Pence 'I'm Speaking,' Wednesday's Debate Calmer Than Trump-Biden

Though Kamala Harris Reminds Mike Pence 'I'm Speaking,' Wednesday's Debate Calmer Than Trump-Biden

Politics // October 08, 2020
A Fly in Mike Pence's Hair Is the VP Debate's Silliest (and Strangest) Moment

A Fly in Mike Pence's Hair Is the VP Debate's Silliest (and Strangest) Moment

Politics // October 08, 2020
Who Were Kamala Harris and Mike Pence's Guests at the Vice Presidential Debate?

Who Were Kamala Harris and Mike Pence's Guests at the Vice Presidential Debate?

Politics // October 07, 2020
Taylor Swift Endorses Joe Biden for President, Throws Support Behind Kamala Harris Ahead of VP Debate

Taylor Swift Endorses Joe Biden for President, Throws Support Behind Kamala Harris Ahead of VP Debate

Music // October 07, 2020
The Postal Service Holds Auditions for Anne Hathaway, Slash & More to Encourage Voting

The Postal Service Holds Auditions for Anne Hathaway, Slash & More to Encourage Voting

Music // October 07, 2020
Checking in with 'Red Sweater Guy' Ken Bone from the 2016 Presidential Debates

Checking in with 'Red Sweater Guy' Ken Bone from the 2016 Presidential Debates

Politics // October 07, 2020
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence Taking on Each Other in Their First — and Only — Debate: How to Watch

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence Taking on Each Other in Their First — and Only — Debate: How to Watch

Politics // October 07, 2020
Jennifer Garner Tells Friend Jill Biden: 'I Think Moms Are Going to Put You in the White House'

Jennifer Garner Tells Friend Jill Biden: 'I Think Moms Are Going to Put You in the White House'

Movies // October 07, 2020
Joe Biden Tests Negative for COVID-19 Multiple Times as Campaign Says It Will Disclose All Results

Joe Biden Tests Negative for COVID-19 Multiple Times as Campaign Says It Will Disclose All Results

Politics // October 07, 2020
You Can Live Under a Literal Rock During Election Week (After You Vote!) With This Hotel Rental

You Can Live Under a Literal Rock During Election Week (After You Vote!) With This Hotel Rental

Travel // October 06, 2020
Michelle Obama Delivers a 'Closing Argument' for Joe Biden Over Donald Trump

Michelle Obama Delivers a 'Closing Argument' for Joe Biden Over Donald Trump

Politics // October 06, 2020
VP Debate Will Have Plexiglass Protecting Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, as His Team Mocks 'Fortress'

VP Debate Will Have Plexiglass Protecting Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, as His Team Mocks 'Fortress'

Politics // October 06, 2020
Kerry Washington Channels Jane Fonda in '80s Gear While Encouraging Voting: 'Exercise That Vote'

Kerry Washington Channels Jane Fonda in '80s Gear While Encouraging Voting: 'Exercise That Vote'

Movies // October 06, 2020
How Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis Will Affect the Vice Presidential Debate

How Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis Will Affect the Vice Presidential Debate

Politics // October 05, 2020
Bradley Cooper Urges Fans in His Home State of Pennsylvania to Vote — and Shows the 'Easy' Process

Bradley Cooper Urges Fans in His Home State of Pennsylvania to Vote — and Shows the 'Easy' Process

Movies // October 05, 2020
Stacey Abrams Says U.S. Must Be 'Patient' While Awaiting Election Results: 'We Want Accuracy'

Stacey Abrams Says U.S. Must Be 'Patient' While Awaiting Election Results: 'We Want Accuracy'

Politics // October 05, 2020
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com