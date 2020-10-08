2020 Presidential Election

Savannah Guthrie Presses Trump at Town Hall on His Coronavirus Diagnosis and Last Negative Test
Trump told Guthrie he wasn't sure he was tested at all before the first presidential debate, despite organizers saying that all attendees would have to test negative
Squad Up! Faith Hill Accepts Michelle Obama's Challenge and Votes with Husband Tim McGraw
"Challenge accepted @michelleobama! My #VotingSquad and I voted together today," Faith Hill wrote
Lady Gaga Jokes She's Releasing 'New Single' but Is Actually Encouraging Fans to Vote: 'Don't Give Up, It's Important!'
"I know this is cheesy ... but ladygaga.turbovote.org is easy," she playfully sang
How to Watch the Dueling Town Halls with Joe Biden and Donald Trump After Trump Balked at a Debate
Both events begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, with Biden speaking to voters on ABC and Trump appearing on NBC and its related cable channels
How Celebs Are Helping Get Out the Vote for the 2020 Election
These stars are doing everything they can to make sure your vote is counted on (or before!) Election Day, coming up on Nov. 3
Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Backs Biden in Stinging Essay: 'None of Us Can Afford to Be Silent'
"I may not be able to change my father’s mind," Caroline Giuliani writes, "but together, we can vote this toxic administration out of office"