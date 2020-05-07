20/20

Most Recent

Friday's 20/20 Shows Lori Vallow Saying She's a 'Ticking Time Bomb'

Video Shows Lori Vallow Saying She's a 'Ticking Time Bomb' While Competing in Tx. Beauty Pageant 
Tonight, nearly a year after Lori Vallow’s highly-publicized arrest in connection with the disappearance of her two children, ABC’s 20/20 goes in-depth on the bizarre case in a two-hour special
N.J. Woman Dubbed 'Suitcase Killer' After Husband's Remains Washed Ashore Claims She's Innocent

N.J. Woman Dubbed 'Suitcase Killer' After Husband's Remains Washed Ashore Claims She's Innocent
Melanie McGuire speaks out on 20/20, airing Friday from 9 to 11 p.m. EST
20/20’s Amy Robach Says Keto and Intermittent Fasting ‘Makes Me Feel My Best’

20/20’s Amy Robach Says Keto and Intermittent Fasting ‘Makes Me Feel My Best’
The news anchor says she follows the high-protein, low-carb diet to “fuel my busy days”
The Moment Right After His Wife Mutilated His Genitals with a Kitchen Knife While He Was in Bed

The Moment Right After His Wife Mutilated His Genitals with a Kitchen Knife While He Was in Bed
"I immediately thought it was about a horror movie," John Wayne Bobbitt tells ABC of when then-wife Lorena sliced off his penis
Chris Watts' In-Laws Didn't Want Him to Go on TV When His Family Vanished — but They 'Thank God He Did'

Chris Watts' In-Laws Didn't Want Him to Go on TV When His Family Vanished — but They 'Thank God He Did'
"I thank God he did it," Sandra Rzucek told ABC News of Chris Watts' decision to lie in TV interviews about what happened to wife Shanann and their girls
Chris Watts Was 'Cold as Ice' Before Triple Murders — and What Wife's Mom Told Her Before She Died

Chris Watts Was 'Cold as Ice' Before Triple Murders — and What Wife's Mom Told Her Before She Died
Shanann Watts' mom told ABC that while Chris Watts, Shanann's husband, had been "cold as ice," she advised giving him space not knowing what was to come
Advertisement

More 20/20

Melania Trump Confirms 'I Really Don't Care' Jacket Was a Message to Media: Focus on 'What I Do,' Not What I Wear

Melania Trump Confirms 'I Really Don't Care' Jacket Was a Message to Media
Melania Trump opened up about her decision to wear the 'I Really Don't Care. Do U? jacket while visiting migrant children
Amy Robach Replaces Elizabeth Vargas on 20/20

Amy Robach Replaces Elizabeth Vargas on 20/20
The Good Morning America anchor is moving to nights to co-host 20/20 alongside David Muir, the network announced Monday
Elizabeth Vargas Is Leaving ABC News After 2 Decades to 'Pursue New Adventures'

Elizabeth Vargas Is Leaving ABC News After 2 Decades to 'Pursue New Adventures'
Cape Cod Murderer Breaks Silence on His Notorious Slaying of a Single Mom: 'I'm Not Guilty of Anything'

Cape Cod Murderer, Who Maintains His Innocence, Breaks Silence on Slaying of a Single Mom
Holly Bobo's Parents Reveal Why They Agreed to Let Her Rapist and Murderer Avoid the Death Penalty

Holly Bobo's Parents Reveal Why They Agreed to Let Her Rapist and Murderer Avoid the Death Penalty
John McAfee's Wife Opens Up About Their First Meeting in Miami — While She Was Working as a Prostitute

John McAfee's Wife Opens Up About Their First Meeting — While She Was Working as a Prostitute

JonBenét Ramsey Grand Jury Member to Speak Out in New Special Amid Interest in Retesting DNA

The juror claims to have seen secret evidence over the course of the grand jury proceedings that point to the 6-year-old beauty queen's murderer

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com