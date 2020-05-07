Video Shows Lori Vallow Saying She's a 'Ticking Time Bomb' While Competing in Tx. Beauty Pageant
Tonight, nearly a year after Lori Vallow’s highly-publicized arrest in connection with the disappearance of her two children, ABC’s 20/20 goes in-depth on the bizarre case in a two-hour special
N.J. Woman Dubbed 'Suitcase Killer' After Husband's Remains Washed Ashore Claims She's Innocent
Melanie McGuire speaks out on 20/20, airing Friday from 9 to 11 p.m. EST
20/20’s Amy Robach Says Keto and Intermittent Fasting ‘Makes Me Feel My Best’
The news anchor says she follows the high-protein, low-carb diet to “fuel my busy days”
The Moment Right After His Wife Mutilated His Genitals with a Kitchen Knife While He Was in Bed
"I immediately thought it was about a horror movie," John Wayne Bobbitt tells ABC of when then-wife Lorena sliced off his penis
Chris Watts' In-Laws Didn't Want Him to Go on TV When His Family Vanished — but They 'Thank God He Did'
"I thank God he did it," Sandra Rzucek told ABC News of Chris Watts' decision to lie in TV interviews about what happened to wife Shanann and their girls
Chris Watts Was 'Cold as Ice' Before Triple Murders — and What Wife's Mom Told Her Before She Died
Shanann Watts' mom told ABC that while Chris Watts, Shanann's husband, had been "cold as ice," she advised giving him space not knowing what was to come