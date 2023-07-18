Taco Bell Wins Battle to Free 'Taco Tuesday' Trademark from Rival Chain

After holding the “Taco Tuesday” trademark for 34 years, Taco John’s has decided to relinquish their control

Published on July 18, 2023 08:41PM EDT
Taco Tuesdays are now for everyone.

On Tuesday (of course), Mexican chain Taco John’s announced that they would give up their trademark on the saying “Taco Tuesday,” following an extended petition filed by competitor Taco Bell. All chains will soon have equal access to the slogan. 

Taco John’s CEO Jim Creel cited heightened legal fees as the reason for relinquishing their control. “We’ve always prided ourselves on being the home of Taco Tuesday, but paying millions of dollars to lawyers to defend our mark just doesn’t feel like the right thing to do,” Creel said in a statement obtained by CNN.  

For 34 years, Taco John’s has owned the trademark for “Taco Tuesday” in 49 states, excluding New Jersey. (Gregory's Restaurant and Bar owns it in Somers Point, N.J.) Taco John's has used the saying to market their food and has sent cease-and-desist letters to others trying to use it.

Then, in May, Taco Bell filed a petition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office, claiming that the phrase “should be freely available to all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos.”

“Nobody should have exclusive rights in a common phrase,” Taco Bell said in their petition. 

Instead of spending money to protect the trademark, per CNN, Creel promised to donate $40,000 to Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE), a non-profit organization supporting employees in the food and beverage industry with kids.

A representative for Taco Bell did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Trademark battles among fast food chains is not uncommon. In April, Chipotle filed a lawsuit against Sweetgreen for trademark infringement regarding a menu item: a Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl. They ultimately renamed the dish the Chicken + Chipotle Pepper Bowl.

