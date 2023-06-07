Taco Bell Is Giving Away Free Breakfast Crunchwraps Every Tuesday in June

The promotion is redeemable at any Taco Bell from open until 11 a.m. each Tuesday

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
Published on June 7, 2023 01:05 PM
Taco Bell is Giving Away Breakfast Crunchwraps for Free Every Tuesday in June
Breakfast Crunchwrap. Photo:

Joshua Blanchard/Getty

Taco Tuesday can now include breakfast.

According to a message Taco Bell shared in their app, members of the loyalty program can get a free breakfast crunchwrap every Tuesday in June.

Usually priced at ​​$3.59, the item can be redeemed using the “Reward Your A.M.” promotion at any of the restaurant’s locations from open until 11 a.m. each Tuesday.

If you would like free crunchwraps in your future but are not currently a member of Taco Bell Rewards, do not panic. All it takes to sign up is a quick visit to Taco Bell’s website or app.

The morning-friendly spin on the crunchwrap supreme is structured the same as the original — but with all different ingredients. Its “crunch,” which usually comes from a tostada, instead comes from a hash brown. Along with the potato patty, the breakfast wrap also includes eggs, cheese and either bacon or a sausage patty.

The California breakfast crunchwrap, a slightly pricier version of the breakfast crunchwrap with guacamole and tomatoes, is not included in the new promotion, a spokesperson for the chain confirmed to USA Today.

However, the deluxe item is available for free through June 14 as part of a delivery promotion. You can get a California breakfast crunchwrap for free when you spend more than $15 on your first breakfast order with DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, or Grubhub, according to Taco Bell's website.

To promote the new menu item earlier this year, Taco Bell unveiled a commercial with Pete Davidson in which he plays a "toned down version" of himself named Peter Davidson. In the ad, Davidson is wearing glasses and a gray suit as the words "Breakfast with Peter" appear behind him on what's meant to be a fake morning show set.

