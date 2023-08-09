Taco Bell is doing Taco Tuesday big this month.

The popular food chain announced that it will be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos every Tuesday to celebrate Taco John’s decision to drop its “Taco Tuesday” trademark — allowing food chains like Taco Bell to use the moniker again.

The chain noted in a press release that “because now that Taco Tuesday is free – your tacos should be, too.”

Every Tuesday from Aug. 15 to Sept. 5, people will be able to walk into participating Taco Bell restaurants and get one Doritos Locos Tacos, per person while supplies last. This is also available on delivery orders in the Taco Bell app.

Taco Bell is giving out free tacos every Tuesday for a month. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

To top it off, Taco Bell said it is planning to hold a big Taco Tuesday celebration on Sept. 12 with the help of DoorDash. It will be opening a $5 million tab to cover a portion of orders from participating vendors selling Mexican cuisines — not just Taco Bell.

“Taco Tuesday belongs to all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos, and this Free-For-All will not only thank taco fans who supported the cause, but will also spotlight local restaurants and vendors who can now embrace Taco Tuesdays without fear of legal action,” said Taco Bell's Taylor Montgomery.

Taco John’s, an eatery in Cheyenne, Wyoming held the trademark for “Taco Tuesday” in 49 states, while another business called Gregory’s owns the term in New Jersey. The trademarks made it impossible for businesses to use the words unless they received prior permission from the companies.

Taco Bell started a petition in April asking Taco John’s to release the “Taco Tuesday” trademark, and then a month later filed a legal petition to cancel the trademark registration to the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

Several celebrities got in on the “Free Taco Tuesday” movement, including LeBron James, who starred in an advertisement for Taco Bell called “Taco Bleep,” which was set to publicize the legal actions being taken against the trademarks.

Taco John’s eventually relinquished its “Taco Tuesday” trademark from 49 states in July.

Taco John’s announced that they would give up their trademark on the saying “Taco Tuesday”. Shutterstock / JJava Designs, Shutterstock / Retail Photographer

Taco John’s CEO Jim Creel said in a statement at the time: “We’ve always prided ourselves on being the home of Taco Tuesday, but paying millions of dollars to lawyers to defend our mark just doesn’t feel like the right thing to do.”

In addition to letting the trademark go, the company also donated $40,000 to the non-profit organization Children of Restaurant Employees, which helps provide restaurant workers with children financial relief.