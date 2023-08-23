Lifestyle Beauty T3 Hair Tools Are on Sale for a Limited Time — Including the Best Travel Hair Dryer We Tested Stock up on curling irons, blow dryers, and more heat tools that promise to reduce damage By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 23, 2023 01:15PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Instagram T3 Micro It’s time to level up your hair styling routines — and T3 just made it easier to do so. The brand is offering 20 percent off sitewide right now, so you can stock up on plenty of high-quality hair tools (no code necessary). If T3 sounds familiar, it’s likely because it’s the go-to line of styling essentials used by industry experts and celebrities alike. The brand’s Airluxe blow dryer was the secret weapon behind Ana de Armas’ red carpet hairdo at this year’s Oscars. Plus, T3’s compact hair dryer won a PEOPLE Tested award for being the best for travel. If you’re ready to invest in a few foolproof T3 staples of your own, keep scrolling for our top picks that will save you serious heat damage (and big bucks) in the long run. You’ll want to act fast since this sale ends on Sunday, August 27. The Best Deals to Shop at the T3 Sale: T3 Twirl 360, $184 (orig. $230) T3 CurlWrap Automatic Rotating Curling Iron, $159.99 (orig. $199.99) T3 AireBrush Duo, $151.99 (orig. $189.99) T3 Single Pass Curl 1.5-Inch, $135.99 (orig. $169.99) T3 Afar Travel Dryer, $143.99 (orig. $179.99) T3 AireLuxe Hair Dryer, $159.99 (orig. $199.99) T3 Ultimate Brush Set, $99.99 (orig. $140) T3 Smooth ID Flat Iron, $199.20 (orig. $249) Nothing Compares to How This Mascara Lengthens, Lifts, and Separates Lashes T3 CurlWrap Automatic Rotating Curling Iron, $160 (Save $40) T3 Micro Buy on T3micro.com $200 $160 The latest launch from the brand is a must-have for anyone who appreciates consistent curls from top to bottom. The CurlWrap iron features a 1.25-inch auto-rotating barrel, which creates precise curls and waves with the press of a button. There are nine heat settings, two smart timer options, and a clever Auto Twist feature for rotation in both directions. One customer said this makes it “so easy to curl my entire head of long hair in record time.” T3 AireBrush Duo, $152 (Save $38) T3 Micro Buy on T3micro.com $190 $152 If blow drying your hair feels like a chore, the AireBrush Duo is about to rock your world. This hot air blow dry brush has a powerful built-in ion generator that delivers digitally controlled heat for frizz-free, shiny results. The interchangeable brush design features SmoothGrip bristles for just the right amount of tension. And it comes with two brush attachments to achieve either a bouncy, voluminous blowout, or a sleek and straight style, depending on your preference. T3 Afar Travel Dryer, $144 (Save $36) People / Jhett Thompson Buy on T3micro.com $180 $144 Praised by our testers for its lightweight body, foldable handle, and petite design, this pearlescent pink mini blow dryer packs a powerful punch if you’re the kind of traveler who needs to tote their own hair tools. This small-but-mighty gadget has two speed levels and three heat settings, plus a cool shot to lock in shine. The glamorous collection of white and rose gold styling tools don’t come cheap thanks to their quality and innovative technology. So if you’ve been wanting a new hair tool for your styling routine, T3’s sale is a good excuse to add one to it now. T3 Single Pass Curl 1.5-Inch, $136 (Save $34) T3 Micro Buy on T3micro.com $170 $136 T3 AireLuxe Hair Dryer, $160 (Save $40) T3 Micro Buy on T3micro.com $200 $160 T3 Ultimate Brush Set, $100 (Save $40) T3 Micro Buy on T3micro.com $140 $100 T3 Twirl 360, $184 (Save $46) T3 Micro Buy on T3micro.com $230 $184 T3 Smooth ID Flat Iron, $199 (Save $50) T3 Micro Buy on T3micro.com $249 $199 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Best Teeth Whitening Kit We Tested Shows Results in Just 30 Minutes — and It’s on Sale Before Labor Day The 15 Best Labor Day Mattress Deals — Save Up to $2,750 This ‘Super Soft’ Bra That Provides ‘Amazing Support’ Is Up to 52% Off at Amazon