T3 Hair Tools Are on Sale for a Limited Time — Including the Best Travel Hair Dryer We Tested

Stock up on curling irons, blow dryers, and more heat tools that promise to reduce damage

By
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan

Published on August 23, 2023

T3 Hair Tools Sale
Photo:

People / Instagram T3 Micro

It’s time to level up your hair styling routines — and T3 just made it easier to do so.  

The brand is offering 20 percent off sitewide right now, so you can stock up on plenty of high-quality hair tools (no code necessary). If T3 sounds familiar, it’s likely because it’s the go-to line of styling essentials used by industry experts and celebrities alike. The brand’s Airluxe blow dryer was the secret weapon behind Ana de Armas’ red carpet hairdo at this year’s Oscars. Plus, T3’s compact hair dryer won a PEOPLE Tested award for being the best for travel. 

If you’re ready to invest in a few foolproof T3 staples of your own, keep scrolling for our top picks that will save you serious heat damage (and big bucks) in the long run. You’ll want to act fast since this sale ends on Sunday, August 27. 

The Best Deals to Shop at the T3 Sale:

T3 CurlWrap Automatic Rotating Curling Iron, $160 (Save $40) 

T3 CURLWRAP

T3 Micro

The latest launch from the brand is a must-have for anyone who appreciates consistent curls from top to bottom. The CurlWrap iron features a 1.25-inch auto-rotating barrel, which creates precise curls and waves with the press of a button. There are nine heat settings, two smart timer options, and a clever Auto Twist feature for rotation in both directions. One customer said this makes it “so easy to curl my entire head of long hair in record time.”

T3 AireBrush Duo, $152 (Save $38)

T3 AIREBRUSH DUO

T3 Micro

If blow drying your hair feels like a chore, the AireBrush Duo is about to rock your world. This hot air blow dry brush has a powerful built-in ion generator that delivers digitally controlled heat for frizz-free, shiny results. The interchangeable brush design features SmoothGrip bristles for just the right amount of tension. And it comes with two brush attachments to achieve either a bouncy, voluminous blowout, or a sleek and straight style, depending on your preference. 

T3 Afar Travel Dryer, $144 (Save $36)

The T3 Afar Travel Size Hair Dryer folded up on top of it's travel bag.

People / Jhett Thompson

Praised by our testers for its lightweight body, foldable handle, and petite design, this pearlescent pink mini blow dryer packs a powerful punch if you’re the kind of traveler who needs to tote their own hair tools. This small-but-mighty gadget has two speed levels and three heat settings, plus a cool shot to lock in shine.  

The glamorous collection of white and rose gold styling tools don’t come cheap thanks to their quality and innovative technology. So if you’ve been wanting a new hair tool for your styling routine, T3’s sale is a good excuse to add one to it now. 

T3 Single Pass Curl 1.5-Inch, $136 (Save $34)

T3 SINGLEPASS CURL 1.5"

T3 Micro

T3 AireLuxe Hair Dryer, $160 (Save $40)

T3 AIRELUXE

T3 Micro

T3 Ultimate Brush Set, $100 (Save $40)

ULTIMATE BRUSH SET

T3 Micro

T3 Twirl 360, $184 (Save $46)

T3 TWIRL 360

T3 Micro

T3 Smooth ID Flat Iron, $199 (Save $50)

T3 SMOOTH ID

T3 Micro

