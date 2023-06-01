T-Pain and Wendy's Will 'Buy U a Frosty' to Celebrate Their New Remix (Exclusive)

'Buy U a Frosty'

It has been 16 years since T-Pain wanted to “Buy U a Drank” and now the singer wants to buy you something sweeter.

In a new campaign with Wendy’s, the rapper is reprising his popular bop in “Buy You a Frosty.” The rendition celebrates the return of the strawberry Frosty, which is back this summer after a limited run in 2022.

The spoof and music video dropped on Wendy’s YouTube channel on Thursday and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the track.

Set to the tune of the iconic 2007 song, it starts with T-Pain singing “Fros-T-Pain” while holding a Frosty in one hand. The artist is decked out in a monochromatic pink outfit that matches an all-pink room.

SixTwentySix's Miles & AJ and Wendy's

“Hey there you, I don’t know your name but let me talk to you, let me buy you something,” T-Pain sings, cutting from scenes dancing in a parking lot beside a baby pink car and singing in a microphone at a studio.

In other moments, T-Pain seems to be in a club with dim lighting and flashing lights. But, upon closer inspection, he is in a decked-out Wendy’s, where he proceeds to order a dessert and enjoy it in a booth.

“Imma buy you a frosty,” T-Pain sings in the chorus. “Now gonna take you home with me / I got money in the bank / Guess I’ll take two Frostys, let’s enjoy you and me.”

SixTwentySix's Miles & AJ and Wendy's

“Taking bites like ooo ooo ooo ooo ooo,” he sings, dancing alongside other patrons. “We licking spoons like ooo ooo ooo ooo ooo.”

To mark the iconic partnership, T-Pain and Wendy’s are giving out free small Frosty treats with any purchase for over two weeks. The offer, which is good only on the app or their website, runs from June 5 to June 21, the first day of summer.

Interestingly, this isn’t Wendy’s first fast food tune. Back in 2018, the chain released a five-song EP called "We Beefin?" — which caught the attention of T-Pain.

“I loved Wendy’s ‘We Beefin?’ mixtape back in 2018, and knew I wanted to work with them when the time was right,” the musician said in a press release. “I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to remake a classic with one of the most classic menu items of all time – the Wendy’s Frosty.”