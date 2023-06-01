T-Pain and Wendy's Will 'Buy U a Frosty' to Celebrate Their New Remix (Exclusive)

In honor of the rapper's new rendition of "Buy U a Drank," Wendy's is giving out free Frosty treats for two weeks

By
Published on June 1, 2023 08:00 AM
'Buy U a Frosty'

It has been 16 years since T-Pain wanted to “Buy U a Drank” and now the singer wants to buy you something sweeter.

In a new campaign with Wendy’s, the rapper is reprising his popular bop in “Buy You a Frosty.” The rendition celebrates the return of the strawberry Frosty, which is back this summer after a limited run in 2022.

The spoof and music video dropped on Wendy’s YouTube channel on Thursday and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the track.

Set to the tune of the iconic 2007 song, it starts with T-Pain singing “Fros-T-Pain” while holding a Frosty in one hand. The artist is decked out in a monochromatic pink outfit that matches an all-pink room.

T-Pain and Wendy's

SixTwentySix's Miles & AJ and Wendy's

“Hey there you, I don’t know your name but let me talk to you, let me buy you something,” T-Pain sings, cutting from scenes dancing in a parking lot beside a baby pink car and singing in a microphone at a studio. 

In other moments, T-Pain seems to be in a club with dim lighting and flashing lights. But, upon closer inspection, he is in a decked-out Wendy’s, where he proceeds to order a dessert and enjoy it in a booth.

“Imma buy you a frosty,” T-Pain sings in the chorus. “Now gonna take you home with me / I got money in the bank / Guess I’ll take two Frostys, let’s enjoy you and me.”

T-Pain and Wendy's

SixTwentySix's Miles & AJ and Wendy's

“Taking bites like ooo ooo ooo ooo ooo,” he sings, dancing alongside other patrons. “We licking spoons like ooo ooo ooo ooo ooo.”

To mark the iconic partnership, T-Pain and Wendy’s are giving out free small Frosty treats with any purchase for over two weeks. The offer, which is good only on the app or their website, runs from June 5 to June 21, the first day of summer.

Interestingly, this isn’t Wendy’s first fast food tune. Back in 2018, the chain released a five-song EP called "We Beefin?" — which caught the attention of T-Pain. 

“I loved Wendy’s ‘We Beefin?’ mixtape back in 2018, and knew I wanted to work with them when the time was right,” the musician said in a press release. “I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to remake a classic with one of the most classic menu items of all time – the Wendy’s Frosty.” 

Related Articles
Disney Dining Plans Are Returning to Walt Disney World
Disney Dining Plans Are Returning to Walt Disney World — What You Need to Know
McDonald's Has 'The Little Mermaid' Happy Meal Toys to Celebrate the New Movie
McDonald's Has 'The Little Mermaid' Happy Meal Toys to Celebrate the New Movie
Justin Sutherland
Justin Sutherland Gets 'Back on the Water' with 'Emotional Support' After Horrifying Boating Accident
krispy-kreme.jpg
Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ Are Giving Out Free Donuts for National Donut Day
American Wedding Seann William Scott Jason Biggs
'American Pie's Seann William Scott and Jason Biggs Reunite for DoorDash Commercial (Exclusive)
Lauren Sanchez and Amazon Founder and Executive Chair Jeff Bezos attend the Vanity Fair x Prada Party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoyed $4,000 Wine and Pop Music After Their Engagement (Exclusive)
Drew Barrymore Magazine Bathtub
Watch Drew Barrymore Bathe in a Tub of Mac and Cheese: ‘I’m Living My Dream’
Bruno Mars, multi-Grammy award winning artist and SelvaRey Rum co-owner
Bruno Mars Details How His Upbringing in Hawaii Influenced His New 'Dream' Pop-Up Bar (Exclusive)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus PEOPLE COVER
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says This ‘Scrumptious’ Chicken Recipe Is Her ‘Go-To’ When Hosting Guests (Exclusive)
Martha Stewart Tina Turner
Martha Stewart Pays Tribute to 'Goddess' Tina Turner with Adorable Photo of Them Snuggled in Bed
Rachael Ray Bids Farewell to Her Show
Rachael Ray Bids Farewell to Her Show with Tears, Pasta and a Send-Off from Oprah Winfrey
Brad Pitt Chateau Miraval
Brad Pitt Celebrates His Award-Winning Rosé with Stunning Photos at Château Miraval
Dairy Queen Is Discontinuing Cherry Cone Dip
Dairy Queen Confirms They Are Discontinuing the Cherry Dipped Cone
Miranda Lambert Jokes Her Momâs âMarriage Meatloaf Worked for Me Twiceââ All About the Family Recipe
Miranda Lambert Jokes Her Mom's Marriage Meatloaf 'Worked for Me Twice' — Get the Recipe
ariana madix
Ariana Madix Gives an Update on Her Sandwich Shop with Katie Maloney (Exclusive)
Searching For Soul Food -Chef Alisa Reynolds
Chef Alisa Reynolds Travels the World ‘Searching for Soul Food’ in New Hulu Show (Exclusive)