SZA Says Fat-Shaming and Hate Directed at Lizzo Online Makes Her 'Upset': 'Practice Kindness'

It's "About Damn Time" one of Lizzo's friends started sticking up for her on social media.

On Tuesday, SZA spoke out in a series of tweets about the hate and fat-shaming Lizzo receives online, urging people to "practice kindness" after the "Good as Hell" performer recently opened up about how such comments affect her well-being.

"I be wondering where all the virtue signaling, well spoken s--- talking , internet warriors are when someone genuine needs defending," wrote SZA. "Where the f--- do y’all be at for lizzo ? Do y’all actually know how to support others or only tear them down?"

Last month, Lizzo responded to critics of her weight who've questioned her eating habits and alleged that she wants to remain plus-sized to keep her body-positive brand intact.

Lizzo. Jim Dyson/Getty

"I JUST logged on and the app and this is the type of s--- I see about me on a daily basis. It’s really starting to make me hate the world," she wrote on Twitter, telling fans she "stopped eating fast food years ago" and feels "tired of explaining myself all the time."

"I'm not trying to BE fat. I'm not trying to BE smaller. I'm literally just trying to live and be healthy," continued Lizzo. "This is what my body looks like even when I'm eating super clean and working out! Yall speak on s--- y'all know NOTHING ABOUT and I'm starting to get heated."

She then claimed that "the love definitely do not outweigh the hate on social media" and said she feels like "giving up on everyone and enjoying my money and my man on a F---ING FARM."

SZA. Anna Webber/Getty for Spotify

After SZA shared her first tweet defending Lizzo, a fan responded, asking, "So people don't go to war for Lizzo on this app?"

"NOT EF---INGNUFF," responded the "Good Days" performer. "For as much free love, encouragement and positivity she embodies and shares on every app daily ? The ratios don't add up."

SZA added, "I also dgaf who don't agree . It's been on my mind for a minute .. makes me upset," noting that she wants people to "practice kindness and shutting tf up more often cause GADDAMN IT'S UGLY OUTSIDE ALREADY. Why add ?"

Earlier this year, the pair collaborated on a remix of Lizzo's empowering single "Special," which features lyrics about feeling judged for being yourself and reminding others of their positive qualities.

Atlantic Records' YouTube

"You just lack empathy 'cause you think it gives you power," they sing on the track. "All I know is only God can judge me / I don't hide my heart, I wear it on me."

On Wednesday, both SZA and Lizzo were announced as the headliners for JAY-Z's Made in America Festival, which is set to go down Sept. 2-3 in Philadelphia.

"ME & SOLANA REALLY THE HEADLINERS U DESERVE BITCH," wrote Lizzo alongside the announcement, adding in a follow-up tweet, "MY SET FINNA EAT UP THE ENTIRE UNITED STATES BITCH. REAL FAT GRRRL S---."