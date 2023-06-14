SZA Says Fat-Shaming and Hate Directed at Lizzo Online Makes Her 'Upset': 'Practice Kindness'

"Do y'all actually know how to support others or only tear them down," asked SZA on social media

By
Published on June 14, 2023 10:35PM EDT
SZA Says Fat-Shaming and Hate Directed Toward Lizzo Online Makes Her âUpsetâ: âPractice Kindnessâ
SZA; Lizzo. Photo:

Frazer Harrison/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

It's "About Damn Time" one of Lizzo's friends started sticking up for her on social media.

On Tuesday, SZA spoke out in a series of tweets about the hate and fat-shaming Lizzo receives online, urging people to "practice kindness" after the "Good as Hell" performer recently opened up about how such comments affect her well-being.

"I be wondering where all the virtue signaling, well spoken s--- talking , internet warriors are when someone genuine needs defending," wrote SZA. "Where the f--- do y’all be at for lizzo ? Do y’all actually know how to support others or only tear them down?"

Last month, Lizzo responded to critics of her weight who've questioned her eating habits and alleged that she wants to remain plus-sized to keep her body-positive brand intact.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Lizzo performs at The O2 Arena on March 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)
Lizzo. Jim Dyson/Getty

"I JUST logged on and the app and this is the type of s--- I see about me on a daily basis. It’s really starting to make me hate the world," she wrote on Twitter, telling fans she "stopped eating fast food years ago" and feels "tired of explaining myself all the time."

"I'm not trying to BE fat. I'm not trying to BE smaller. I'm literally just trying to live and be healthy," continued Lizzo. "This is what my body looks like even when I'm eating super clean and working out! Yall speak on s--- y'all know NOTHING ABOUT and I'm starting to get heated."

She then claimed that "the love definitely do not outweigh the hate on social media" and said she feels like "giving up on everyone and enjoying my money and my man on a F---ING FARM."

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: SZA performs onstage at Spotifyâs Night of Music party during VidCon 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on June 25, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Spotify)
SZA. Anna Webber/Getty for Spotify

After SZA shared her first tweet defending Lizzo, a fan responded, asking, "So people don't go to war for Lizzo on this app?"

"NOT EF---INGNUFF," responded the "Good Days" performer. "For as much free love, encouragement and positivity she embodies and shares on every app daily ? The ratios don't add up."

SZA added, "I also dgaf who don't agree . It's been on my mind for a minute .. makes me upset," noting that she wants people to "practice kindness and shutting tf up more often cause GADDAMN IT'S UGLY OUTSIDE ALREADY. Why add ?"

Earlier this year, the pair collaborated on a remix of Lizzo's empowering single "Special," which features lyrics about feeling judged for being yourself and reminding others of their positive qualities.

Atlantic Records' YouTube

"You just lack empathy 'cause you think it gives you power," they sing on the track. "All I know is only God can judge me / I don't hide my heart, I wear it on me."

On Wednesday, both SZA and Lizzo were announced as the headliners for JAY-Z's Made in America Festival, which is set to go down Sept. 2-3 in Philadelphia.

"ME & SOLANA REALLY THE HEADLINERS U DESERVE BITCH," wrote Lizzo alongside the announcement, adding in a follow-up tweet, "MY SET FINNA EAT UP THE ENTIRE UNITED STATES BITCH. REAL FAT GRRRL S---."

Related Articles
SZA FOR ELLE JUNE/JULY 2023 MUSIC ISSUE
SZA Says Her Ex's Dad Texted Her After She Called Him Out at Concert for Blocking Her
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Signs of Sandoval and Raquel's Affair, Including 1 A.M. Dirty Dancing, Emerge on 'VPR' : 'Where's Ariana?'
Bebe Rexha Details Her Long-Awaited Hangout with Soobin from TXT
Bebe Rexha Says She's 'Discouraged' After 'Upsetting' TikTok Search Suggestion About Her Weight
lizzo
Lizzo Gives Her Makeup Artist the Day Off and Shows Her Own Beauty Skills: 'I'm Getting Nervous'
Chad Kroeger of Nickelback, Lizzo
Nickelback Thanks Lizzo for Defending Their Music Against Critics and Suggests Duet Performance
Justin and Hailey Bieber hold hands as they leave the Great White
Justin and Hailey Bieber Show Off PDA on Lunch Date After Quashing Selena Gomez Social Media Drama
Doja Cat/Instagram
Doja Cat Reveals She Had Breast Surgery, Liposuction: 'I'm Healing Really Fast'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19175 -- Pictured: Amanda Batula -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Bravo's Summer House actor C Kyle Cook attends Marquis NYE 2020 at The New York Marriott Marquis on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images); WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20029 -- Pictured: Lindsay Hubbard -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
'Summer House' : Kyle Calls Lindsay a 'Master Manipulator' and 'Sabertooth Tiger' as Amanda Is Driven to Tears
Megan Thee Stallion Responds After Drake Seems to Accuse Her of Lying About Tory Lanez Shooting
Megan Thee Stallion Responds After Drake Seems to Accuse Her of Lying About Tory Lanez Shooting
Lizzo attends the 2022 MTV VMAs; Aries Spears attends the 2018 Adult Video News Awards
Lizzo Seems to Respond to Comedian Aries Spears on VMAs Stage After His Fat-Shaming Comments
Lizzo attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic); Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Lizzo Says She's 'Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business' After Kanye West's 'Demonic' Insult
Watch Lizzo Play a Cookie Flute with Elmo and Cookie Monster in Adorable ‘Sesame Street’ Clip
Watch Lizzo Play a Cookie Flute with Elmo and Cookie Monster in Adorable 'Sesame Street' Clip
Lizzo accepts the Video For Good award for 'About Damn Time' at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Lizzo Says She Was 'Addressing Everybody' in VMAs Speech After Body-Shaming Comments
401611 76: (L to R) Singers Pink, Christina Aguilera and Mya hold their Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for "Lady Marmalade" award backstage during the 44th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center February 27, 2002 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
Pink Says She's 'Saddened and Disappointed' After Her Christina Aguilera Comments Made Headlines
Lizzo
Lizzo Tearfully Calls Out 'Fatphobic' and 'Racist' Comments After the Debut of 'Rumors' Video
Lizzo/Instagram
Lizzo Claps Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Viral Naked Dress: 'Why You Worried About Me?'