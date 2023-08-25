SZA Falls in and Out of Love with Justin Bieber in the Dreamy 'Snooze' Music Video — Watch!

The visual for the romantic 'SOS' hit dropped on Friday

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist.
Published on August 25, 2023 03:10PM EDT

SZA has good days on her mind and might kill an ex in her dreamy new music video. 

After teasing it earlier this week, the singer, 33, dropped the video for her SOS song “Snooze” on Friday. 

In the surreal clip, directed by Bradley J. Calder and co-written by Calder and SZA (whose real name is Solána Rowe), the R&B songstress falls in and out of love with various romantic partners — including Justin Bieber, producer and SZA collaborator Benny Blanco, and actors Young Mazino and Woody McClain. 

Justin Bieber and SZA in "Snooze".

A PRETTYBIRD Production/SZA/Youtube

The hazy visual for the romantic R&B song looks through rose-colored glasses at various relationships while they’re still in a euphoric phase, from lounging in bed with Bieber, 29, to Blanco, 35, eating French fries off her body. But soon, the various flings turn sour and the “Kill Bill” artist is seen arguing with each man about either ignoring her or their indiscretions.

The video then takes a sci-fi twist as the Grammy winner continues crooning the intimate verses, “I can't lose when I'm with you / How can I snooze and miss the moment? / You just too important / Nobody do body like you do.” 

Following “Snooze” is also a stunning clip of SZA and her beau during the golden hour while an unreleased track plays. “Diamond boy, why you so shiny?” she sings on the song, which was previously previewed on her Instagram.

Justin Bieber in "Snooze".

A PRETTYBIRD Production/SZA/Youtube


SZA’s SOS song “Kill Bill” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but “Snooze” has been steadily climbing the chart since the album’s late 2022 release. 

“Snooze” is the first time SZA has worked with Bieber. While the two have yet to collaborate on a track, the “Love Yourself” artist and his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, are noted fans. The couple attended her SOS Tour in March. 

The “Drew Barrymore” singer’s tour dates resume in September. After taking her show to the U.K. and Europe after the first leg of the SOS Tour, she’ll continue touring North America throughout the fall. 

Most recently, she also appeared on Travis Scott’s new album Utopia. Scott, 32, was featured on her last record, and she assisted him on the Utopia track “TELEKINESIS,” along with Future. 

Upon the release of SOS, SZA spoke to PEOPLE about where she is at in her career and how she is “coming to terms with all the different parts of” who she is.

“Right now I'm just entering my era where I am accepting that I might be a bitch, and that's OK,” the singer shared. “I’m OK with also being the villain, I'm OK with speaking my mind and just being who God designed me to be.”

