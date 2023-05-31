SZA Says Her Ex's Dad Texted Her After She Called Him Out at Concert for Blocking Her

SZA told 'Elle' she felt her ex should "go do your healing and I'll do mine" in whatever way she wanted

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on May 31, 2023
SZA FOR ELLE JUNE/JULY 2023 MUSIC ISSUE
SZA. Photo:

RENELL MEDRANO

If you break SZA's heart, don't expect her to keep it quiet.

The "Kill Bill" singer has been known to air her grievances with the exes who've wronged her in both her song lyrics and at her concerts — much to the dismay of a former boyfriend's father.

In a new interview with Elle, SZA, 33, revealed that she received a text from an ex's dad after she candidly told a crowd in Portland, Oregon that he'd blocked her on his phone.

"My ex's father just texted me and was like, 'My son is really hurt about what you said about him to the crowd,'" she said. "You don't get to block me on everything. Tell our mutual friends terrible things about me like I'm a monster, or whatever the case may be. And then I don't get to speak my piece in my way. You go do your healing and I'll do mine."

SZA FOR ELLE JUNE/JULY 2023 MUSIC ISSUE
SZA.

RENELL MEDRANO

According to fan video shared to TikTok, the singer (real name Solána Rowe) did indeed talk about her ex at her concert in Portland on March 18, telling the audience that she wrote most of the songs she was playing about someone who lives in the city.

"He's not here 'cause I'm blocked on everything," she said, adding later, before "Nobody Gets Me," "This one is extra sad because I did write this song about the person that lives here… F---. Being blocked on everything is so f---ing hard."

Elsewhere during the interview, SZA talked about the capricious nature of fame, and how she feels as though she could lose it all in a moment.

“It's all really fickle… Had the first three shows of my tour gone poorly, would the rest of my dates have been sold out? Would those people be outside waiting in line by the time we got to L.A.? No," she said. "All it takes is, what, three poorly shot TikTok videos to basically decide that this tour is not worth coming to see."

SZA FOR ELLE JUNE/JULY 2023 MUSIC ISSUE
SZA.

RENELL MEDRANO

She continued by saying that she's certain her fans don't actually love her because love is "really unconditional," and she feels she's "one scandal away from being canceled indefinitely like anyone else."

"I'm grateful that they like my art and that it speaks to them, and it connects and tethers all of us together in this weird way," she said. "It's dope, but it's also still a string that could be cut at any moment. Literally, sometimes there's no rhyme or reason to it."

SZA released her sophomore album SOS in December to major critical acclaim and chart success; it spent 10 weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart.

She opened up to PEOPLE upon the album's release about how experiencing bullying as a child growing up in New Jersey helped shape her into the artist she is today.

RELATED VIDEO: SZA Stops Utah Concert After Fan Passes Out, Addresses Astroworld: 'It's Important We Make Sure They're OK'

"I realized that all the things that made me feel so lame were actually what made me into who I am," she said. "It's like, I didn't go to prom because I didn't have any friends and I had no one to go to prom with ... [and now] it's so weird that my life turned into [having] a bodyguard while traveling to parties."

She continued, "All these things, if I had such a fulfilling existence and experience in high school, I would've felt validated to the point where I didn't need to do anymore. [So] I just had to do more, I had to be more because I was like, 'This s---ty experience can't be the end of it because if it is, I am cooked.'"

