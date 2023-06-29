SZA Calls Out Unfaithful Ex-Boyfriend at London Show for Cheating: 'It Was Terrible'

"I was really sad to come here, but you guys made it so much better," she told the audience at her show

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
Published on June 29, 2023 02:35PM EDT
SZA performs at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. during her SOS Tour.
SZA performs in February 2023. Photo:

Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post via Getty

During a recent show, SZA was open with her fans about what was on her mind.

At the O2 Arena in London earlier this week, the "Kill Bill" singer told the audience that her ex boyfriend cheated on her in that city.

"I never told anybody, but like, my boyfriend cheated on me in this city before," the 33-year-old singer told the crowd, per a video obtained by Capital Xtra.

She continued, "It was terrible. That's why I was really sad to come here, but you guys made it so much better. Thank you! This song is about my other trash ex-boyfriend."

SZA attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023
SZA in May 2023.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty 

She then went on to play her hit song "Nobody Gets Me."

Last month, SZA revealed in an interview with Elle that she received a text from an ex's dad after she candidly told a crowd in Portland, Oregon that he'd blocked her on his phone.

"My ex's father just texted me and was like, 'My son is really hurt about what you said about him to the crowd,'" she said. "You don't get to block me on everything. Tell our mutual friends terrible things about me like I'm a monster, or whatever the case may be. And then I don't get to speak my piece in my way. You go do your healing and I'll do mine."

According to fan video shared to TikTok, the singer (real name Solána Rowe) did indeed talk about her ex at her concert in Portland on March 18, telling the audience that she wrote most of the songs she was playing about someone who lives in the city.

"He's not here 'cause I'm blocked on everything," she said, adding later, before "Nobody Gets Me," "This one is extra sad because I did write this song about the person that lives here… F---. Being blocked on everything is so f---ing hard."

In 2022, she told Hot 97 that "Nobody Gets Me" was about an ex and the issues that led to their breakup.

"This particular song in entirety is a story about my ex-fiancé and how we went through all these arguments, and we broke up," she said. "And when we first broke up, it was like terrible, and I just felt like I was gonna be doomed to be in hell for the rest of my life because nobody understood me the way he did, and nobody motivated me the way he did."

She continued, "He was just this rock in my life that just no longer exists. The stories that I tell in that song about our arguments… That's the theme on that. I feel like a lot of people don't understand me but it's okay."

SZA released her sophomore album SOS in December to major critical acclaim and chart success; it spent 10 weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart.

