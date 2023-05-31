SZA Hints at Brazilian Butt Lift, Teases 'I Treat My Butt Like a Purse'

SZA has a perfect accessory that goes with absolutely everything — and she isn’t shy about talking about how she got it.

“I treat my butt like a purse,” the Grammy winner, 33, told Elle in this month’s issue. “It’s just there to enhance whatever else. And that’s why I paid for it, because it works all by itself.”

On the introduction to her chart-topping album SOS, SZA alluded to having a Brazilian butt lift or other enhancement procedure, rapping, “That a— so fat, it look natural / It’s not,” before going on to add, “I talk bulls–t a lot” — leaving some to wonder if her assets were, indeed, enhanced, or if she was deliberately trying to mislead listeners.

But as Elle writer Sylvia Obell notes in her cover story with the multi-faceted performer, “In our conversation, she makes sure to note that the decision to have the surgery was hers alone.”

SZA in Elle Magazine. RENELL MEDRANO

And SZA appears to confirm it, telling Elle, “I always wanted a really fat a-- with less gym time… I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, ‘No, I need some more a—.’”

The Maplewood, N.J., native’s boldness is something she attributes to her home state: “That’s some Jersey s–t. You know what I’m saying? When I feel like I have too much to say and I don’t want to say it cute.”

The singer (real name: Solána Rowe) let her Jersey out back in January, telling PEOPLE that she was "just entering my era where I am accepting that I might be a bitch, and that's OK."

SZA. Timothy Norris/FilmMagic

She continued, "Not all the time, but I'm not a bubblegum sweetheart and that's OK."

"I'm OK with also being the villain, I'm OK with speaking my mind and just being who God designed me to be."

SZA is currently on her first arena tour in support of SOS, her star-making album that topped Billboard’s 200 Albums Chart, broke streaming records, and gave the performer her first No.1 single, “Kill Bill” — which features her fantasizing about murdering a former flame.

"I can't be sad just 'cause I'm not a sweetheart," she told PEOPLE. "I feel like I'm multifaceted, I can be really sweet, I can be really vengeful, I can be violent, I can be nurturing and all these things."

SZA chose to end SOS with the powerful "Forgiveless," just after her soft and hopeful "Good Days" — and this wasn't a coincidence.

"'Good days' is gentle and hopeful and all these things, but the truth is life is arresting and it's not going to end how we want," the singer says. "And a lot of s— that's been done to me, or that's happened in general, I may move on and accept things, but I'll never forget."