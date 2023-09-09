SZA Announces Deluxe Version of Sophomore Album 'SOS' — Titled 'Lana' — Featuring '7 to 10' New Songs

The Grammy winner revealed the news Friday night during an album celebration at Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: SZA performs onstage at Spotifyâs Night of Music party during VidCon 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on June 25, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Spotify)
Photo: Anna Webber/Getty for Spotify

SZA fans are welcoming her upcoming album news with "Open Arms."

The Grammy winner, 33, announced during an album celebration event at Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City on Friday night, which PEOPLE attended, that she'll be releasing a deluxe version of her sophomore LP SOS with seven to 10 new songs.

“So the deluxe is like a whole ‘nother album, and it’s called Lana. It’s seven to 10 songs, and it’ll be out this fall," SZA, whose real name is Solána Rowe, said.

At the album celebration, which was an RSVP-only event for fans of the R&B star, SZA included other surprises — such as performances of unreleased tracks and fan favorites, as well as a brief appearance from Ice Spice.

“Heads up, we don’t actually have a plan," SZA said during the beginning of the event. "We’re just playing some songs off the deluxe, and we’re just gonna play a couple of songs you already know. It was really just — I just wanted to do something for free that was a vibe ‘cause I was here in town. Literally there’s no other point to this whatsoever.”

SZA presents the Best Music Urbana Album award during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023

Timothy Norris/FilmMagic

The "Love Galore" singer later gave attendees some insight into her life, as she explained before performing her No. 1 hit "Kill Bill" that she was “broken up with on a permanent level like two months ago.”

“The feeling has been demonic. So when I sing this song, I sing it with a little bit more intention," she added.

SZA notably took her time crafting SOS, releasing the album over five years after her critically acclaimed 2017 debut Ctrl.

The Top Dawg Entertainment artist previously opened up to PEOPLE about how being bullied in school shaped her.

"I was bullied because I wasn't quiet, and I was awkward at the same time," she said earlier this year. "I wasn't this tiny sad victim, but I was more so attacked just because it was giving 'What is wrong with you?' energy... I always thought, 'Oh my God.' I'll never have the approval of anyone in life, this must be my defining factor, this must be the bottom line."

"I realized that all the things that made me feel so lame were actually what made me into who I am," she added. "It's like, I didn't go to prom because I didn't have any friends and I had no one to go to prom with ... [and now] it's so weird that my life turned into [having] a bodyguard while traveling to parties."

SZA performs at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. during her SOS Tour.

Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post via Getty

Today, SZA is a Grammy winner and Academy Award nominee, who just recently released the music video for her standout SOS single "Snooze."

In the August clip, directed by Bradley J. Calder, SZA falls in love and experiences heartbreak with love interests Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco, Young Mazino and Woody McClain.

It marked her first time working with Justin, 29, who is a notable fan of the R&B star, after attending her show last year with wife Hailey Bieber.

"My 2 favorite artists in 1 video 🥰 ✨ ✨," Hailey, 26, wrote alongside a scene from the visual on Instagram shortly after its release. 

