Syphilis Outbreak In Houston: Cases in Women Up 128%

Health officials stress the importance of getting tested, especially when pregnant

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on July 17, 2023 10:38AM EDT
The skyscrapers of downtown Houston
The city of Houston is dealing with an outbreak of syphilis, particularly among women. Photo:

Getty

Health officials are warning of an outbreak of syphilis in Houston, which has seen cases in women rise 128%.

There was also a nine-fold increase in congenital syphilis — which is when a mother with syphilis passes the infection to her unborn baby —  in Houston and Harris County.

“Cases among women totaled 674 cases in 2022, up from 295 cases in 2019,” a release from the Houston Health Department said. “Congenital syphilis soared from 16 cases in 2016 to 151 cases in 2021.”

In response, the city is launching outreach programs that include increased screening for the disease. The health department announced it will waive testing fees for sexually transmitted diseases at its centers.

Side view close-up of pregnant woman touching her belly.
Officials warn of the dangers of untreated syphilis — especially if someone is pregnant.

Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Syphilis is a bacterial infection that is usually spread through sexual contact, according to the Mayo Clinic, and usually presents as painless sores that spread the disease. 

Because the sores don't hurt, they often go undetected. However, the CDC says that while the sores will last 3-6 weeks regardless of treatment, it’s important to seek medical care to prevent the infection from progressing to the next, more dangerous stage.

At its early stage, syphilis can be cured with a single dose of antibiotics. But “without treatment, syphilis can severely damage the heart, brain or other organs, and can be life-threatening.”

Of particular concern for health officials is the undetected spread of syphilis from mothers to unborn children.

“It is crucial for pregnant women to seek prenatal care and syphilis testing to protect themselves from an infection that could result in the deaths of their babies,” Marlene McNeese Ward, deputy assistant director in the department’s Bureau of HIV/STI and Viral Hepatitis Prevention, said in a statement. 

“A pregnant woman needs to get tested for syphilis three times during her pregnancy,” she said — specifically, at a prenatal visit, during the third trimester, and again after delivery.

Untreated syphilis can result in stillbirth or death shortly after birth, the statement continued.

According to the CDC, cases of congenital syphilis in the United States have “more than tripled” in recent years — although the disease was once “nearly eliminated.” 

But while syphilis is on the rise, the CDC cautions that it cannot be spread through toilet seats, door knobs — or even from sharing utensils

The best way to avoid syphilis is by avoiding contact with the sores caused by the infection — so the CDC recommends using condoms if you are sexually active, although contact with the sores in areas not covered by a condom can still spread the disease.

Related Articles
Kyle Richards Celebrates 1 Year of Being âAlcohol Freeâ: âI Have Never Felt Betterâ
Kyle Richards Celebrates 1 Year of Being 'Alcohol Free': 'I Have Never Felt Better'
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Advice for Women in Their 20s: âDo Not Be Afraid to Say Noâ
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Her Advice for Women in Their 20s: ‘Do Not Be Afraid to Say No’
Gwyneth Paltrow Gwyneth Paltrow x Copper Fit
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She ‘Can’t Deal’ with Menopause During Candid Fan Q&A: ‘Good Lord’
Mauricio Umansky
Mauricio Umansky Shows Off Weight Loss amid Separation – and Kyle Richards Makes Ozempic Joke
Fat Joe Reveals 200-Pound Weight Loss and Battle With Depression: 'I Really Wanna Be Here for a Long Time'
Fat Joe Shares 200-Lb. Weight Loss and How He Pushed 'Forward' After Battle with Depression
TODAY -- Pictured: Jill Martin on Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Today's Jill Martin Diagnosed with Breast Cancer — One Week After Testing Positive for the BRCA Gene (Exclusive)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)
Lisa Marie Presley Died from Complications of Bariatric Surgery — What to Know About the Weight Loss Procedure
Contestants walk runway after swimsuit at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall
Miss America Contestants Recall Disordered Eating, Drug Abuse Due to 'Unrealistic' Body Standards (Exclusive)
Gwendlyn Brown, Instagram
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Shares Before and After Photos of Breast Reduction Surgery
Ty Pennington went from fine at Barbie Premiere to having major surgery two days later
Ty Pennington Recovering from Surgery After an Abscess was 'Closing Off My Airway': 'I Could Barely Breathe'
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Says Sister Anna's "Pain Is Getting Better" amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Says Sister Anna’s 'Pain Is Getting Better' amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle (Exclusive)
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Shares How Her Family Continues to 'Show Up' for Sister Anna amid Cancer Battle
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Says Her Family Continues to 'Show Up' for Sister Anna ‘Chickadee’ amid Cancer Battle (Exclusive)
Marina in concert at the Rebel Club, Toronto, Canada - 10 Sep 2019
Singer MARINA Reveals Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Battle: 'It's Been Hard to Remember What Healthy Feels Like'
Opill oral contraceptive
FDA Approves First U.S. Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill: 'Truly Momentous Day'
âOutDaughteredâ Stars Danielle and Adam Busby Talk About Her Autoimmune Disease
‘OutDaughtered’ Star Danielle Busby Calls Her Health Struggles an 'Up-and-Down Journey'
: RHOC's Emily Simpson Shares Workout Video, Details How Ozempic Helped 'Jumpstart' Her Fitness Journey
'RHOC''s Emily Simpson Shares Workout Video, Details How Ozempic Helped 'Jumpstart' Her Fitness Journey