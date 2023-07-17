Syphilis Outbreak In Houston: Cases in Women Up 128%

Health officials are warning of an outbreak of syphilis in Houston, which has seen cases in women rise 128%.

There was also a nine-fold increase in congenital syphilis — which is when a mother with syphilis passes the infection to her unborn baby — in Houston and Harris County.

“Cases among women totaled 674 cases in 2022, up from 295 cases in 2019,” a release from the Houston Health Department said. “Congenital syphilis soared from 16 cases in 2016 to 151 cases in 2021.”

In response, the city is launching outreach programs that include increased screening for the disease. The health department announced it will waive testing fees for sexually transmitted diseases at its centers.

Officials warn of the dangers of untreated syphilis — especially if someone is pregnant. Getty

Syphilis is a bacterial infection that is usually spread through sexual contact, according to the Mayo Clinic, and usually presents as painless sores that spread the disease.

Because the sores don't hurt, they often go undetected. However, the CDC says that while the sores will last 3-6 weeks regardless of treatment, it’s important to seek medical care to prevent the infection from progressing to the next, more dangerous stage.

At its early stage, syphilis can be cured with a single dose of antibiotics. But “without treatment, syphilis can severely damage the heart, brain or other organs, and can be life-threatening.”

Of particular concern for health officials is the undetected spread of syphilis from mothers to unborn children.

“It is crucial for pregnant women to seek prenatal care and syphilis testing to protect themselves from an infection that could result in the deaths of their babies,” Marlene McNeese Ward, deputy assistant director in the department’s Bureau of HIV/STI and Viral Hepatitis Prevention, said in a statement.

“A pregnant woman needs to get tested for syphilis three times during her pregnancy,” she said — specifically, at a prenatal visit, during the third trimester, and again after delivery.

Untreated syphilis can result in stillbirth or death shortly after birth, the statement continued.

According to the CDC, cases of congenital syphilis in the United States have “more than tripled” in recent years — although the disease was once “nearly eliminated.”

But while syphilis is on the rise, the CDC cautions that it cannot be spread through toilet seats, door knobs — or even from sharing utensils

The best way to avoid syphilis is by avoiding contact with the sores caused by the infection — so the CDC recommends using condoms if you are sexually active, although contact with the sores in areas not covered by a condom can still spread the disease.